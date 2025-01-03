Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction
BRD
46%
Chance of Winning
MP
54%
India
NexGen Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Baroda's Ninad Rathva has scored 215 runs and picked six wickets in the ongoing tournament.
- Rajat Patidar made 77 off 74 and Venkatesh Iyer struck 71* off 56 in Madhya Pradesh’s win over Baroda last year.
Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning
With the top two spots in Group E up for grabs, Madhya Pradesh and Baroda will face off in this crucial contest of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Baroda are second in the group with 12 points from four games and a net run-rate of 0.760. Madhya Pradesh are placed fourth with 10 points and an excellent net run-rate of 1.455.
Baroda are coming off a 36-run victory over Bihar in the previous game. Having been asked to bat first, they stumbled from 69/1 to 88/4 in a matter of seven overs. Vishnu Solanki and Shivalik Sharma (39 off 46) then added 108 runs for the fifth wicket. Solanki went on to smash a brilliant 109 off 102 to power the team to 277.
Defending the total, Baroda were shell-shocked early on by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hit a 42-ball 71 to take Bihar to 100/1 in 12.4 overs. But Baroda bowlers turned things around with Ninad Rathva claiming 4 for 28 in nine overs and Bhargav Bhatt snaring 2 for 28 in his full quota to clinch the game.
Madhya Pradesh hammered Tripura by eight wickets in their previous outing on December 28. Their bowling attack was on the money from the get go as they skittled out the opponents for just 189. Aryan Pandey snared 3 for 28 in 10 overs while Avesh Khan bagged 2 for 21 in eight overs.
Chasing the target, Harsh Gawli and Yash Dubey got Madhya Pradesh off to a great start with a 136-run opening partnership. Gawli, in particular, was phenomenal as he blasted 142 not-out in just 74 deliveries as they mowed down the total in 21 overs.
Speaking of this encounter, Madhya Pradesh are slight favourites as per the bookmakers. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.
- Baroda's chance of winning: 46%
- Madhya Pradesh’s chance of winning: 54%
Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips
Baroda’s Shivalik Sharma has made 308 runs in his last 10 innings in the fifty-over format, averaging 38 and striking at 92. You can bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.
Rajat Patidar has been in outstanding form, scoring 395 runs in the last 10 List A innings at an average of 44 while striking at 109. Back him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.
Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction
In the ongoing tournament, teams have consistently preferred batting second. Early morning starts make bowling first a strategic advantage, as afternoon conditions under the sun typically favor batters during a chase. As a result, the toss-winning team is expected to choose to field first in this match.
Weather Report
Hyderabad is forecasted to experience partly sunny weather on Friday, with over 90% cloud cover expected. However, the chances of rain are negligible, making interruptions unlikely. Temperatures will range between 27°C and 32°C, accompanied by wind gusts of approximately 30 km/h.
Baroda Player List
Krunal Pandya (c), Hardik Pandya, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Parth Kohli, Bhanu Pania, Lukman Meriwala, Raj Limbani, Amit Passi, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Ninad Rathva, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Lakshit Toksiya, Atit Sheth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shashwat Rawat
|
Batter
|
Ninad Rathva
|
All-rounder
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Solanki †
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Krunal Pandya (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Bhanu Pania
|
Batter
|
Mahesh Pithiya
|
All-rounder
|
Raj Limbani
|
Bowler
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
|
Akash Singh
|
Bowler
Baroda Recent Form
Baroda have played four games in the tournament, winning three and losing one. Their one defeat came against Bengal by seven wickets. The Krunal Pandya-led side bounced back from that to beat Bihar by 36 runs.
Madhya Pradesh Players List
Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Dubey, Venkatesh Iyer, Harpreet Singh, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Sagar Solanki, Avesh Khan, Rahul Batham, Harsh Gawli, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shubham Sharma, Subhranshu Senapati, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Aryan Pandey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Harsh Gawli †
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Subhranshu Senapati
|
Batter
|
Shubham Sharma
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar (c)
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
Harpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Saransh Jain
|
All-rounder
|
Avesh Khan
|
Bowler
|
Aryan Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Kumar Kartikeya
|
Bowler
|
Kulwant Khejroliya
|
Bowler
Madhya Pradesh Recent Form
Madhya Pradesh haven't been at their best, winning two out of four games in the tournament and losing one. They lost to Delhi in the second game by 79 runs. More recently, they smashed Tripura by eight wickets while chasing 190.
Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record
These two teams have faced each other twice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Madhya Pradesh winning both games.
Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds
Madhya Pradesh to score most runs in the powerplay @ XX (Batery Bet)
Madhya Pradesh have Harsh Gawli and Yash Dubey in great form at the top of the order, followed by Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, and Shubham Sharma. Moreover, the Baroda top order will have to deal with the stronger bowling attack. Bet on Madhya Pradesh to score most runs in the first 10 overs.
Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh
India
NexGen Cricket Ground, null
Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters
Vishnu Solanki to be the top batter for Baroda
Vishnu Solanki produced a match-winning knock in the previous game, hitting 109 off 102 deliveries. He also made 54 and 46 earlier in the tournament. Solanki has over 1500 runs to his name in the format, including two centuries and 10 half centuries. You can bet on him to be the top Baroda batter.
Harsh Gawli to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh
Harsh Gawli is coming off an incredible knock in the previous game, where he struck an unbeaten 142 off 74 deliveries. His other three scores in the competition read 83, 42 and 36. He has scored 327 runs in seven List A innings at a strike rate of 128.
Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers
Ninad Rathva to be the top bowler for Baroda
Ninad Rathva was excellent in the last game for Baroda, picking 4 for 28 in nine overs. He has been in good form, taking 17 wickets in the previous 10 innings in the format. Bet on him to be Baroda’s best bowler.
Avesh Khan to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh
Avesh Khan has taken seven wickets in the tournament, including best figures of 3 for 21 against Bihar. The right arm fast bowler has 45 wickets in List A cricket with two instances of four or more wickets. You can bet on him to be the top Madhya Pradesh bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Madhya Pradesh
- Baroda to win the match @ 1.95 Batery Bet
- Madhya Pradesh to win the match @ 1.85 Batery Bet
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