Facts: Baroda captain Krunal Pandya smashed 87 off 78 and picked up 3 for 27 in the previous game.

Delhi's Prince Yadav has taken 11 wickets in five games in the tournament at an economy of 5.39.

Baroda vs Delhi Chance of Winning

The second spot in Group E is up for grabs, and Delhi and Baroda will go head to head in this virtual knockout of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Baroda are currently second in the group with 16 points from five games and a net run-rate of 0.949. Delhi are placed third with 12 points and a net run-rate of 0.506.

Baroda registered their fourth win of the tournament on Friday, beating Madhya Pradesh by 85 runs. Shashwat Rawat scored 82 runs in 84 runs at the top of the order before Baroda lost 4 for 148. Krunal Pandya and Vishnu Solanki added 83 runs for the fifth wicket to get the innings back on track. Krunal made 87 off 78 balls to help the team get 301.

Defending the target, Baroda kept control of the proceedings and eventually skittled out the opponents for 217. Krunal Pandya was the star with the ball as well, snaring 3 for 27 while Mahesh Pithiya bagged two scalps.

Delhi defeated Tripura by 64 runs in their previous match on December 31st. Having been sent in to bat first, their openers added 83 runs at the top, with Sanat Sangwan scoring 54 runs. They were reduced to 166/5 before Tejasvi Dahiya smashed 114 off just 78 deliveries to power the team to 306 in 50 overs.

Delhi removed the opposing opening pair early and stayed ahead of the game throughout. Prince Yadav picked 4 for 53 in his full quota while Ishant Sharma produced incredible returns of 3 for 5 in five overs as they bowled out Tripura for 242.



Speaking of this encounter, Baroda are slight favourites as per the bookmakers. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Baroda's chance of winning: 55%

Delhi’s chance of winning: 45%

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Baroda vs Delhi Betting Tips

Baroda’s opening batter Shashwat Rawat has been very consistent in the competition, scoring 221 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 85. He has hit two half centuries in the season. You can bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Anuj Rawat has been the best batter for Delhi in this tournament, piling on 225 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 94. He has smashed three half centuries and has been dismissed only once. Back him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Baroda vs Delhi Toss Prediction

Teams in this tournament have consistently favored batting second, primarily due to the early morning starts that make bowling first more advantageous. In contrast, the afternoon conditions are more favorable for batting. As a result, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to field first in this match.

Weather Report

According to the forecast, Hyderabad is expected to have favorable weather for the match on Sunday. While hazy conditions are anticipated in the morning and afternoon, rain is not a concern, with no precipitation predicted. Temperatures are likely to range from 24°C to 30°C, with wind gusts reaching up to 19 km/h.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Hardik Pandya, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Parth Kohli, Bhanu Pania, Lukman Meriwala, Raj Limbani, Amit Passi, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Ninad Rathva, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Lakshit Toksiya, Atit Sheth

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shashwat Rawat Batter Ninad Rathva All-rounder Shivalik Sharma Batter Vishnu Solanki † Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Krunal Pandya (c) All-rounder Bhanu Pania Batter Mahesh Pithiya All-rounder Raj Limbani Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Akash Singh Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda have played five games in the tournament, winning four and losing just once. Their only loss was against Bengal, where they lost by seven wickets. In the most recent fixture, they defeated Madhya Pradesh by 84 runs on the back of a terrific all-round performance by Krunal Pandya.

Delhi Players List

Ayush Badoni (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Priyansh Arya, Prince Yadav, Akhil Chaudhary, Sumit Mathur, Sanat Sangwan, Mayank Gusain, Tejasvi Dahiya

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Arpit Rana Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Ayush Badoni (c) All-rounder Himmat Singh Batter Anuj Rawat Wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya Wicketkeeper Sumit Mathur All-rounder Navdeep Saini Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi have played five games and won three of those and lost two. Their last defeat was against Bihar in a rain-affected contest before registering back to back victories over Kerala and Tripura.

Baroda vs Delhi Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have met each other twice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Delhi winning on both instances. Delhi won by 10 runs on VJD method the last time these two teams faced off in 2019.

Baroda vs Delhi Betting Odds

Baroda to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

Baroda possesses more batting firepower, with players like Hardik Pandya, Shivalik Sharma, Bhanu Pania, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya, and Shashwat Rawat in their lineup. The team has showcased their prowess by hitting 41 sixes in five games this tournament as opposed to 27 by Delhi.

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Baroda vs Delhi Top Batters

Vishnu Solanki to be the top batter for Baroda

Vishnu Solanki delivered a match-winning performance against Bihar, scoring an impressive 109 off 102 balls. He has also contributed with scores of 54, 46 and 33 in the tournament. With over 1500 runs in the format, including two centuries and 10 half-centuries, Solanki continues to be a key player.

Ayush Badoni to be the top batter for Delhi





Ayush Badoni hasn't been at his best but has scored more than 40 runs a couple of times. He has a decent record in List A cricket with over 500 runs at an average of 39 and strike rate of 89. Back him to be the top batter for Delhi in this game.

Baroda vs Delhi Top Bowlers

Krunal Pandya to be the top bowler for Baroda

Krunal Pandya was terrific in the previous game, bagging 3 for 27 in 5.5 overs. The left-arm orthodox spinner has taken eight wickets in the tournament. He has 109 wickets in the fifty-over format at an economy of 4.93. Bet on him to be Baroda’s best bowler.

Prince Yadav to be the top bowler for Delhi

Prince Yadav has been the most consistent bowler for Delhi in the ongoing tournament. He has taken 11 wickets from five games, including 4 for 53 in the previous game. You can bet on him to be the top Delhi bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Baroda Baroda to win the match @ 1.80 Batery Bet

Delhi to win the match @ 2.00 Batery Bet Looking at the squads, both these teams look strong with not much to separate them. Baroda boasts a more in-form batting lineup featuring Hardik Pandya, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Bhanu Pania, Krunal Pandya, and Shashwat Rawat. Additionally, their bowling attack, comprising Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Akash Singh, and the Pandya brothers, provides them with an edge. We predict that Baroda will secure victory in this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







