Assam vs Jharkhand Match Prediction ASM 38 % Chance of Winning JHKD 62 % Place a bet Batery 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Jharkhand begins its 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign against Assam in Group A. The match is scheduled to be played at 9:00 AM IST on 21st December at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Facts: Two of Assam’s four wins over Jharkhand have come in the last five matches.

Both teams have reached the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy once in their history with Jharkhand winning their final in the 2010-11 season while Assam lost theirs two years later.

Assam vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Assam had a torrid time at the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, losing five and winning just one of their six matches. They did improve on their record in limited overs cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, winning three and losing as many earlier this month. Assam will have to be at their best to have a chance of making a winning start to the tournament.

Jharkhand, on the other hand, won four matches out of seven in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. Like with Assam, Jharkhand saw an improvement in results in the SMAT. They won 5 and lost two games in the T20 tournament. They have the better form out of the two teams but can’t afford to let their foot off the gas.

Assam Chance of Winning - 38%

Jharkhand Chance of Winning - 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Our Prediction

It is one of the most even match-ups in the first round of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. While the match could go either way, we’re backing Jharkhand to edge it purely on the basis of their recent form.

Assam to Win - 2.75 (Batery)

Jharkhand to Win - 1.45 (Batery)

Assam vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

While batsmen do well in Jaipur, both Assam and Jharkhand had a poor record for the opening wicket last season. A partnership of over 50 runs was only witnessed once in the entire tournament by both teams combined while there have been five single digit scores in 12 innings. Hence, we believe that the powerplay could see wickets in both innings.

Assam vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

A batting-friendly pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected for the match. The captain that wins the toss is likely to bat first and put up an imposing total in order to put pressure on the opposition.

Weather Report

The conditions in Jaipur are ideal for a game of cricket. There’s no forecast of rain in Jaipur on 21st December and the temperature is expected to be in the early to mid 20 degrees celsius.

Assam vs Jharkhand News & Player List

Assam Player List

Sibsankar Roy (c), Rahul Singh, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinov Choudhury, Denish Das, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Darshan Rajbongshi, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri

Predicted Playing XI

Swarupam Purkayastha Batter Denish Das Batter Rishav Das Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicketkeeper Saahil Jain Batter Akash Sengupta Allrounder Mukhtar Hussain Allrounder Rahul Singh Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler

Assam Team Form

After winning against Andhra Pradesh in last season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy, Assam have lost four consecutive matches. Their record in the SMAT is a slightly better read with three wins and as many losses in their previous six matches.

Jharkhand Player List

Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Varun Aaron, Bal Krishna, Aayush Bhardwaj, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Shikhar Mohan, Sharandeep Singh, Atul Singh Surwar, Vikas Kumar, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Virat Singh Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Utkarsh Singh Allrounder Anukul Roy Allrounder Kumar Kushagra Wicketkeeper Vikash Vishal Batter Bal Krishna Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Vikas Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand have won three of their last five games in the one-day format. They narrowly missed out on a knockout stage spot in the 2024 SMAT despite winning five of their last seven games.

Assam vs Jharkhand Head to Head

Jharkhand and Assam have faced each other 13 times in the domestic List A circuit. Jharkhand have got the better of their rivals nine times while they’ve lost on only four occasions.

Head to Head

Assam: 4

Jharkhand: 9

Draw: 0

Assam vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

The middle order for both teams is where we believe the runs will come from. Once the powerplay has been navigated the teams should be able to build partnerships. We’re backing Rishav Das and Ishan Kishan to do well with the bat for their respective teams.

Assam vs Jharkhand India Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null Assam Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.31 Bet Now! Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.45 Bet Now!

Assam vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Rishav Das to be Assam’s top batsman

Rishav Das will have to shoulder the responsibility of scoring the bulk of his team’s runs. The 35-year-old comes into the match having scored 363 runs in his last 7 matches. He averaged over 90 during that period and will be looking at replicating that form in the season opener.

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

With 360 runs in 7 matches, Virat Singh was Jharkhand’s best batsman in the tournament last season. The 27-year-old opening batter averaged 60 during this period. In the 2024 SMAT, Virat Singh scored 183 runs, just 1 short of his teammate Utkarsh Singh. We are backing Virat to perform well against Assam.

Assam vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Akash Sengupta to be Assam’s top bowler

Medium pacer Akash Sengupta has taken 10 wickets in his previous 6 matches in List A cricket. With an average return from the SMAT, the 24-year-old will be hoping to rediscover his form in the 50-over format.

Varun Aaron to be Jharkhand’s top bowler

14 wickets in the previous edition saw Varun Aaron become the team’s most prolific bowler of the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The India international didn’t feature in the SMAT, but is expected to return to the playing XI come matchday.