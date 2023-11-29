ASM (Assam) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction
ASM
55%
Chance of Winning
HIM
45%
Test
Government Model Senior Secondary School
Facts:
- Assam and Himachal Pradesh have never competed against each other in the VHT.
- Himachal Pradesh are placed 5th in the table whereas Assam are posted at the 3rd place of their group table.
Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning
Assam topped their group table last season. They started their campaign on a sour note, facing a loss. They bounced back in the next game, winning the game convincingly against Andhra. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 3rd place of their group table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 1.034. They have a well pronounced batting and bowling order.
Himachal Pradesh finished seventh in their group table last season. They started their new campaign with a win against Andhra but are coming from crushing defeat against Uttar Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh have a win and a loss each in the competition, placing them 5th in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.332. They need to be more consistent to deliver a more promising performance in the tournament.
- Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 45%
- Assam’s chance of winning: 55%
Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips
Assam to score high before 1st dismissal
Assam boasts a very strong batting line-up starting from their opening order. Denish Das and Kunal Saikia opened for the team in the 1st game. Saikia was replaced with Pallavkumar Das in the opening order. Denish Das and PP Das average at 31.00 & 20.00 respectively in the competition. The team posted the scores of 37 & 26 runs in the two games before their first dismissal. Moreover, the bowling order of Himachal Pradesh leaked 49 runs in their last game before they could pick their first wicket in the game. That said, Assam should be able to wrap a lot of runs in their opening partnership.
Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction
The pitch at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh favours bowlers and the batsmen have found it tough to score on this track in the early hours and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions. The skipper should opt to bat second at the venue.
Weather Report
The weather in Chandigarh will be suitable for a pleasant game. The skies will be partly cloudy with a high of 26 degree Celsius during the day.
Assam Players List
Denish Das, Kunal Saikia (wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Riyan Parag (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Saahil Jain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Sengupta, Abir Chakraborty, Rishav Das, Bishal Roy, Avinov Choudhury
Assam Probable Playing XI
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Pallavkumar Das
|
Batter
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Denish Das
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Batter
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Sumit Ghadigaonkar
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Wicket-keeper
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Riyan Parag
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All-rounder
|
Swarupam Purkayastha
|
All-rounder
|
Saahil Jain
|
Batter
|
Sibsankar Roy
|
All-rounder
|
Akash Sengupta
|
Bowler
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Mukhtar Hussain
|
Bowler
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Mrinmoy Dutta
|
Bowler
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Abir Chakraborthy
|
Bowler
Assam Recent Form
Assam won their last game against Andhra dominantly. They bundled out their opponents at 112 runs and boosted their net run rate in the competition.
Himachal Pradesh Player List
Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ekant Sen
|
Batter
|
Prashant Chopra
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Wicket-keeper
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Amit Kumar
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Batter
|
Akash Vasisht
|
All-rounder
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Nikhil Gangta (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Sumeet Verma
|
Batter
|
Rishi Dhawan
|
All-rounder
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Vinay Galetiya
|
Bowler
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
|
Arpit Guleria
|
Bowler
Himachal Pradesh Team Form
Himachal Pradesh faced a 7-wicket defeat in their last game. They will be expected to put up a better performance in the next game.
Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record
The sides have never clashed in a Vijay Hazare Trophy contest before.
- Himachal Pradesh Won: 0
- Assam Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds
Assam, triumphant in their last outing against Andhra that put them third in the group points table. Assam bundled out Andhra who batted first at 112 runs. Akash Sengupta wrapped in 5 wickets on his own. It was a big upset for the Andhra team who struck out one-by-one. Chasing the target, Rishav Das scored 30* runs and took the team through the finish line. Assam won the fixture by 5 wickets and 154 balls to spare.
Himachal Pradesh, positioned fifth in the Vijay Hazare group table, were hammered to defeat in their last outing against Uttar Pradesh. HP scored 276 runs while batting first while losing all their wickets in the process. Prashant Chopra scored the highest in the team with a knock of 61 runs off 96 balls. However, their bowling order was inefficient to stop Uttar Pradesh to score runs. UP picked a quick victory by 7 wickets and 13 overs remaining. Vaibhav Arora could pick 2 wickets for HP while the other bowlers could not do much.
Assam vs Himachal Pradesh
Test
Government Model Senior Secondary School, null
Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters
Prashant Chopra to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh
Prashant Chopra will be the top batter from Himachal Pradesh. He scored 83 runs in 2 games with an average of 41.50. He played a knock of 61 runs off 96 balls in his last outing.
Denish Das to be Assam's top batter
Denish Das is an opener from Assam and has displayed tremendous batting skills. He has scored a total of 62 runs in 2 games at an average of 31.00. He has an strike rate of 134.78 in the competition.
Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers
Vaibhav Arora to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh
Vaibhav Arora will be the top bowler from Himachal Pradesh. He has bowled economical deliveries in the competition and also picked wickets. He has picked a total of 5 wickets in 2 games with an economy rate of 5.22.
Akash Sengupta to be the top bowler for Assam
Akash Sengupta is enjoying his campaign in the VHT. He has picked 7 wickets in 2 games with an economy rate of 6.25. He picked 5 wickets for 20 runs in his last outing against Andhra. He will be expected to bowl similarly in the upcoming clash against Himachal Pradesh.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Assam
- Himachal Pradesh to win the match @ 1.79 (Parimatch)
- Assam to win the match @ 1.89 (Parimatch)
Parimatch