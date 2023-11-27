Baroda vs Nagaland Match Prediction BOB 99 % Chance of Winning NAGL 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Baroda and Nagaland will lock horns for the second time ever in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 27, 2023. They will meet at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Baroda vs Nagaland Chances of Winning

Baroda and Punjab fought a thrilling contest in their first encounter of the season as the latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Baroda to set the target. They managed a meagre total of 214/9 but somehow managed to defend their total as they bowled out Punjab in 49 overs, emerging victorious by a mere three runs. However, their luck ran out in their following game against Bengal wherein they elected to field first and Bengal scored 314/8. Baroda was unable to chase it down and lost by 95 runs.

Nagaland’s woes followed them into this tournament, too, as they faced two humiliating defeats at the hands of Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Bengal won the toss and chose to bowl first, but Nagaland was only able to muster a total of 139 runs. Bengal was naturally able to take advantage of the situation and won by nine wickets with 187 balls left unused. Their outing against Madhya Pradesh was just as terrible - Madhya Pradesh elected to field first and Nagaland amassed 132 runs. This was an absolute cakewalk for their rivals as Madhya Pradesh won by nine wickets with 241 balls to spare.

Baroda chance of winning - 99%

Nagaland chance of winning - 1%

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Baroda vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Baroda’s squad has been middling as all of their batsmen have scored an average number of runs. Shivalik Sharma is their leading batsman as he has amassed 88 runs in two innings. Abhimanyusingh Rajput is a close second with 70 runs to his credit. However, Atit Sheth has led the bowling attack efficiently as he has already bagged six wickets in two innings.

Nagaland’s batting order has been even more disappointing as their leading run scorer is Sumit Kumar, their wicket-keeper batsman, with 69 runs in two innings. He is their sole contributor as the rest of the squad is grappling with their form. The bowling unit is not particularly impressive either as Rongsen Jonathan, their captain, and RS Jaganath Sinivas have claimed one wicket each.

Baroda vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

The match is set to be held at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane. The last match held here was between Tamil Nadu and Goa. Goa won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, they got the short end of the stick as Tamil Nadu posted a total of 296/8 and they were unable to chase it down, eventually losing by 33 runs. The toss winner of the upcoming match might consider the previous outcome at the venue and opt to bat first instead.

Weather Report

It could be a disappointing situation as there is a 70% chance of precipitation at Thane on the day of the match. Rainfall is expected and the temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Player List

Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Kinit Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Soyeb Sopariya, Pradeep Yadav, Vishal Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Ninad Rathva All-rounder Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki (C) Batter Abhimanyusingh Rajput All-rounder Shivalik Sharma Batter Atit Sheth Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Soyeb Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has been in decent form but their next fixture, in particular, is not expected to be a threat to their position in the standings.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Joshua Ozukum, Hokaito Zhimomi, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Oren Ngullie, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Shamwang Wangnao, Akavi Yeptho.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Ozukum Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Rongsen Jonathan (C) All-rounder Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Hokaito Zhimomi Batter RS Jaganath Sinivas All-rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Tahmeed Rahman Batter Khrievitso Kense Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler Karan Tewatiya Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland would have to rack up an incredibly grand effort to be able to witness a semblance of victory in the upcoming match.

Baroda vs Nagaland Head-to-Head

Baroda and Nagaland faced each other in the 2022 season of the tournament. Baroda dominated in this encounter, winning by 167 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Baroda - 1

Nagaland - 0

Baroda vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Shivalik Sharma to score a half-century against Nagaland

Shivalik Sharma is Baroda’s leading batsman with 88 runs so far in the tournament. He managed to score a half-century in the first match already, and followed it up with a score of 37 runs in the next match. However, he seems to be in good form at the moment and, given the struggles that Nagaland is facing at the moment, it is likely that he could build on his current form and score a second half-century in his third match of the season.

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Baroda vs Nagaland Best Batters

Shivalik Sharma to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Shivalik Sharma is leading the run charts of Baroda with 88 runs in two innings. He achieved a half-century against Punjab in their first match, having scored 51 runs from 69 innings, making him the top run scorer of the match. Against Bengal, he emerged as their second highest run scorer with 37 runs from 31 deliveries. Given that he is currently their most consistent batsman, he can be relied on to be their top batter once again.

Sumit Kumar to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Sumit Kumar, Nagaland’s wicket-keeper batsman, is their leading run getter with 69 runs in two innings. Against Bengal in their first match of the season, he was their top batsman with 36 runs from 69 deliveries. He then managed to be their second highest run scorer with 33 runs from 66 deliveries against Madhya Pradesh. He is currently displaying the strongest form amongst the batsmen of his team and can be anticipated to remain their top batter in the upcoming game.

Baroda vs Nagaland Best Bowlers

Atit Sheth to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Atit Sheth has displayed incredible wicket-taking prowess in both matches he has participated in. In the first match against Punjab, he delivered ten overs and conceded 43 runs, giving him an economy rate of 4.30. In the following match, he delivered nine overs and allowed 51 runs which translated to an economy rate of 5.66. Impressively, he managed to capture three wickets in each of those innings, making him the top wicket-taker of the team. It seems highly likely that he could replicate his performance and emerge as their top bowler in the next match.

RS Jaganath Sinivas to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

RS Jaganath Sinivas is tied as Nagaland’s top wicket-taker with just one wicket in two innings. In their first match against Bengal, he delivered four overs and conceded 27 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 6.75. He captured one wicket during his spell. However, he was also the team’s leading wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with six wickets in five innings. He can be expected to continue as their top bowler in the upcoming match.