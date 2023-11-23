Baroda vs Punjab Match Prediction BAR 40 % Chance of Winning PUN 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai is hosting the Group E encounters of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, and in the first round bout, Baroda is locking horns with Punjab at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane, on November 23, 2023 (Thursday), at 9:00 AM IST. Both sides couldn’t have claimed to have a season worth remembering last year, failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Baroda vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Baroda showed everyone that they have the potential to upset the applecart better than many promising sides on the Indian domestic circuit. Under the leadership of Krunal Pandya, they played a resilient brand of cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to enter the finals, where they came short against a rampant Punjab side.

They will have a chance to avenge the loss of the SMAT final by beating Punjab in the first-round encounter. As they have proven in the SMAT, Punjab have a very strong squad at their disposal which could potentially alter the dynamics of the game. So this is going to be a very interesting game.

Baroda’s chance of winning is 40%

Punjab’s chance of winning is 60%

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Baroda vs Punjab Betting Tips

It is hard not to bet on Abhishek Sharma, a batter whose form in domestic cricket can never be questioned. He just had an unbelievable Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign. Krunal Pandya and Atit Sheth have become two fierce members of the Baroda squad who are not ready to give an inch to the opposition. In such a time, there is definitely a case to be made on placing a bet on them.

Baroda vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

This is the first time that the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane is going to host a List A game. All matches played here previously were club games, but according to the Mumbai Cricket Association, red soils are used for this ground, which may aid in run-scoring.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain predicted in Mumbai for Thursday; if anything, the atmosphere will be slightly less humid and in the morning, there will be a significant amount of dew. With that bowling might be a slight concern, but if the spinners can use the moisture on the surface early in the morning, there can be a game out of it.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Sanvir Singh All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Last year, Punjab entered the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but couldn’t cross the barrier against Karnataka. Vidhwath Kaverappa was at his temperamental best to ensure Karnataka had a four-wicket win. But the way Punjab dominated the proceedings in the SMAT and won the whole thing, it is difficult to put that behind.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Amit Passi, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Sairaj Patil

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Harsh Desai Batter Vishnu Solanki Wicket-keeper Krunal Pandya Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Bhanu Pania All-rounder Atit Sheth All-rounder Karthik Kakade Bowler Soyeb Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda were excellent in the SMAT, and they would wish to bring the same level of confidence to the fore once again for the VHT encounter. But it remains to be seen if replicating it would be that easy.

Punjab vs Baroda Head-To-Head

Punjab and Baroda have played each other only four times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with both sides securing a couple of wins each. However, with other records to keep an eye on in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where both sides went neck to neck against each other, we can be sure that there is a great game on cards at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane.

Punjab vs Baroda Betting Odds

I am betting big on Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma to come good against Baroda in Thane. Man, o Man. how could you not? After the kind of season that the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter had in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, it is almost difficult to look any further. Similarly, List A cricket always out the best for Mandeep Singh, and if he does well to hang in there, I am sure we will have another market that yields solid dividends. If you want to invest more, then look further than Krunal Pandya, a gutsy cricketer who is always ready to give his all in all facets of the game. Leadership always brings the best out of Krunal Pandya.

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Punjab vs Baroda Best Batters

Mandeep Singh to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

Mandeep Singh has been a solid performer for Punjab over the years, especially in List A cricket, where he has accumulated 3740 runs at an average of 37.40 with four centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name. Even though the strike rate has always been a problem with Mandeep Singh, there can be no doubt that he is a consistent run-maker, which is the value we are looking for here.

Vishnu Solanki to be Baroda’s best batter (Parimatch)

Vishnu Solanki knows how to construct an innings. Especially in ODI cricket, where the role of openers has changed, Solanki has accustomed himself to the changing demands while ensuring that the run-scoring tempo hasn’t dropped a penny. With 2375 runs at an average of 33.25, Solanki does everything in his ability to help Baroda win matches. For Baroda to do well this season, he has to spearhead the ship once again.

Punjab vs Baroda Best Bowlers

Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Siddarth Kaul never disappoints, does he? In the 50-over format of the game, former Indian pacer Kaul has picked up 180 wickets at an average of 25.27 and a solid economy rate of 5.24. With nine four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls in his List A career, Kaul has proven his consistency. Trust him to do well once again.

Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Krunal Pandya has 100 wickets in List A cricket and that tells you something. While his batting tempo has never dropped, as he still averages close to 38 in List A cricket, his bowling is interestingly good in the 50-over format too, where he has an average of 31.14 with an economy rate of 4.98. He also has two five-wicket hauls, which further adds to the record.