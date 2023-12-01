BOB (Baroda) vs MAP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction BOB 37 % Chance of Winning MAP 63 % Place a bet Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.536 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Baroda will take on Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group E match at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, December 1. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh are better placed to beat Baroda in their upcoming fixture. Madhya Pradesh won each of their first three matches before being thrashed by Bengal in their last encounter. Chasing 255, they were bundled out for 61 runs only. However, their batting unit consisting of Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Himanshi Mantri, Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer are expected to bounce back strongly. The bowling unit consisting of Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan and Rahul Batham have also done a decent job.

Baroda, on the other hand, have lost two of their big matches against Bengal and Tamil Nadu. They defeated Punjab by three runs only. The only big win came against Nagaland. Baroda's batting unit has misfired time and again and their bowling unit also do not have any major firepower.

Baroda chance of winning - 37%

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 63%

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Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Vishnu Solanki captained Baroda in the absence of Krunal Pandya in the last match, and scored 25 runs off 33 balls. It was the highest run scored by a Baroda batter in the match. Solanki would be aiming for another contribution for his team.

Akshat Raghuwanshi scored 62 runs off 47 balls against Punjab. However, he managed to score just 3 off 11 in his last match. The 20-year-old would be aiming to bounce back amongst runs.

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Goa elected to field first but lost the match against Punjab by 67 runs. In the match prior to it, Tamil Nadu elected to field first and won by five wickets and 95 balls remaining (VJD Method)

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Mumbai on Friday. The precipitation level will be 10 percent only. With a humidity level of 62 percent, the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 16 km/h at the ground.

Baroda Player List

Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Mahesh Pithiya, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki (c & Wk), Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya

Baroda Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Ninad Rathva Batter Mitesh Patel (WK) wicketkeeper-batter Krunal Pandya (CAP) All-rounder Abhimanyu Singh All-rounder Vishnu Solanki Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Atit Sheth Batter Mahesh Pithiya Bowler B Bhatt Bowler L Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda have lost three of their last five matches. They suffered a 38-run defeat against Tamil Nadu in their last match. Overall, they have lost two of their four Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Venkatesh Iyer, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Ankit Kushwah, Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham

Madhya Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Harsh Gawli (WK) wicketkeeper-batter Shubham Sharma (CAP) Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Rahul Batham Bowler Saranash Jain Batter Arshad Khan Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Recent Form

Madhya Pradesh were hammered by 193 runs by Bengal in their last outing. They have lost three of their last five matches. Overall, they have won three of their four Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches.

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played just one List A game against each other. Madhya Pradesh won the match by 290 runs.

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh opening partnership to be over 19.5

Madhya Pradesh openers piled up 96 runs in their first outing against Goa. In the second match Rajat Patidar opened with Yash Dubey as the duo accumulated 127 runs together. A 19-run partnership brewed between Dubey and Harsh Gawli in the third match. The last match saw Dubey and Gawli score 13 runs together. The partnership between Yash Dubey and Harsh Gawli hasn't flourished and therefore Patidar or Mantri may open again. Madhya Pradesh would come better prepared and their openers are very likely to score over 20 runs together.

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Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Abhimanyu Singh to be the top batter for Baroda

Abhimanyu Singh is the leading run-scorer for Baroda at the moment. He has scored 142 runs in four matches at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 113.60. Abhimanyu has registered scores of 38, 32, 62* and 10 so far. Overall, he has featured in 18 List A matches and scored 305 runs at an average of 23.46.

Rajat Patidar to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar can emerge as the leading run-scorer for his team. He has currently scored 165 runs in four matches at an average of 41.25 and a strike rate of 132. Two fifties have come off his bat already. Overall, he has featured in 55 List A games and scored 1813 runs at an average of 34.86. He has hit three hundreds in the format.

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Ninad Rathva to be the top batter for Baroda

Baroda left-arm spinner Ninad Rathva has been impressive in his last two outings in which he has taken three wickets apiece. In his last outing Rathva picked the wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Shahrukh Khan. The 24-year-old has featured in 19 List A matches and picked 21 wickets at an average of 23.23. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, he has picked seven wickets at an average of 18.42.

Kumar Kartikeya to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya is the leading wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh at the moment. The 25-year-old Mumbai Indians (MI) player has picked 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 13.30. He is fourth among the list of highest wicket-takers.Kartikeya has played a total of 29 List A matches in which he has picked 33 wickets at an average of 28.60.