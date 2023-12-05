Assam vs Rajasthan Match Prediction ASM 9 % Chance of Winning RAJ 91 % Place a bet Melbet 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.205 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Assam and Rajasthan battle out in round seven (Group D) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Tuesday 5th December, 2023. The match will be played at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, IT Park, Chandigarh and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Assam vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Assam lost their last match against Arunachal Pradesh in the round six clash (Group D) of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bowling first, Assam bowled out Arunachal Pradesh to 134 runs in 35.4 overs. Mukhtar Hussain (3/46), Mayukh Hazarika (3/26) and Avinov Choudhury (3/28) were the top performers with the ball for Assam. After a phenomenal bowling effort, Assam batting unit couldn't chase down the low score as they lost wickets in quick succession and were bowled out for 112 runs in 22.1 overs. Bishal Roy (59 runs in 46 balls) and Mukhtar Hussain (14 runs in 14 balls) were the only batters to reach double figures. It is the third consecutive loss for Assam in the tournament.

Rajasthan won their last match against Himachal Pradesh by 43 runs in the round six clash. Ram Mohan Chauhan (61 runs in 110 balls), Deepak Hooda (77 runs in 90 balls), Karan Lamba (51 runs in 30 balls) and Kunal Singh Rathore (23 runs in 24 balls) helped Rajasthan reach a competitive total (260/7). Aniket Choudhary (4/44), Rahul Chahar (2/46) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/22) bowled impactful spells and bowled out Himachal Pradesh to 217 runs in 39.5 overs and extended their winning streak to five matches.

Assam’s chance of winning: 9%

Rajasthan’s chance of winning: 91%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Assam vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Ram Mohan Chauhan has scored 61, 52 in his last two outings. He has been in fine form since his inclusion in the playing XI and has been a game changer for Rajasthan at the top of the order. Given his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs.

Assam vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

The pitch at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, IT Park, Chandigarh is an excellent batting surface and a high scoring ground when the weather is clear and sunny. But when it is more cloudy it favours bowlers a lot more than usual. The team batting first won two of the last six domestic matches played at this venue, while the team batting second emerged victorious in four matches. The average 1st innings score is 226 runs. Based on the recent outcomes in the last three matches the team that wins the toss is more likely to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, IT Park, Chandigarh on Tuesday, 5th December is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 57% humidity, 0% precipitation and wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Assam Players List

Denish Das, Kunal Saikia (wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Riyan Parag (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Saahil Jain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Sengupta, Abir Chakraborty, Rishav Das, Bishal Roy, Avinov Choudhury

Assam Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishav Das Batsman Denish Das Batsman Bishal Roy Batsman Saahil Jain Batsman Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket Keeper Pallavkumar Das All-rounder Mayukh Hazarika Bowler Akash Sengupta Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam won one and lost four of the last matches played in Vijay Hazare Trophy. They lost their last match against Arunachal Pradesh by 22 runs and are positioned sixth in group D.

Rajasthan Players List

Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Deepak Hooda (c), Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Yash Kothari, Abhijeet Tomar, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Salman Khan, Rahul Chahar, Kukna Ajay Singh, Samarpit Joshi, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan.

Rajasthan Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhijeet Tomar Batsman Ram Mohan Chauhan Batsman Sahil Dhiwan Batsman Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket Keeper Karan Lamba All-rounder Manav Suthar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan won their last five matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won their last match against Himachal Pradesh by 43 runs and are positioned at the top of the table in group D.

Assam vs Rajasthan Head to Head Record

Rajasthan holds a better head to head record against Assam in Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the four head to head encounters, Rajasthan won three and Assam emerged victorious in one match.

Matches Played: 4

Assam Won: 1

Rajasthan Won: 3

Assam vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Rajasthan to win the opening Partnership

Rajasthan on an average scored 49 runs and conceded 43 for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches, on the flip side Assam scored five runs and conceded 21 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers and new ball bowlers of both teams, we predict Rajasthan to win an opening Partnership.

Assam vs Rajasthan Test Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, null Assam Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 10.00 Bet Now! Rajasthan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.205 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.15 Bet Now!

Assam vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Bishal Roy to be the top batter for Assam

Bishal Roy scored 59 runs in 46 balls and was the top run-scorer for Assam in the round six clash against Arunachal Pradesh. Roy has scored 76 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 122.58. The young right hand batter has looked good in his last two innings and has been the most impactful batsman for Assam. Given his performance in the last match, we expect Bishal Roy to score another match winning knock and be the top batter for Assam against Rajasthan.

Deepak Hooda to be the top batter for Rajasthan

Deepak Hooda scored 77 runs in 90 balls in the last match against Himachal Pradesh and was the top batter for Rajasthan. Hooda has scored 77, 8, 12, 76 and 114 in his last five outings. He has been in good form and is the leading run-scorer (287 runs) for Rajasthan in the tournament. Given his recent run of form, we back Deepak Hooda to be the top batter for Rajasthan against Assam.

Assam vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Akash Sengupta to be the top bowler for Assam

Akash Sengupta went wicketless in the last match against Arunachal Pradesh. He was the top bowler in four of the last five matches that Assam played in the tournament. He took 10 wickets in five wickets at an economy of 6.04 and is the leading wicket taker for Assam in the tournament. Based on his recent bowling form, we predict Akash Sengupta to be the top bowler for Assam against Rajasthan.

Rahul Chahar to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Rahul Chahar was sensational with the ball in the last game against Himachal Pradesh finishing with match figures of 2/46. Chahar is very effective in the middle overs and he bowls wicket to wicket with accuracy. He has picked up 15 wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket taker in the tournament for Rajasthan. The 24-year-old leggie is key for Rajasthan’s success in the tournament and Considering his form with the ball, we predict Rahul Chahar to be the top bowler for Rajasthan against Assam.