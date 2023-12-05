Baroda vs Goa Match Prediction BOB 64 % Chance of Winning GOA 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Goa are going to lock horns on December 5, 2023, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their encounter will take place at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Baroda vs Goa Chances of Winning

Baroda has not been in the best shape considering they have only managed two wins out of five matches so far. Their previous match against Madhya Pradesh was not particularly great despite having won the toss and opting to bat first. They scored 263/9 by the end of 50 overs and Madhya Pradesh had no trouble in chasing it down as they finished the match in 48.5 overs, winning by four wickets with seven balls remaining.

Goa has been in terrible form as well, given that they have only managed one victory out of five matches so far. Their last encounter against Bengal was terrible as they lost the toss and were relegated to bat first. However, they were restricted to a total of 106 runs and Bengal chased it down comfortably in 22.3 overs, winning by a whopping eight wickets with 165 balls remaining.

Baroda chance of winning - 64%

Goa chance of winning - 36%

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Baroda vs Goa Betting Tips

Abhimanyusingh Rajput is Baroda’s top batsman at the moment with 173 runs in five innings. He is followed by Shivalik Sharma who has accumulated 166 runs in five innings so far. They have been the leading contributors for the team in terms of runs, given that Vishnu Solanki, their skipper, is next in line with 137 runs in five innings. Ninad Rathva is their leading wicket-taker with eight wickets under his belt. Atit Sheth is a close second with seven wickets to his credit.

Suyash Prabhudessai is leading Goa’s run charts with 250 runs in five innings, including a half-century and a century. Snehal Kauthankar, their opening batsman, is next in line with 198 runs in five innings. Rahul Tripathi has also amassed 182 runs in the tournament so far. Darshan Misal, their captain, has been their most valuable bowler in the series so far, considering he has bagged eleven wickets in five innings, followed by Arjun Tendulkar with nine wickets.

Baroda vs Goa Toss Prediction

Baroda and Goa are going to meet at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. Goa played the previous match held at this venue against Bengal, wherein they lost the toss and were tasked with batting first. However, this was a major disadvantage as they were restricted to a total of just 106 runs and got bowled out in 28.4 overs. They could not do much to defend this score and Bengal had a cakewalk in their chase as they finished the match in a mere 23.3 overs, having won by eight wickets. Given this recent outcome, it seems likely that the toss winner of the next match could elect to bowl first and make use of the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts partly overcast conditions at Mumbai on the day of the match with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Player List

Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Kinit Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Soyeb Sopariya, Pradeep Yadav, Vishal Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Kinit Patel Batter Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Shashwat Rawat Batter Abhimanyusingh Rajput All-rounder Vishnu Solanki (C) Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Atit Sheth Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Babashafi Pathan Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has been in terrible shape but are poised to win the upcoming match against Goa.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Vikas Singh, Shubham Tari.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Vikas Singh All-rounder Rahul Tripathi Batter Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket-keeper Deepraj Gaonkar Bowler Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa is in abysmal form at the moment with just one win in the bag. They have their work cut out for them against Baroda.

Baroda vs Goa Head-to-Head

Baroda and Goa have faced each other twice in the tournament, first in 2018 and then in 2021. Baroda emerged victorious on both occasions in dominant fashion.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Baroda - 2

Goa - 0

Baroda vs Goa Betting Odds

Kinit Patel to score a half-century against Goa

Kinit Patel made his debut in the tournament as Baroda’s opening batsman, having played his first match against Madhya Pradesh. During the match, he scored 77 runs from 92 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 78.26. He hit nine boundaries and one six. Considering that he was able to perform so brilliantly under pressure in his first ever List A match and being tied as the second highest run scorer of the match, he could be in a position to aim for a second 50 in the next match.

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Baroda vs Goa Best Batters

Kinit Patel to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Kinit Patel emerged as Baroda’s best batter during his debut in the tournament, having scored 72 runs from 92 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 78.26. It was his first ever innings in a List A series and he managed to achieve a half-century against Madhya Pradesh. Given that he performed so brilliantly, he can be anticipated to build on his form and be their top batsman once again.

Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s Best Batter

Suyash Prabhudessai is leading Goa’s run charts with 250 runs in five innings. He was their second highest run scorer against Bengal in their last match, scoring 15 runs from 14 deliveries. Previously, he played an incredible innings against Nagaland, having amassed 132 runs from just 81 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 162.96. Given his current form, he could remain their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Baroda vs Goa Best Bowlers

Babashafi Pathan to be Baroda’s Best Bowlers

Babashafi Pathan stands tied as Bardoa’s third highest wicket taker with six wickets in just two innings. He was their top bowler against Madhya Pradesh in their last encounter - he delivered nine overs, gave away 36 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 4.00. He managed to capture three wickets during his spell. Considering that he was highly economical and able to display his wicket-taking abilities, he could be their best bowler in the next match as well.

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler

Darshan Misal, Goa’s skipper, is currently their leading wicket-taker with eleven wickets in five innings. He played a great spell against Bengal in their previous match, wherein he delivered five overs and conceded a mere 18 runs, giving him an economy rate of 3.60. He also captured one wicket. Taking this into consideration, he can be anticipated to continue as their premier bowler.