Baroda vs Bengal Match Prediction BAR 56 % Chance of Winning BEN 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.804 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Bengal will go head-to-head in their third ever match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The match will be held on November 25, 2023, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Baroda vs Bengal Chances of Winning

Baroda achieved an impressive victory over Punjab in their last encounter. They were tasked with batting first after losing the toss. They posted a decent total of 214/9, which did not seem defendable in the beginning. However, in a thrilling contest, they succeeded in defending their total as they managed to bowl out Punjab’s batting order in 49 overs as they scored 211 runs. Baroda barely scraped through with a three-run victory.

Bengal faced Nagaland in their previous encounter in the tournament. They won the toss and elected to bowl first, which worked well in their favour. Nagaland, with great difficulty, scored 139 runs by the end of 47 overs which is when they were bowled out. They had no hope in defending their total and succumbed to Bengal in 18.5 overs. Bengal won by a whopping nine wickets in the end.

Baroda chance of winning - 56%

Bengal chance of winning - 44%

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Baroda vs Bengal Betting Tips

Shivalik Sharma emerged as the leading run scorer for Baroda with 51 runs from 69 deliveries. Krunal Pandya, their captain, was next in line after having scored 49 runs from 59 deliveries. Abhimanyusingh Rajput also contributed 38 runs from 57 balls. In their bowling department, Atit Sheth and Babashafi Pathan were tied as the top wicket-takers considering they took three wickets each.

Bengal’s skipper, Sudip Kumar Gharami, did the bulk of their scoring as he amassed 62 runs from 44 balls. He was their major contributor but he was followed closely by Abhimanyu Easwaran, their opener, who scored 57 runs from 63 deliveries. Their bowling unit was led by Sakshaim Chaudhary who bagged three wickets, followed by Karan Lal and Akash Deep who have two wickets to each of their credit.

Baroda vs Bengal Toss Prediction

Baroda and Bengal are going to meet at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The previous encounter that took place at the venue was between Goa and Madhya Pradesh, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first. They restricted Goa to a score of 272 and chased it down with ease, winning in 39.4 overs by seven wickets. The toss winner of the upcoming match could follow in Madhya Pradesh’s footsteps and opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

The weather at Mumbai is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Kinit Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Soyeb Sopariya, Pradeep Yadav, Vishal Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Ninad Rathva All-rounder Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Abhimanyusingh Rajput Batter Krunal Pandya (C) All-rounder Vishnu Solanki Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Atit Sheth Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Babashafi Pathan Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda showed extreme resilience in their previous match against Punjab and displayed impeccable skill.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abhishek Porel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Subham Chatterjee, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Anustup Majumdar, Mohammed Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abhishek Porel Wicket-keeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (C) Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Ritwik Roy Chowdhury Batter Karan Lal All-rounder Sakshaim Chaudhary Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal has also been in great shape given their recent outcome against Nagaland and their campaign in the SMA Trophy.

Baroda vs Bengal Head-to-Head

Baroda and Bengal have met twice in the past, once in 2009 and then in 2021. The latter emerged victorious on both occasions.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Baroda - 0

Bengal - 2

Baroda vs Bengal Betting Odds

Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Baroda

Baroda, in their last match against Punjab, was able to maintain an opening partnership of just 12 runs between Jyotsnil Singh and Ninad Rathva before the fall of the latter’s wicket in 3.4 overs. Bengal, too, lost their first wicket in 3.5 overs but their opening partnership was mildly better as Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abhishek Porel posted a collaboration of 27 runs. Bengal’s opening pair has the potential to be destructive and can be expected to outdo Baroda in the upcoming match.

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Baroda vs Bengal Best Batters

Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Krunal Pandya, Baroda’s captain, has shown great consistency in his performances with the bat lately, considering he was the team’s leading run scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 323 runs in nine innings. He also achieved an overall strike rate of 132.92 and an average of 64.60. In their latest match against Punjab, he was their second highest run-getter, having scored 49 runs from 59 deliveries. His figures speak for themselves and he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Sudip Kumar Gharami to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Bengal’s skipper, Sudip Kumar Gharami, seems to be a master at the 50-over format given his performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the previous season of the tournament, he emerged as the team’s leading run scorer with 371 runs in five innings. In their last match against Nagaland, he was the top run scorer of the match, having scored 62 runs from 44 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 140.90. Considering his display in the tournament, there is a good possibility he could be their top batsman once again.

Baroda vs Bengal Best Bowlers

Atit Sheth to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Atit Sheth was tied as Baroda’s top wicket-taker in their previous match against Punjab. In his ten-over spell, he only conceded 43 runs and captured three wickets, resulting in a brilliant economy rate of 4.30. He also delivered a maiden over and did not allow any extras in his bowling. His performance in the match was not an outlier considering he had a haul of 18 wickets in nine innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He is a top contender to continue as Baroda’s best bowler.

Akash Deep to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Akash Deep was the second highest wicket-taker for his team in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, having amassed nine wickets in seven innings. In their last match against Nagaland, he was tied as the second highest wicket-taker of the match - in eight overs, he conceded 24 runs and claimed two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 3.00. He also delivered two maiden overs during his spell. He can be anticipated to be their top bowler in the next fixture.