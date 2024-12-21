Baroda vs Tripura Match Prediction

Facts: The Vijay Hazare Trophy is the only domestic cup that Baroda are yet to win, having won the Ranji Trophy five times and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy twice in their history.

Tripura are winless against Baroda in any format of the sport.

Baroda vs Tripura Chance of Winning

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is one domestic trophy alongside the Irani Trophy that eludes Team Baroda. The team led by Krunal Pandya will be eager to correct that this season considering the knockout matches will be played in Vadodara. They come into the tournament high on confidence after topping their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group before losing to eventual winners Mumbai in the semis.

Tripura have recently started to perform well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, they have had limited success in the domestic circuit and are not expected to cause Baroda a lot of trouble in the season opener. Their new Punjabi duo of Mandeep Singh and Jiwanjot Singh is expected to solidify their middle order but it would take a monumental effort for them to get the better off Baroda.

Baroda Chance of Winning - 80%

Tripura Chance of Winning - 20%

Our Prediction

Between the two teams, Tripura finished higher in their respective table last season. However, despite Hardik Pandya’s absence for the match, Baroda are expected to have too much firepower to brush Tripura aside. We’re expecting Baroda to romp home with a dominating win.

Baroda to Win - 1.25 (Batery)

Tripura to Win - 4.05 (Batery)

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Baroda vs Tripura Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Team Baroda are known for their batting prowess and we are expecting the same to continue in the Vijay Hazare Trophy opener. Batter Shivalik Sharma has averaged over 33 in the last 6 matches, batting at a strike rate of almost 100. He had a good tournament at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, helping Baroda to a semi-final finish, and we’re expecting him to continue his form in the longer format.

Baroda vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction

Historically, Hyderabad has favoured teams batting first in 50-over matches. We’re expecting the team that wins the toss to ask their opponents to field first.

Weather Report

Baroda and Tripura will be expecting a humid day in Hyderabad with humidity in the city hovering over 50%. Despite the temperature, it could be a sweltering afternoon for the players.

Baroda vs Tripura News & Player List

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Raj Limbani, Lukman Meriwala, Jyotsnil Singh, Parth Kohli, Bhanu Pania, Amit Passi, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Lakshit Toksiya

Predicted Playing XI

Vishnu Solanki Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Jyotsnil Singh Batter Krunal Pandya Allrounder Bhanu Pania Batter Amit Passi Wicketkeeper Atit Sheth Allrounder Mahesh Pithiya Allrounder Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Akash Singh Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda have lost three of their last five matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They have been impressive in the shorter format of the game, however, losing to Mumbai in the semi-final of the SMAT earlier this month.

Tripura Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Srinivas Sharath, Manisankar Murasingh, Sridam Paul, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Kaushal Acharjee, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Saurabh Das, Joydeb Deb, Arjun Debnath, Babul Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Saruk Hossain, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Jiwanjot Singh, Abhiijt Sarkar, Samrat Sutradhar







Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Sridam Paul Allrounder Jiwanjot Singh Batter Mandeep Singh Allrounder Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Rajat Dey Batter Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Abhijit Sarkar All-rounder Saurabh Das Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura come into the match in better form than their opponents. They have won three of their last five matches with one of them coming against mighty Mumbai last season.

Baroda vs Tripura Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other just twice in the history of the tournament with Baroda emerging victorious as many times. Tripura have been on the receiving end of thrashings on both occasions.

Head to Head

Baroda: 2

Tripura: 0

Draw: 0

Baroda vs Tripura Betting Odds

Manisankar Murasingh has been impressive with both the bat and ball in limited overs cricket for Tripura. In the last 10 matches in the format, the 31-year-old allrounder has scored 271 runs and taken 21 wickets. We’re expecting him to continue his good form not just in the match, but the entire tournament.

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Baroda vs Tripura Top Batters

Bhanu Pania to be Baroda’s top batsman

Baroda’s only centurion from the recently concluded SMAT is our pick to be the best batter in the match, not just for his team. Bhanu Pania is looking in great touch, as was evident with his unbeaten 134 knock against Sikkim. He was the team’s leading run scorer at the tournament and we believe he will bring his A-game in the season opener.

Bikramkumar Das to be Tripura’s top batsman

With two half-centuries in four matches at the SMAT, Bikramkumar Das finished as the team’s top rungetter at the tournament. The opener scored a total of 199 runs in just four games and was one of the few players from the team who could hold his head high after the team’s exit in the group stage. He could be a thorn in Team Baroda’s bowling unit.

Baroda vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Lukman Meriwala to be Baroda’s top bowler

Baroda’s pacer Lukman Meriwala will be expected to spearhead the team’s bowling attack in the initial matches considering the absence of experienced Hardik Pandya. Meriwala was prolific with the ball in the SMAT, returning empty handed in just 2 of the 8 matches he played and finishing with 12 wickets.

Parvez Sultan to be Tripura’s top bowler

Spinner Parvez Sultan took his time to get going in the SMAT, but once he did, he was a revelation. After blanking in the first 2 games, the 21-year-old took 12 wickets in the next five to emerge as the team’s leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Captain Mandeep Singh will be hoping Sultan finds his form early this time around.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Baroda Baroda to Win - 1.25 (Batery)

Tripura to Win - 4.05 (Batery) Between the two teams, Tripura finished higher in their respective table last season. However, despite Hardik Pandya’s absence for the match, Baroda are expected to have too much firepower to brush Tripura aside. We’re expecting Baroda to romp home with a dominating win. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







