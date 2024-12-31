Facts: Baroda's Ninad Rathva smashed 136 runs and picked two wickets against Kerala, and could be key in this match.

Raghuvendra Pratap Singh was the chief architect in Bihar's win over Delhi in the previous game, scoring 52 not-out and picking two wickets.

Baroda vs Bihar Chance of Winning

With the Group E standings getting tighter, Bihar and Baroda will be hoping to climb up the table in this round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Baroda are third in the group with eight points from three games and a net run-rate of 0.765 whereas Bihar are placed sixth with four points and a net run-rate of -1.058.

Baroda went down by seven wickets in their previous game against Bengal. Having been sent in to bat first, the openers gave them a good platform with a 58-run stand but couldn't build any substantial partnerships afterwards. Shashwat Rawat made an excellent 95 at the top of the order while Bhanu Pania hit 42 before they were bowled out for 228.

Defending a small total, Hardik Pandya gave Baroda a breakthrough in the first over. They had the opponents three down for 71 but could not get through the next pair as Bengal finished the chase in with seven overs to spare.

Bihar, who lost the first two games of the tournament, stunned Delhi in the previous game by 17 runs on the VJD method. After the match was reduced to 42 overs per side, they managed to post 210 on the back of Raghuvendra Pratap Singh’s unbeaten 52 off 48. Bipin Saurabh also struck 37 runs in 16 deliveries.

Defending the target, Bihar bowlers did an excellent job and put consistent pressure on the opponents. Suraj Kashyap snared 2 for 19 in seven overs while Raghuvendra Pratap Singh bagged 2 for 28 in five overs. They had sent half the opposing team back in the hut and were 17 runs ahead when the rain stopped the play 24 overs into the innings.



Speaking of this encounter, Baroda will be favourites considering their strengths and weaknesses. According to the bookmakers, the two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Baroda's chance of winning: 80%

Bihar’s chance of winning: 20%

Our Prediction

Looking at the two squads, Baroda are a significantly stronger side compared to Bihar, who have serious limitations in both departments. Baroda have a formidable batting line-up, comprising Hardik Pandya, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Bhanu Pania, Krunal Pandya, and Shashwat Rawat. In Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Akash Singh and Pandya brothers, they have much better bowling resources as well. Our prediction is that Baroda will come out victorious in this game.

Baroda to win the match @ 1.25 Batery Bet

Bihar to win the match @ 5.00 Batery Bet

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Baroda vs Bihar Betting Tips

Baroda’s Bhanu Pania has been in terrific form, scoring 49*, 37* and 42 in three innings this tournament. You can bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Raghuvendra Pratap Singh has been in decent form for Bihar in the tournament. He has scored 32, 31 and 52* in three innings. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Baroda vs Bihar Toss Prediction

Teams have predominantly opted to bowl first in the first four rounds of fixtures in the ongoing tournament. With matches starting early in the morning, the slight moisture on the pitch tends to favor bowlers. It is likely that this trend will persist, with the toss-winning team expected to choose fielding first.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad on Tuesday should be fine for this match. The morning and afternoon are expected to be partly sunny and pleasant. With just a 1% chance of rain predicted, there’s little likelihood of any interruptions. Temperatures are forecasted to range from 23°C to 30°C, with wind gusts reaching up to 26 km/h.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Hardik Pandya, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Parth Kohli, Bhanu Pania, Lukman Meriwala, Raj Limbani, Amit Passi, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Ninad Rathva, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Lakshit Toksiya, Atit Sheth

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shashwat Rawat Batter Ninad Rathva All-rounder Shivalik Sharma Batter Vishnu Solanki † Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Krunal Pandya (c) All-rounder Bhanu Pania Batter Mahesh Pithiya All-rounder Raj Limbani Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Akash Singh Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda kicked off this season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a comfortable 92-run victory over Tripura, and followed it up with a 62-run win against Kerala where they posted 403 on the board. In the last game, they were outplayed by Bengal by seven wickets.

Bihar Players List

Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh (wk), Ankit Singh, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Danish Choudhary, Nawaz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Kamlesh Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Mangal Mahrour, Rishav Raj, Piyush Singh, Pratap Singh, Malay Raj, Harsh Raj, Amod Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Piyush Singh Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Harsh Raj Batter Rishav Raj Batter Sakibul Gani (c) All-rounder Bipin Saurabh † Wicketkeeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Himanshu Singh All-rounder Suraj Kashyap Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar suffered back to back defeats in the first two games, losing to Madhya Pradesh by six wickets and to Tripura by five wickets. Bihar then registered their first win of the tournament, beating Delhi by 17 runs on the VJD method.

Baroda vs Bihar Head-to-Head Record

Baroda and Bihar have not faced each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy till date.

Baroda vs Bihar Betting Odds

Baroda to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

Baroda boasts of significantly more firepower in the batting department compared to Bihar. They have Hardik Pandya, Shivalik Sharma, Bhanu Pania, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya, and Shashwat Rawat. Baroda have hit 29 sixes in three games in the tournament. Betting on them to hit most sixes would be a good option.

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Baroda vs Bihar Top Batters

Hardik Pandya to be the top batter for Baroda

The superstar Indian all-rounder has good experience in List A cricket, most of which at international level. He has over 2000 runs to his name in the format at a strike rate of 105, including 13 half centuries. You can bet on him to be the top Baroda batter.

Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar





The wicketkeeper batter Bipin Saurabh smashed 37 off just 16 deliveries in his last innings against Delhi. He was superb in the season opener against Madhya Pradesh as well, where he hit 50 off 54. He has one century and three half centuries to his credit in the fifty-over format.

Baroda vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Lukman Meriwala to be the top bowler for Baroda

Lukman Meriwala has been a prolific bowler for Baroda. The left-arm pacer has 74 wickets to his credit from 54 games in List A cricket at an economy of 4.60. He has taken two four-wicket hauls in the format. Bet on him to be Baroda’s best bowler.

Himanshu Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar

Himanshu Singh, the leg-break bowling all-rounder has taken four wickets in three games in the tournament. In the second game against Tripura, he bagged 2 for 45 in 10 overs. You can take a punt on him to be the top Bihar bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Baroda Baroda to win the match @ 1.25 Batery Bet

Bihar to win the match @ 5.00 Batery Bet Looking at the two squads, Baroda are a significantly stronger side compared to Bihar, who have serious limitations in both departments. Baroda have a formidable batting line-up, comprising Hardik Pandya, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Bhanu Pania, Krunal Pandya, and Shashwat Rawat. In Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Akash Singh and Pandya brothers, they have much better bowling resources as well. Our prediction is that Baroda will come out victorious in this game. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





