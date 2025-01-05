Facts: Assam’s top order batsman Rishav Das needs just 6 runs to complete 1000 runs in List A cricket.

Experienced opening batsman, Ravikumar Samarth, will complete 3000 runs in List A cricket if he scores 63 runs against Assam.

Assam vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Both teams are playing for pride in the final Group A match of the season. Assam need a big win over Uttarakhand to finish above them in the table. Considering how their season has gone, it looks highly unlikely. The two wins they've mustered so far came against Manipur and a last-ball win over Odisha. They've been found wanting in all matches barring the Manipur game so far.

Uttarakhand started the tournament with a win over Manipur but the next two matches saw them end up on the losing side. With two wins in their next three games, they did restore some pride but it was a case of too little too late. They will, in all likelihood, finish in third spot and will rue the missed opportunities they had at the start of the tournament.

Assam Chance of Winning - 17%

Uttarakhand Chance of Winning - 83%

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Assam vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Uttarakhand are a more well rounded outfit than Assam, but both teams’ batting units are their strength. The pitch at the Dr Soni Stadium favours batters, evidenced by the fact that seven times the venue has seen scores over 250 runs. The first match, in particular, was a run-fest seeing an aggregate score of 715 runs in the match between Goa and Odisha.

We’re backing the batsmen to do well in the match and have handpicked Assam’s wicketkeeper batsman Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Uttarakhand’s captain Kunal Chandela to do well. While Chandela has scored 263 runs in six games with two fifties, Ghadigaonkar is narrowly behind at 245 runs, but he has scored three half-centuries. We believe both the players will go big in the match.

Assam vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

Four of the six matches played at the Dr Soni Stadium have been won by teams fielding first. We believe the captain that wins the toss to field first in the final group stage match of the tournament.

Weather Report

With little to no rain expected in Jaipur, fans can expect a full match to be played at the Dr. Soni Stadium. The temperature is likely to be between 15 to 24 degrees celsius with a gentle breeze blowing through.

Assam News & Player List

Assam Player List

Sibsankar Roy (c), Rahul Singh, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinov Choudhury, Denish Das, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Darshan Rajbongshi, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri

Predicted Playing XI

Swarupam Purkayastha Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicketkeeper Denish Das Batter Abhishek Thakuri Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Saahil Jain Batter Akash Sengupta Allrounder Mukhtar Hussain Allrounder Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam ended their rut of three losses with an expected win over Manipur in the last game they played. Despite their second win of the season, they are out of the tournament.

Uttarakhand News & Player List

Uttarakhand Player List

Kunal Chandela (c), Piyush Joshi, Ravikumar Samarth, Aditya Tare, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Dikshanshu Negi, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Aditya Sethi, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Bhati, Himanshu Bisht, Devendra Singh Bora, Shashwat Dangwal, Saurabh Rawat, Piyush Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha Allrounder Yuvraj Chaudhary Allrounder Dikshanshu Negi Allrounder Aditya Tare Wicketkeeper Ravikumar Samarth Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Shashwat Dangwal Batter Prashant Bhati Bowler Himanshu Bisht Allrounder Deepak Dhapola Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand picked up form late in the tournament - with two wins in their last three games. However, prior to that, they had only won once in three matches this season.

Assam vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

The only match that the two teams have played in List A cricket was five years ago. Uttarakhand emerged victorious in a rain-curtailed match as they chased down Assam’s target of 172 with 8 balls and 7 wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Assam: 0

Uttarakhand: 1

Draw: 0

Assam vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Uttarakhand bowlers to take early wickets against Assam

Team Uttarakhand’s bowlers have a knack of taking early wickets irrespective of the opponent. In just the first 5 overs of the innings, the team has taken 7 wickets in 6 matches. In contrast, Assam’s bowlers have managed only 2 dismissals in their 6 games. Assam’s batsmen have also lost four wickets in the first five overs which further strengthens our prediction of Uttarakhand bowlers grabbing a wicket or two in the first five overs of Assam’s innings.

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Assam vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Sumit Ghadigaonkar to be Assam’s top batsman

Assam’s wicketkeeper-batsman comes into the match in great form, having scored two fifties in his last three games. Sumit Ghadigaonkar is Assam’s topscorer in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy and we’re backing him to add to his tally before exiting the tournament.

Kunal Chandela to be Uttarakhand’s top batsman

The team captain is our pick to be the team’s top batsman in the match. While Ravikumar Samarth is the highest run getter in the six matches with 272 runs, Chandela is just 9 runs behind. More importantly, the 30-year-old was the team’s top scorer with 70 runs the last time they played at the Dr Soni Stadium.

Assam vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Avinov Choudhary to be Assam’s top bowler

Left-arm spinner Avinov Choudhary is the man in form for Assam. After taking just 1 wicket in his first four outings, the 25-year-old returned with figures of 4/28 and 3/25 against Goa and Manipur. With 8 wickets, he is now the team’s leading wicket-taker this season.

Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s top bowler

Deepak Dhapola has taken 10 wickets for Uttarakhand in the tournament so far to emerge as the team’s leading wicket-taker. The only match that Uttarakhand played at the Dr Soni Stadium this season saw Dhapola return with 2 wickets and a maiden in his 7 overs.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Uttarakhand Assam to Win - 3.90 (Parimatch)

Uttarakhand to Win - 1.20 (Parimatch) Despite neither team having any chance of qualifying, they will still want to end their campaign on a high. Uttarakhand are a much stronger team on paper and come into the game in better form. We’re backing them to hand Assam their fifth loss of the tournament. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





