Baroda vs Punjab Match Prediction
BAR
40%
Chance of Winning
PUN
60%
Test
Dadoji Konddev Stadium
Facts:
- Krunal Pandya has 100 wickets in List A cricket, with an average of 31.14 with an economy rate of 4.98.
- Kaul has picked up 180 wickets at an average of 25.27 and a solid economy rate of 5.24 in the List A format of the game.
- With 2375 runs at an average of 33.25, Solanki does everything in his ability to help Baroda win matches.
Baroda vs Punjab Chance of Winning
Baroda showed everyone that they have the potential to upset the applecart better than many promising sides on the Indian domestic circuit. Under the leadership of Krunal Pandya, they played a resilient brand of cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to enter the finals, where they came short against a rampant Punjab side.
They will have a chance to avenge the loss of the SMAT final by beating Punjab in the first-round encounter. As they have proven in the SMAT, Punjab have a very strong squad at their disposal which could potentially alter the dynamics of the game. So this is going to be a very interesting game.
Baroda’s chance of winning is 40%
Punjab’s chance of winning is 60%
Baroda vs Punjab Betting Tips
It is hard not to bet on Abhishek Sharma, a batter whose form in domestic cricket can never be questioned. He just had an unbelievable Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign. Krunal Pandya and Atit Sheth have become two fierce members of the Baroda squad who are not ready to give an inch to the opposition. In such a time, there is definitely a case to be made on placing a bet on them.
Baroda vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction
This is the first time that the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane is going to host a List A game. All matches played here previously were club games, but according to the Mumbai Cricket Association, red soils are used for this ground, which may aid in run-scoring.
Weather Report
There is no chance of rain predicted in Mumbai for Thursday; if anything, the atmosphere will be slightly less humid and in the morning, there will be a significant amount of dew. With that bowling might be a slight concern, but if the spinners can use the moisture on the surface early in the morning, there can be a game out of it.
Punjab Player List
Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Naman Dhir
|
Batter
|
Mandeep Singh (c)
|
Batter
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Sanvir Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Harpreet Brar
|
All-rounder
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Siddharth Kaul
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
Punjab Team Form
Last year, Punjab entered the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but couldn’t cross the barrier against Karnataka. Vidhwath Kaverappa was at his temperamental best to ensure Karnataka had a four-wicket win. But the way Punjab dominated the proceedings in the SMAT and won the whole thing, it is difficult to put that behind.
Baroda Player List
Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Amit Passi, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Sairaj Patil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Batter
|
Harsh Desai
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Solanki
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Krunal Pandya
|
Batter
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Batter
|
Bhanu Pania
|
All-rounder
|
Atit Sheth
|
All-rounder
|
Karthik Kakade
|
Bowler
|
Soyeb Sopariya
|
Bowler
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
|
Ninad Rathva
|
Bowler
Baroda Team Form
Baroda were excellent in the SMAT, and they would wish to bring the same level of confidence to the fore once again for the VHT encounter. But it remains to be seen if replicating it would be that easy.
Punjab vs Baroda Head-To-Head
Punjab and Baroda have played each other only four times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with both sides securing a couple of wins each. However, with other records to keep an eye on in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where both sides went neck to neck against each other, we can be sure that there is a great game on cards at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane.
Punjab vs Baroda Betting Odds
I am betting big on Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma to come good against Baroda in Thane. Man, o Man. how could you not? After the kind of season that the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter had in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, it is almost difficult to look any further. Similarly, List A cricket always out the best for Mandeep Singh, and if he does well to hang in there, I am sure we will have another market that yields solid dividends. If you want to invest more, then look further than Krunal Pandya, a gutsy cricketer who is always ready to give his all in all facets of the game. Leadership always brings the best out of Krunal Pandya.
Baroda vs Punjab
Test
Dadoji Konddev Stadium, null
Punjab vs Baroda Best Batters
Mandeep Singh to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)
Mandeep Singh has been a solid performer for Punjab over the years, especially in List A cricket, where he has accumulated 3740 runs at an average of 37.40 with four centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name. Even though the strike rate has always been a problem with Mandeep Singh, there can be no doubt that he is a consistent run-maker, which is the value we are looking for here.
Vishnu Solanki to be Baroda’s best batter (Parimatch)
Vishnu Solanki knows how to construct an innings. Especially in ODI cricket, where the role of openers has changed, Solanki has accustomed himself to the changing demands while ensuring that the run-scoring tempo hasn’t dropped a penny. With 2375 runs at an average of 33.25, Solanki does everything in his ability to help Baroda win matches. For Baroda to do well this season, he has to spearhead the ship once again.
Punjab vs Baroda Best Bowlers
Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Siddarth Kaul never disappoints, does he? In the 50-over format of the game, former Indian pacer Kaul has picked up 180 wickets at an average of 25.27 and a solid economy rate of 5.24. With nine four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls in his List A career, Kaul has proven his consistency. Trust him to do well once again.
Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Krunal Pandya has 100 wickets in List A cricket and that tells you something. While his batting tempo has never dropped, as he still averages close to 38 in List A cricket, his bowling is interestingly good in the 50-over format too, where he has an average of 31.14 with an economy rate of 4.98. He also has two five-wicket hauls, which further adds to the record.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab
Baroda to win @ 2.07 (Parimatch)
Punjab to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch