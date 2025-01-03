Facts: Manipur are one of only three teams alongside Nagaland and Sikkim yet to register a win in the revamped Vijay Hazare Trophy - a run of 19 matches.

Two of the biggest 5 margins of victories by runs in this season have come against Manipur - 182 runs by Uttarakhand and 171 runs by Goa.

Assam vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Assam’s 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy season is nearly over with just one win in their first five matches. After starting with a loss against Jharkhand, they pulled off a last-ball win over Odisha. Since then, however, it has been downhill for them and they've lost three matches with their latest defeat coming against Goa.

Manipur, as expected, have lost all their matches in the tournament. The whipping boys of the group, Manipur have even failed to put up a fight in either match and languish at the bottom of Group A with a net run rate of -3.560.

Assam Chance of Winning - 98%

Manipur Chance of Winning - 2%

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Assam vs Manipur Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The match is expected to be unbelievably one-sided with Assam coming out on top in both departments. It depends hugely on the toss if we’ll see Manipur chase a huge target or get bowled out early after batting first. Hence, we’d back the Assamese bowlers and top order batters in the match.

Rishav Das started the tournament with two fifties in as many matches but has faltered in the last three games. The match against Manipur is ideal for the opener to regain his form and we’re backing him to do well.

After returning empty-handed in the first three games, medium pacer Mukhtar Hussain has impressed in the last two matches, bagging 5 wickets. While Assam have struggled for wickets so far in the tournament, Hussain comes into the match in form and will be expected to rip through the Manipur batting unit.

Assam vs Manipur Match Toss Prediction

The Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground has seen teams batting first win three out of the five matches played at the venue. However, the captain that wins the toss has opted to field first on all five occasions. We believe that trend will continue when Assam goes up against Manipur.

Weather Report

A cloudy weather is expected in Jaipur with the temperature hovering between 13 and 21 degrees celsius. There's little chance of rain, which is the only hope for Manipur to get something from the game. However, it seems like we'll see a full match.

Assam News & Player List

Assam Player List

Sibsankar Roy (c), Rahul Singh, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinov Choudhury, Denish Das, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Darshan Rajbongshi, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri

Predicted Playing XI

Swarupam Purkayastha Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicketkeeper Denish Das Batter Abhishek Thakuri Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Saahil Jain Batter Akash Sengupta Allrounder Mukhtar Hussain Allrounder Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler

Assam Team Form

They have registered just 1 win in their last 5 matches. Their most recent game against Goa saw Assam lose narrowly by just 9 runs.

Manipur News & Player List

Manipur Player List

Bishworjit Konthoujam (c), Rex Rajkumar, Ahmed Shah, Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Kishan Singha, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Pheiroijam Jotin, Kangabam Priyojit, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Thokchom Anand, Karnajit Yumnam, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Kangabam Priyojit Batter Basir Rahman Batter Johnson Singh Batter Pheiroijam Jotin Allrounder Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam Batter Ulenyai Khwairakhpam Wicketkeeper Kishan Thokchom Allrounder Kishan Singha Allrounder Sultan Karim Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

It's a perfectly imperfect record for Manipur in the tournament with 5 losses in as many games. Gujarat beat them by 8 wickets in the last round.

Assam vs Manipur Head to Head

Assam have come out on top on both occasions that they have faced Manipur. It is the manner of victory in each of the matches that stand out. The first encounter saw Assam close out a 180-run win while they chased down a target of 109 with 10 wickets in hand in a rain-affected match.

Head to Head

Assam: 2

Manipur: 0

Draw: 0

Assam vs Manipur Betting Odds

Manipur’s openers to outscore Assam’s opening pair

While the result is a given with Assam expected to hammer Manipur, we’re backing the Manipuri opening pair to outscore Assam’s openers. In the five matches the two teams have played, Assam’s openers average a paltry 12.6 runs for the opening wicket with a high score of 23. Manipur, on the other hand, despite two ducks average nearly 15 for the opening wicket. Notably, they scored 40 and 55 runs against Goa and Jharkhand, respectively. We’re expecting a low opening score by both teams but Manipur to have a better opening wicket partnership in the match.

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Assam vs Manipur Top Batters

Sumit Ghadigaonkar to be Assam’s top batsman

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sumit Ghadigaonkar is Assam’s topscorer and the only Assamese player to cross the 200-run mark in the season so far. The only match where he failed with the bat was against Gujarat. In the other four matches, he has scores of 77, 47, 55, and 50.

Kangabam Priyojit to be Manipur’s top batsman

One of only two Manipuri batsmen to cross the 100-run mark, Kangabam Priyojit is our pick to be the team’s best batter in the match. The 30-year-old has two 40+ scores in the tournament to help himself to become the team’s leading run scorer with 118 runs in 5 matches.

Assam vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s top bowler

Mukhtar Hussain is one of the shining lights in Assam’s otherwise toothless bowling attack. The medium pacer has taken 5 wickets in the tournament, all of them coming in the last two matches. We expect him to do well against Manipur’s batting unit.

Pheiroijam Jotin to be Manipur’s top bowler

Medium pacer Pheiroijam Jotin is largely inconsistent with the ball but can trouble batsmen on his day. The teenage sensation is the team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 6 wickets. 5 of those, however, came in a single match against Goa. He has what it takes to trouble established batsmen on his day and Manipur will be hoping he is on song against Assam.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Assam Assam to Win - 1.02 (Parimatch)

Manipur to Win - 9.18 (Parimatch) Manipur’s hunt for their first ever victory in the revamped format is set to continue. We’re backing Assam to defeat them by a huge margin and get their second, and possibly last, win of the campaign. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







