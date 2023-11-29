ASM (Assam) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction ASM 55 % Chance of Winning HIM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.904 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Assam and Himachal Pradesh will meet in the 60th games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh on November 29, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Assam topped their group table last season. They started their campaign on a sour note, facing a loss. They bounced back in the next game, winning the game convincingly against Andhra. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 3rd place of their group table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 1.034. They have a well pronounced batting and bowling order.

Himachal Pradesh finished seventh in their group table last season. They started their new campaign with a win against Andhra but are coming from crushing defeat against Uttar Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh have a win and a loss each in the competition, placing them 5th in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.332. They need to be more consistent to deliver a more promising performance in the tournament.

Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 45%

Assam’s chance of winning: 55%

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Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Assam to score high before 1st dismissal

Assam boasts a very strong batting line-up starting from their opening order. Denish Das and Kunal Saikia opened for the team in the 1st game. Saikia was replaced with Pallavkumar Das in the opening order. Denish Das and PP Das average at 31.00 & 20.00 respectively in the competition. The team posted the scores of 37 & 26 runs in the two games before their first dismissal. Moreover, the bowling order of Himachal Pradesh leaked 49 runs in their last game before they could pick their first wicket in the game. That said, Assam should be able to wrap a lot of runs in their opening partnership.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh favours bowlers and the batsmen have found it tough to score on this track in the early hours and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions. The skipper should opt to bat second at the venue.

Weather Report

The weather in Chandigarh will be suitable for a pleasant game. The skies will be partly cloudy with a high of 26 degree Celsius during the day.

Assam Players List

Denish Das, Kunal Saikia (wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Riyan Parag (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Saahil Jain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Sengupta, Abir Chakraborty, Rishav Das, Bishal Roy, Avinov Choudhury

Assam Probable Playing XI

Pallavkumar Das Batter Denish Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Saahil Jain Batter Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Akash Sengupta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Abir Chakraborthy Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam won their last game against Andhra dominantly. They bundled out their opponents at 112 runs and boosted their net run rate in the competition.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.

Predicted Playing XI

Ekant Sen Batter Prashant Chopra Wicket-keeper Amit Kumar Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Nikhil Gangta (C) All-rounder Sumeet Verma Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Mayank Dagar Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh faced a 7-wicket defeat in their last game. They will be expected to put up a better performance in the next game.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed in a Vijay Hazare Trophy contest before.

Himachal Pradesh Won: 0

Assam Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Assam, triumphant in their last outing against Andhra that put them third in the group points table. Assam bundled out Andhra who batted first at 112 runs. Akash Sengupta wrapped in 5 wickets on his own. It was a big upset for the Andhra team who struck out one-by-one. Chasing the target, Rishav Das scored 30* runs and took the team through the finish line. Assam won the fixture by 5 wickets and 154 balls to spare.

Himachal Pradesh, positioned fifth in the Vijay Hazare group table, were hammered to defeat in their last outing against Uttar Pradesh. HP scored 276 runs while batting first while losing all their wickets in the process. Prashant Chopra scored the highest in the team with a knock of 61 runs off 96 balls. However, their bowling order was inefficient to stop Uttar Pradesh to score runs. UP picked a quick victory by 7 wickets and 13 overs remaining. Vaibhav Arora could pick 2 wickets for HP while the other bowlers could not do much.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Test Government Model Senior Secondary School, null Assam Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.804 Bet Now!

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Prashant Chopra to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra will be the top batter from Himachal Pradesh. He scored 83 runs in 2 games with an average of 41.50. He played a knock of 61 runs off 96 balls in his last outing.

Denish Das to be Assam's top batter

Denish Das is an opener from Assam and has displayed tremendous batting skills. He has scored a total of 62 runs in 2 games at an average of 31.00. He has an strike rate of 134.78 in the competition.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Vaibhav Arora will be the top bowler from Himachal Pradesh. He has bowled economical deliveries in the competition and also picked wickets. He has picked a total of 5 wickets in 2 games with an economy rate of 5.22.

Akash Sengupta to be the top bowler for Assam

Akash Sengupta is enjoying his campaign in the VHT. He has picked 7 wickets in 2 games with an economy rate of 6.25. He picked 5 wickets for 20 runs in his last outing against Andhra. He will be expected to bowl similarly in the upcoming clash against Himachal Pradesh.