Facts: Assam have won just once since qualifying for the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2022 - a run of 8 matches.

The last three matches the two teams have played against each other have all been won by Odisha.

Assam vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Assam suffered a big defeat at the hands of Jharkhand to start their 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. After reaching the semi-final in the 2022/23 season, Assam have won just once in 8 games, a record they will be eager to reverse quickly.

Odisha, too, suffered a loss in their opening match, but there were parts of their game which impressed many. Their bowling unit broke down but the batters held the fort and got them close to a monumental chase. They fell short of the target of 372 by just 27 runs but will be eager to stem the leaking of runs in their bowling.

Assam Chance of Winning - 40%

Odisha Chance of Winning - 60%

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Assam vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The match between Assam and Odisha is a tough one to call. However, both teams boast of a good batting line-up. Hence, we believe we can mitigate our risks by backing the batters from both teams to do well.

Odisha’s top 3 batters all look in good touch with Sandeep Pattnaik particularly unlucky not to have scored more in the first match. The team’s captain was the victim of a tragic run out while leading his side’s charge of chasing down a target of 372. He was well settled at the time and batting on 73 when his time on the pitch was cut short.

Assam’s Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Rishav Das are expected to continue their good form and score big. Das is the most in-form batsman in the match, batting at an average of over 80. We are backing him to add significantly to his total of 441 runs that he scored in the last 8 matches.

Assam vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The first match at the KL Saini Ground saw Uttarakhand bat first and complete a dominant win. With the ground and pitch not being exposed to national tournaments, we believe that the captain that wins the toss would look at the result of the first match and opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Jaipur could prevent a full 100-over game due to a 65% chance of rain during the day. The teams are in for a rain-curtailed match and fans will be hoping the clouds can stay as clear as possible during match hours.

Assam News & Player List

Assam Player List

Sibsankar Roy (c), Rahul Singh, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinov Choudhury, Denish Das, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Darshan Rajbongshi, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri

Predicted Playing XI

Sibsankar Roy Batter Rishav Das Batter Parvej Musaraf Batter Denish Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicketkeeper Swarupam Purkayastha Batter Saahil Jain Batter Akash Sengupta Allrounder Mukhtar Hussain Allrounder Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam has lost all of the last five matches they have played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their last game saw Jharkhand condemn them to a 7-wicket loss after chasing down a target of 258 in the 45th over.

Odisha News & Player List

Odisha Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (c), Anil Parida, Gourav Choudhury, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Swastik Samal, Abhishek Raut, Govinda Poddar, Tapas Das, Aasirwad Swain (wk), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Jamala Mohapatra, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Tarani Sa

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Gourav Choudhury Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Govinda Poddar Allrounder Abhishek Raut Allrounder Kartik Biswal Batter Aasirwad Swain Wicketkeeper Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Allrounder Jamala Mohapatra Bowler Tarani Sa Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha’s loss in the opening round of the tournament was their first loss in four matches in the one-day format. Their bowlers struggled as they let Goa score 371. However, their batsmen managed to take them to within touching distance of the imposing total.

Assam vs Odisha Head to Head

One of the most commonly played matches, Odisha and Assam will play their 25th match against each other in Jaipur. Odisha holds the edge in the head to head record with 14 wins as compared to Assam’s 9.

Head to Head

Assam: 9

Odisha: 14

Draw: 0

No Result: 1

Assam vs Odisha Betting Odds

Odisha’s openers expected to outscore Assam’s

Despite the loss in the opening match, Odisha’s top 3 batters put on a show. The openers put together a 107-run partnership while chasing 372. Assam, on the other hand, lost their first wicket in the second ball of the match. Assam managed to take just 3 wickets against Jharkhand and we expect them to struggle breaking down Odisha’s batting unit. Backing the Odisha openers to outscore Assam’s top 2 seems like a safe bet to us.

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Assam vs Odisha Top Batters

Rishav Das to be Assam’s top batsman

Assam’s top scoring batter, Rishav Das, has scored 441 runs in his last 8 List A matches at an average of over 88. He missed out on a 100 in the first match, getting out for 78 against Jharkhand. We expect him to be the team’s top scorer once again.

Gourav Choudhury to be Odisha’s top batsman

Gourav Choudhury scored 78 in the opening match before being trapped in front of the wicket by Mohit Redkar. The 25-year-old came into the tournament as the second highest scorer for Odisha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He will be looking to provide the team with the ideal platform to score big.

Assam vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Avinav Choudhury to be Assam’s top bowler

The 25-year-old is our pick to be Assam’s best bowler in the match. The left arm spinner took just one wicket but kept it tight with the ball, conceding just 35 runs in 7 overs including bowling a maiden over. We believe he could pose serious questions to the Odisha batsmen with his spin bowling.

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s top bowler

Despite getting smashed for 108 runs in his 10 overs in the first match, we’re backing medium pacer Debabrata Pradhan to come good against Assam. The 28-year-old has taken 19 wickets in his last 10 matches and will come into the match looking to bounce back from a shambolic outing in the first round.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Odisha Assam to Win - 5.80 (Batery)

Odisha to Win - 1.65 (Batery) A lack of confidence is plaguing Assam and we feel that will continue till they get themselves a big win. The match against Odisha, however, doesn’t seem like that change of fate and we are expecting Odisha to end up on the winning side. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







