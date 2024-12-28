Facts: Krunal Pandya was instrumental in Baroda’s win in the previous game, scoring 80* off 54 and picking 2 for 44 in 10 overs.

Bengal's Pradipta Pramanik had scored 35* off 14 and picked 3 for 46 in the previous encounter between these two teams.

Baroda vs Bengal Chance of Winning

Two of the top teams in Group E, Bengal and Baroda will be fighting for four points in this round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Baroda are sitting at the top of the group table with eight points from two games while Bengal are placed second with six points.

Baroda faced Kerala in their previous game on December 23rd, when they registered a 62-run victory. Baroda lost an early wicket after being sent in to bat first before Ninad Rathva and Parth Kohli (72 off 87) put on 197 runs for the second wicket. Rathva went on to smash 136 in just 99 deliveries before Krunal Pandya struck 80 not-out in 54 balls. Vishnu Solanki and Bhanu Pania later combined for 83 off 40 to power the team to 403.

The defence of the big total wasn't as straightforward for Baroda as Kerala batters gave some fight. Akash Singh bagged three wickets while captain Krunal was outstanding with the ball as well, picking 2 for 44 in his full quota.

Bengal had found themselves in a spot of bother against Tripura before rain ended the contest in a no result. After the game was curtailed to 25 overs per side, their bowling attack couldn't control the run-flow as the opponents posted 201. Sumanta Gupta picked 2 for 33 in five overs while Mukesh Kumar bagged 1 for 24 in his five.

Chasing the target, Bengal lost two of their key batters Abishek Porel and Sudip Kumar Gharami inside five overs. They were 42 for 2 in 6.2 overs when the rain put an end to the match, with teams sharing two points each.



Speaking of this encounter, Baroda will be favourites according to the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Baroda's chance of winning: 54%

Bengal’s chance of winning: 46%

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Baroda vs Bengal Betting Tips

Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki has hit 54 off 46 and 46 off 25 in the first two games of the tournament. He has amassed over 1400 runs in List A cricket, including one century and 10 half centuries. You can bet on him to score over 17.5 runs in the match.

The Bengal skipper Sudip Kumar Gharami has over 700 runs in List A cricket at an average of 55 and strike rate of 90. He has registered three centuries and two half centuries. Bet on him to score over 29.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most match fours Baroda 2.05 Bet on Batery Total Runs at fall of 1st wicket - Bengal Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Any Batter to score 100 Yes @ 2.25 2.25 Bet on Batery‌

Baroda vs Bengal Toss Prediction

In the first three rounds of this tournament, most teams have preferred to bowl first. The matches are slated to begin early in the morning, and the slight moisture on the pitches creates favorable conditions for bowlers. Expect the trend to continue and the team winning the toss to choose to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Hyderabad on Saturday looks good for the match. The morning and afternoon are expected to be partly sunny and pleasant. With only a 9% chance of precipitation, rain is unlikely to disrupt the game. Temperatures are predicted to range between the mid to high 20s Celsius, accompanied by wind gusts reaching up to 19 km/h.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Parth Kohli, Bhanu Pania, Lukman Meriwala, Raj Limbani, Amit Passi, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Ninad Rathva, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Lakshit Toksiya, Atit Sheth

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shashwat Rawat Batter Ninad Rathva Batter Parth Kohli Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya (c) All-rounder Vishnu Solanki † Wicketkeeper Bhanu Pania Batter Raj Limbani Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Akash Singh Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda started this tournament with a 92-run victory over Tripura, in which they posted 302 runs while batting first. In the second game versus Kerala, they piled on 403 runs on the board and won by 62 runs to make it two in two.

Bengal Players List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Kanishk Seth, Sayan Ghosh, Sudip Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Subham Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Mohammed Kaif, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Kaushik Maity, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Rohit Kumar, Ranjot Khaira, Vikas Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abishek Porel † Wicketkeeper Karan Lal All-rounder Sudip Kumar Gharami (c) Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Sumanta Gupta Batter Pradipta Pramanik All-rounder Saksham Choudhary Bowler Sayan Ghosh Bowler Kaushik Maity Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal started the season with a six-wicket victory over Delhi, chasing down 274 in 41.3 overs thanks to Abishek Porel’s unbeaten 170. In the second game, they had to settle for two points against Tripura.

Baroda vs Bengal Head-to-Head Record

There have been three clashes between Baroda and Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the latter winning all three of them. They last met each other in the 2023 edition, where Bengal came out on top by 95 runs.

Baroda vs Bengal Betting Odds

Baroda to hit most sixes @ 2.15 (Batery Bet)

Baroda appears to have the stronger batting lineup between the two sides. Players like Shivalik Sharma, Bhanu Pania, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya, and Shashwat Rawat have shown good form recently. Baroda have smashed a total of 25 sixes in the first two games. They are a strong bet to hit the most sixes in this match as well.

Baroda vs Bengal India Gymkhana Ground, null Baroda Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Bengal Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.96 Bet Now!

Baroda vs Bengal Top Batters

Shivalik Sharma to be the top batter for Baroda

Shivalik Sharma did not get to bat in the second game but was excellent in the first, scoring 86 runs in 90 balls. He has been in very good form, recently hitting 235 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 155, including two half centuries. You can bet on him to be the top Baroda batter.

Abishek Porel to be the top batter for Bengal





Abishek Porel was incredible in the season opener, where he blasted 170 not-out in just 130 deliveries. The left-hand batter has 462 runs in List A cricket at an average of 46 while striking at 88, including one century and two half centuries. Back him to be the top Bengal batter in this match.

Baroda vs Bengal Top Bowlers

Krunal Pandya to be the top bowler for Baroda

Krunal Pandya snared 2 for 54 in the season opener and followed it up with 2 for 44 in the second game. The left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 105 wickets in the fifty-over format at an economy of under 5. Bet on him to be Baroda’s best bowler.

Mukesh Kumar to be the top bowler for Bengal

Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Bengal in the first game, picking 4 for 66. He followed it up with 1 for 24 in five overs in the second. The right arm pacer has 36 wickets in the fifty-over format at 5.23 economy. Betting on him to be the top Bengal bowler would be a good move.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Baroda Baroda to win the match @ 1.85 Batery Bet

Bengal to win the match @ 1.95 Batery Bet Both these teams look very strong on paper but Baroda will have a slight edge heading into this game. The team boasts ample batting firepower with players like Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Bhanu Pania, and Shashwat Rawat. Their bowling attack also gives them an advantage, featuring the likes of Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, and Akash Singh. Our prediction is that Baroda will win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





