Facts: Bhanu Pania scored 273 runs in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 215.

Akhil Scaria was the top wicket-taker for Kerala in the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy with 14 wickets at an economy of 4.

Baroda vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Kerala will kick off their campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 with this encounter against Baroda. The Krunal Pandya-led Baroda side is coming off a comfortable win by 92 runs against Tripura in their opening round.

Baroda were sent in to bat first on Saturday morning and they didn't have a good start. Ninad Rathva made 44 runs at the top while Shivalik Sharma held the innings together with his 86 off 90. Vishnu Solanki struck 54 runs before Bhanu Pania smashed 49 not-out in just 20 balls to help the side reach 302.

Defending the total, Baroda remained in control throughout the innings. Mahesh Pithiya was the pick of the bowlers for Baroda with 4 for 44 in his 10 overs. Raj Limbani and Krunal bagged two wickets each to bowl out Tripura for 210.

Kerala have several challenges in front of them in this tournament. With Sanju Samson's exclusion due to disciplinary issues, Salman Nizar will have the responsibility of leading the side. Sachin Baby and Baba Aparajith were also excluded from the squad.

In the previous edition, Kerala came second in Group A with five wins and two defeats. They then went on to beat Maharashtra by 153 runs in the preliminary quarterfinal. But they were hammered by Rajasthan in the quarterfinals by 200 runs.



Speaking of this encounter, Baroda will be favourites according to the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Baroda's chance of winning: 60%

Kerala’s chance of winning: 40%

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Baroda vs Kerala Betting Tips

Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki has over 1400 runs to his credit in List A cricket, averaging 34. He has registered one century and nine half centuries. You can bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

The Kerala captain Salman Nizar made 169 runs from six innings in the SMAT at 56 average and 164 strike rate. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Baroda vs Kerala Toss Prediction

All teams that won the toss in the opening round of this Vijay Hazare Trophy chose to bowl first and we believe that trend will continue. Bowlers would like to bowl first in the morning and try to make the most of the conditions. Expect the team that wins the toss to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Hyderabad on December 23 suggests there could be hazy conditions throughout the day. Rain is not expected, with little to no cloud cover anticipated. Temperatures are likely to range between 25°C and 30°C, while the wind gusts could travel at around 19 km/h.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Parth Kohli, Bhanu Pania, Lukman Meriwala, Raj Limbani, Amit Passi, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Ninad Rathva, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Lakshit Toksiya, Atit Sheth

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shashwat Rawat Batter Ninad Rathva Batter Parth Kohli Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya (c) All-rounder Vishnu Solanki † Wicketkeeper Bhanu Pania Batter Raj Limbani Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Babashafi Pathan Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda didn't have a great season last year, finishing fourth in their group with three wins and as many losses. In the recent T20 competition, they reached the semi finals but lost to Mumbai. They kicked off this tournament with a 92-run victory over Tripura.

Kerala Players List

Salman Nizar (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Ahammed Imran, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarvate, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Basil NP, Nidheesh MD, Eden Apple Tom, Sharafuddeen NM, Akhil Scaria, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran, Ajnas M (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Krishna Prasad Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicketkeeper Salman Nizar (c) Batter Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Nedumankuzhy Basil All-rounder Akhil Scaria Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala had reached the quarterfinals in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after beating Maharashtra in the preliminary quarterfinal. More recently, they missed out on the quarterfinals by four points in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Baroda vs Kerala Head-to-Head Record

Baroda and Kerala have not faced each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy till date. This would be their first ever clash.

Baroda vs Kerala Betting Odds

Baroda to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

Baroda possesses a stronger batting unit between these two teams. The likes of Shivalik Sharma, Bhanu Pania, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya, and Shashwat Rawat have been in good form. Baroda smashed 11 sixes in their opening game of the competition. Bet on them to hit the most number of sixes in the match.

Baroda vs Kerala India Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Baroda Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Kerala Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.204 Bet Now!‌

Baroda vs Kerala Top Batters

Shivalik Sharma to be the top batter for Baroda

Shivalik Sharma recently struck 235 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 155 with two half centuries. He carried that form in this tournament with an excellent 86 off 90 balls, batting at number four. You can back him to be the top Baroda batter.

Rohan Kunnummal to be the top batter for Kerala





The 26-year old batter has an excellent record in the fifty-over format. Rohan Kunnummal has amassed over 1200 runs in List A cricket at an average of 47 and strike rate of 102. He has four centuries and five half centuries to his credit. Back him to be the top Kerala batter in this match.

Baroda vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Lukman Meriwala to be the top bowler for Baroda

Lukman Meriwala has played 53 matches in List A cricket and has claimed 73 wickets at an economy of under 5. In the recent T20 tournament, he looked in decent form as he bagged 12 scalps from eight games. Bet on him to be Baroda’s best bowler.

Basil Thampi to be the top bowler for Kerala

The right arm fast bowler has done well in the fifty-over format at domestic level. He has taken 52 wickets from 39 games with two instances of four or more wickets. He has the pace and could be a key player for the team. Betting on Thampi to be the top Kerala bowler would be a good punt.