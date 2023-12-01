ASM (Assam) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction ASM 28 % Chance of Winning UTP 72 % Place a bet Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Assam will take on Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group D match at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh on Friday, December 1. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Both Uttar Pradesh and Assam have won two matches each out of the three games they have played. However, Uttar Pradesh are likely to come on top of their match against Assam.

Uttar Pradesh have players who can turn the heat against Assam. The likes of Nitish Rana, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, Yash Fayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kartik Tyagi feature in the squad. Having lost back-to-back two games, Uttar Pradesh are expected to come well prepared against Assam.

Assam were bundled out for 121 in their last match against Himachal Pradesh. In their second-last match, they lost five wickets while chasing 113. Their batting unit looks vulnerable and the bowling unit also does not have any major firepower. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh look well on course to win their second match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Assam chance of winning - 28%

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 72%

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Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

In a forgettable match for Assam, Rishav Das top-scored for his side with 32 off 50 against Himachal Pradesh. His innings consisted of six boundaries. The 33-year-old will take confidence from the innings and look to score high once again.

Dhruv Jurel top-scored for Uttar Pradesh in their last match with 77 off 100 balls against Gujarat. The innings consisted of eight fours and a six. The India international could aim to score high once again.

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Gujarat elected to field first against UP and won the match by five wickets. In the match prior to it, Assam elected to field first and won the match by five wickets. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bat first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Mumbai on Friday. The precipitation level will be 10 percent only. With a humidity level of 64 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 10 km/h at the ground.

Assam Player List

Abhilash Gogoi, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Rishav Das, Saahil Jain, Subham Mandal, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Riyan Parag (c), Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Erik Roy (Wk), Kunal Saikia (Wk), Ruhinandan Pegu (Wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (Wk), Abir Chakraborty, Avinav Choudhury, Bhargav Dutta, Bishal Roy, Darshan Rajbongshi, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit

Assam Playing XI

PP Das Batter Denish Das Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK) wicketkeeper-batter Riyan Parag (CAP) All-rounder Mayukh Hazarika All-rounder Sibsankar Roy Batter Saahil Jain Batter Akash Sengupta Bowler Abir Chakraborty Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam lost their last match against Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets. They defeated Andhra Pradesh by five wickets in their second-last match. They have lost two of their three Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches. Overall. They have lost three of their last five matches.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Jurel, Swastik Chikara, Samir Rizvi, Shoaib Siddiqui, Saurabh Kumar Jasmer Dhankar, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput and Yash Dayal.

Uttar Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Aryan Juyal Batter Priyam Garg Batter Nitish Rana (CAP) Batter Dhruv Jurel (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Shiva Singh Batter Kartik Tyagi Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Recent Form

Uttar Pradesh lost their last two matches against Gujarat and Rajasthan respectively. They registered a seven-wicket win against Himachal Pradesh in their first match. Overall, they have lost three of their last five matches.

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never played just one List A game against each other.

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh opening partnership to be over 19.5

Uttar Pradesh openers Madhav Kaushik and Swastik Chikara could partner for two runs only in their last match against Gujarat. The duo partnered for 14 runs in their second-last match. Their partnership against Himachal Pradesh accounted for 49 runs off just 45 balls. Having not clicked together in the last two matches, Kaushik and Chikara would likely be more watchful against Assam and aim to score at least 20 runs together.

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Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Assam captain Riyan Parag scored 32 runs in the only game he has played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. He is expected to play against Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Parag has played a total of 49 List A matches and scored 1720 runs at an average of 41.95. The 22-year-old has hit five hundreds in the format.

Nitish Rana to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Nitish Rana scored unbeaten 42 runs and followed it with a duck against Rajasthan. The 29-year-old did not play in the third match and is expected to return for the next game against Assam. The India international has played 73 List A matches and scored 2251 runs at an average of 38.81. He has three List A hundreds to his name.

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Akash Sengupta to be the top batter for Assam

Pacer Akash Sengupta could pick only a wicket for 16 runs in 4.3 overs against Himachal Pradesh in their last match. But with eight scalps, he is the leading wicket-taker for his side. The 23-year-old has featured in a total of three list of matches till date and picked eight wickets at an average of 14.37 and an economy rate of 5.65.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh

Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three wickets for 47 runs in 10 overs against Gujarat in his last outing. He picked four wickets for 20 runs in bis second-last match against Rajasthan. Overall, the 33-year-old has featured in 171 List A matches and picked 216 wickets at an average of 30.95 and an economy rate of 4.83.