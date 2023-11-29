BOB (Baroda) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction
BOB
22%
Chance of Winning
TAMI
78%
Test
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
Facts:
- Abhimanyusingh Rajput is Baroda’s leading run-getter with 132 runs in three innings and a strike rate of 122.22.
- Sandeep Warrier is Tamil Nadu’s top wicket-taker, having taken four wickets in each innings so far.
Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning
Baroda’s previous match against Nagaland was a cakewalk for them. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first, allowing Baroda to set the target. They managed to post a total of 299/5 on the board at the end of 35 overs. During their defence, they annihilated Nagaland by restricting them to a mere 159/8 by the end of 35 overs and ended up winning the match by a grand total of 140 runs.
Tamil Nadu also experienced a satisfying victory over Bengal in their last game as they won the toss and elected to field first. They put Bengal to bat first which turned out to be a favourable decision since they could only gather 84 runs before they were bowled out in 23.4 overs. The match was truncated to 35 overs due to the rain but Tamil Nadu needed no extra assistance as they were able to complete the match in just 19.1 overs, winning by five wickets with 95 balls left unused.
- Baroda chance of winning - 22%
- Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 78%
Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips
Three batsmen from Baroda - Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shivalik Sharma and Mitesh Patel - have achieved comparable scores of 132, 119 and 107 runs, respectively, in three innings so far. They have been the leading contributors for the team in terms of runs. On their bowling front, Atit Sheth leads the team with six wickets under his belt in three innings. Ninad Rathva is a close second with four wickets.
Sai Sudharsan has been Tamil Nadu’s most remarkable batsman so far in the tournament, having accumulated a total of 133 runs in two innings. He is in a league of his own considering the second highest run-getter is their skipper, Dinesh Karthik, with just 50 runs. Sandeep Warrier has been exceptional on the bowling front, having claimed eight wickets in a mere two innings.
Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction
Their clash will take place at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. The previous match held at this venue during the tournament was between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, wherein the former won the toss and chose to field first. However, it was a disaster for them as they limited Madhya Pradesh to a total of 177 but were unable to respond as they got bowled out in 18.4 overs after scoring 89 runs. The toss winner of the upcoming match might take this into consideration and opt to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions in Mumbai with a minimal 10% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 31 degrees Celsius.
Baroda Player List
Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Kinit Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Soyeb Sopariya, Pradeep Yadav, Vishal Yadav.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Ninad Rathva
|
All-rounder
|
Mitesh Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shashwat Rawat
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Solanki (C)
|
Batter
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Abhimanyusingh Rajput
|
All-rounder
|
Soyeb Sopariya
|
Batter
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
|
Mahesh Pithiya
|
Bowler
|
Atit Sheth
|
Bowler
Baroda Team Form
Baroda’s form has been quite good at this point in the season with their only hindrance being against Bengal.
Tamil Nadu Player List
Dinesh Karthik (c), Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Sonu Yadav, T Natarajan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Sen, Manimaran Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Vimal Khumar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
Narayan Jagadeesan
|
Batter
|
Baba Aparajith
|
All-rounder
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Batter
|
M Shahrukh Khan
|
Batter
|
Sai Kishore
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
|
T Natarajan
|
Bowler
Tamil Nadu Team Form
Tamil Nadu has exhibited admirable form so far and they look to be in a good position to overcome Baroda.
Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head
Baroda and Tamil Nadu have met on three occasions in the past and Tamil Nadu won two of them. Baroda won their last encounter in the 2021 season.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Baroda - 1
Tamil Nadu - 2
Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds
Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Baroda
In their last match against Nagaland, Baroda was unable to post an opening partnership as opener Jyotsnil Singh got out in just four balls without having scored any runs at all. Ninad Rathva, the other opening batsman, scored 20 runs before he got out as well. Tamil Nadu, in comparison to Baroda, had a better outing against Bengal as their opening duo of Sai Sudharsan and Narayan Jagadeesan gathered a partnership of 19 runs before the fall of the former’s wicket in 4.2 overs. Given these recent performances, it would be safe to assume that Tamil Nadu might be able to outdo Baroda in terms of first wicket partnership.
Baroda vs Tamil Nadu
Test
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null
Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters
Abhimanyusingh Rajput to be Baroda’s Best Batter
Abhimanyusingh Rajput has accumulated 132 runs in three innings so far, making him the leading run scorer for the team right now. In their previous match against Nagaland, he scored 62 runs from just 21 deliveries, resulting in an outstanding strike rate of 295.23. His score included four boundaries and five 6s. He was the third highest run scorer of the match and considering the rate at which he is performing, he is absolutely a potential candidate to be their top batsman in the next match.
Sai Sudharsan to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter
Sai Sudharsan had an incredible start to the season as he scored a century in his first match against Goa, 125 runs from 144 deliveries. However, Tamil Nadu struggled in their match against Bengal and he was only able to amass eight runs from 15 deliveries. He currently stands as Tamil Nadu’s best batsman with 133 runs in just two innings. Despite the setback in their last match, he can be anticipated to come back stronger in the next match.
Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers
Ninad Rathva to be Baroda’s Best Bowler
Ninad Rathva is Baroda’s second highest wicket-taker with four wickets in three innings. He was incredible against Nagaland in their previous outing as he was the top wicket-taker of the match with three wickets under his belt. He was also highly economical, considering he bowled seven overs and gave away just 25 runs, he ended up with an economy rate of 3.57. His spell included a maiden over and he only allowed one extra throughout the match. He can be expected to be their top bowler once again.
Sandeep Warrier to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler
Sandeep Warrier has showcased brilliant wicket-taking prowess as he has already bagged eight wickets in just two matches. He was the top bowler of the match against Bengal, wherein he delivered seven overs and only allowed 23 runs, giving him an economy rate of 3.28. He claimed four wickets during this spell, and four in the first match as well. He is on a wicket-taking spree at the moment and can be relied upon to continue in his form.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tamil Nadu
- Baroda to win @ 3.18 (Parimatch)
- Tamil Nadu to win @ 1.29 (Parimatch)
Parimatch