BOB (Baroda) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction BOB 22 % Chance of Winning TAMI 78 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Tamil Nadu will meet on November 29, 2023, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their clash will be held at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, with a start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Baroda’s previous match against Nagaland was a cakewalk for them. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first, allowing Baroda to set the target. They managed to post a total of 299/5 on the board at the end of 35 overs. During their defence, they annihilated Nagaland by restricting them to a mere 159/8 by the end of 35 overs and ended up winning the match by a grand total of 140 runs.

Tamil Nadu also experienced a satisfying victory over Bengal in their last game as they won the toss and elected to field first. They put Bengal to bat first which turned out to be a favourable decision since they could only gather 84 runs before they were bowled out in 23.4 overs. The match was truncated to 35 overs due to the rain but Tamil Nadu needed no extra assistance as they were able to complete the match in just 19.1 overs, winning by five wickets with 95 balls left unused.

Baroda chance of winning - 22%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 78%

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Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Three batsmen from Baroda - Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shivalik Sharma and Mitesh Patel - have achieved comparable scores of 132, 119 and 107 runs, respectively, in three innings so far. They have been the leading contributors for the team in terms of runs. On their bowling front, Atit Sheth leads the team with six wickets under his belt in three innings. Ninad Rathva is a close second with four wickets.

Sai Sudharsan has been Tamil Nadu’s most remarkable batsman so far in the tournament, having accumulated a total of 133 runs in two innings. He is in a league of his own considering the second highest run-getter is their skipper, Dinesh Karthik, with just 50 runs. Sandeep Warrier has been exceptional on the bowling front, having claimed eight wickets in a mere two innings.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

Their clash will take place at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. The previous match held at this venue during the tournament was between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, wherein the former won the toss and chose to field first. However, it was a disaster for them as they limited Madhya Pradesh to a total of 177 but were unable to respond as they got bowled out in 18.4 overs after scoring 89 runs. The toss winner of the upcoming match might take this into consideration and opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions in Mumbai with a minimal 10% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 31 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Player List

Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Kinit Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Soyeb Sopariya, Pradeep Yadav, Vishal Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh All-rounder Ninad Rathva All-rounder Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki (C) Batter Shivalik Sharma All-rounder Abhimanyusingh Rajput All-rounder Soyeb Sopariya Batter Lukman Meriwala Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Atit Sheth Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda’s form has been quite good at this point in the season with their only hindrance being against Bengal.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Dinesh Karthik (c), Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Sonu Yadav, T Natarajan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Sen, Manimaran Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Vimal Khumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Batter Baba Aparajith All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder Dinesh Karthik (C) Wicket-keeper Baba Indrajith Batter M Shahrukh Khan Batter Sai Kishore Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has exhibited admirable form so far and they look to be in a good position to overcome Baroda.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head

Baroda and Tamil Nadu have met on three occasions in the past and Tamil Nadu won two of them. Baroda won their last encounter in the 2021 season.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Baroda - 1

Tamil Nadu - 2

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Baroda

In their last match against Nagaland, Baroda was unable to post an opening partnership as opener Jyotsnil Singh got out in just four balls without having scored any runs at all. Ninad Rathva, the other opening batsman, scored 20 runs before he got out as well. Tamil Nadu, in comparison to Baroda, had a better outing against Bengal as their opening duo of Sai Sudharsan and Narayan Jagadeesan gathered a partnership of 19 runs before the fall of the former’s wicket in 4.2 overs. Given these recent performances, it would be safe to assume that Tamil Nadu might be able to outdo Baroda in terms of first wicket partnership.

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Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Abhimanyusingh Rajput to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Abhimanyusingh Rajput has accumulated 132 runs in three innings so far, making him the leading run scorer for the team right now. In their previous match against Nagaland, he scored 62 runs from just 21 deliveries, resulting in an outstanding strike rate of 295.23. His score included four boundaries and five 6s. He was the third highest run scorer of the match and considering the rate at which he is performing, he is absolutely a potential candidate to be their top batsman in the next match.

Sai Sudharsan to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Sai Sudharsan had an incredible start to the season as he scored a century in his first match against Goa, 125 runs from 144 deliveries. However, Tamil Nadu struggled in their match against Bengal and he was only able to amass eight runs from 15 deliveries. He currently stands as Tamil Nadu’s best batsman with 133 runs in just two innings. Despite the setback in their last match, he can be anticipated to come back stronger in the next match.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Ninad Rathva to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Ninad Rathva is Baroda’s second highest wicket-taker with four wickets in three innings. He was incredible against Nagaland in their previous outing as he was the top wicket-taker of the match with three wickets under his belt. He was also highly economical, considering he bowled seven overs and gave away just 25 runs, he ended up with an economy rate of 3.57. His spell included a maiden over and he only allowed one extra throughout the match. He can be expected to be their top bowler once again.

Sandeep Warrier to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Sandeep Warrier has showcased brilliant wicket-taking prowess as he has already bagged eight wickets in just two matches. He was the top bowler of the match against Bengal, wherein he delivered seven overs and only allowed 23 runs, giving him an economy rate of 3.28. He claimed four wickets during this spell, and four in the first match as well. He is on a wicket-taking spree at the moment and can be relied upon to continue in his form.