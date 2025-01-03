Facts: Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar has scored 416 runs in the last 10 List A innings at an average of 83 and strike rate of 97.

Bengal all-rounder Pradipta Pramanik has four wickets and scored 74 runs in the last two games.

Bengal vs Bihar Chance of Winning

Bengal are sitting at the top of the table in Group E of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 with 14 points from four games. Bihar are placed sixth with four points from four games, and are out of the equation for making it to the top two. Bengal registered their third win of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Kerala by 24 runs. Having been sent in to bat first, Bengal had a terrible start as they lost 4 for 46 and were later reduced to 7 for 101. Pradipta Pramanik stepped up with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 74 off 82 deliveries to help the side get a respectable total of 206. Bengal were staring at a defeat at one point, with the opponents 143/3 but their bowlers turned things around quickly. They took the next seven wickets for just 39 runs to clinch the victory out of nowhere. Sayan Ghosh was the star of the show, picking 5 for 33 while Kaushik Maity and Mukesh Kumar bagged two scalps each. Bihar suffered their third loss of the competition in the previous game, going down against Baroda by 36 runs. Bihar opted to bowl first and had the opponents reduced to 88/4 in 21 overs but could not keep up the pressure. Amod Yadav claimed 4 for 38 in his 10 overs but had no support from others. Chasing 278, the 14-year old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi got them off to a flying start with his blistering knock of 71 runs in just 42 deliveries. Bihar were 100/1 in 12.4 overs but then lost four wickets for just 12 runs. Sakibul Gani and Bipin Saurabh made individual 40s but could not get the team closer to the target.



Talking about this upcoming encounter, Bengal are heavy favourites according to the bookmakers. Check out the two teams’ chances of winning this game.

Bengal's chance of winning: 83%

Bihar’s chance of winning: 17%

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Our Prediction

Bengal are in great form in Group E and hold a clear advantage over Bihar. Their batting lineup, consisting of Abishek Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, and Sudip Chatterjee, is notably stronger. Additionally, their bowling attack is formidable, featuring Mukesh Kumar, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, and Sayan Ghosh. Our prediction is that Bengal will win this match.

Bengal to win the match @ 1.20 Batery Bet

Bihar to win the match @ 5.80 Batery Bet

Bengal vs Bihar Betting Tips

Bengal’s Sumanta Gupta scored 69 not-out against Baroda and had a start in the previous game with 24 runs. You can take a punt on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match. Bipin Saurabh has been in decent form in the competition, with scores of 50, 37 and 40 in three of the four innings. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Runs at fall of 1st wicket - Bengal Over 36.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Any Batter to score 100 Yes 2.15 Bet on Batery Most Fours to score Bengal 1.19 Bet on Batery

Bengal vs Bihar Toss Prediction

In the ongoing tournament, teams have consistently favored batting second. Early morning starts make bowling first a strategic advantage, while the afternoon conditions, under the warm sun, generally benefit batters during a chase. As a result, the team winning the toss is expected to choose fielding in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad on Friday is forecasted to be partly sunny throughout the morning and afternoon, with over 90% cloud cover. However, there is no chance of rain, making interruptions unlikely. Temperatures are expected to range from 27 to 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by wind gusts of approximately 30 km/h.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Kanishk Seth, Sayan Ghosh, Sudip Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Subham Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Mohammed Kaif, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Kaushik Maity, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Rohit Kumar, Ranjot Khaira, Vikas Singh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abishek Porel † Wicketkeeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (c) Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Sumanta Gupta Batter Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik All-rounder Saksham Choudhary Bowler Sayan Ghosh Bowler Kaushik Maity Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal have been undefeated in the tournament so far, winning three out of four games with one match ending in a no result. In the most recent fixture, they defeated Kerala by 24 runs while successfully defending 206.

Bihar Players List

Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh (wk), Ankit Singh, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Danish Choudhary, Nawaz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Kamlesh Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Mangal Mahrour, Rishav Raj, Piyush Singh, Pratap Singh, Malay Raj, Harsh Raj, Amod Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kumar Rajnish Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Harsh Raj Batter Rishav Raj Batter Sakibul Gani (c) All-rounder Bipin Saurabh † Wicketkeeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Himanshu Singh All-rounder Suraj Kashyap Bowler Amod Yadav Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar have managed to win only one match in four outings in the season. Their only victory came against Delhi, where they won by 17 runs in a rain-affected contest. Most recently, they lost to Baroda by 36 runs.

Bengal vs Bihar Head-to-Head Record

Bengal and Bihar have competed against each other only two times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Bengal winning on both occasions. The last time they met was in 2019, when Bengal won by nine wickets.

Bengal vs Bihar Betting Odds

Bengal to score most runs in the powerplay @ XX (Batery Bet) Bengal have Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abishek Porel, Sudip Chatterjee and Anustup Majumdar in their top order. Bihar, on the other hand, have struggled at the top in the season barring one game. Bet on Bengal to score the most runs in the first 10 overs.

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Bengal vs Bihar Top Batters

Anustup Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal Anustup Majumdar was dismissed cheaply in the previous game but was excellent against Baroda, smashing 99 not-out in 106 balls. He has amassed over 2900 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 44, including seven centuries and 13 half centuries. Bet on him to be the top Bengal batter. Sakibul Gani to be the top batter for Bihar



Sakibul Gani has had starts in each of the games this season and remains Bihar's best batter. He has scored 48, 25, 23 and 43 in four innings. The skipper has 822 runs in the format at an average of over 30, including two hundreds and two fifties. Back him to be the top Bihar batter in this match.

Bengal vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Sayan Ghosh to be the top bowler for Bengal Sayan Ghosh has been in terrific form with the ball in the ongoing competition. He has taken 11 wickets from four games at a strike rate of 16.27. He has 40 wickets in List A cricket from just 21 games. You can bet on him to be Bengal’s best bowler. Amod Yadav to be the top bowler for Bihar Amod Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Bihar in the previous game, picking 4 for 38 in his full quota. He has seven wickets to his name in three List A games. Looking at the upside, betting on him to be Bihar's best bowler in this game would be a good punt.