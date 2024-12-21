Bengal vs Delhi Match Prediction BEN 55 % Chance of Winning DEL 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Last season’s quarter-finalists Bengal are set to begin their 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy season against Delhi. The match is scheduled to be played on 21st December at 9:00 AM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Facts: Two of Delhi’s three wins against Bengal came in the last two matches the teams faced.

With 5 losses, Bengal have the unenviable record of finishing as the losing finalists the most number of times in the history of the tournament.

Bengal vs Delhi Chance of Winning

The perennial bridesmaids, Bengal, have lost the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy five times in the history of the tournament. Their only success came in the 2011-12 season under the captaincy of Wriddhiman Saha. After not making the knockout stage for two seasons, they qualified for the quarter-final in the previous edition and will be hoping to go further this campaign.

After winning the title in the 2012-13 season, Delhi have lost the final twice. Their recent performances in the tournament have been quite disappointing, having failed to qualify for the knockout stages since making the quarters in the 2020-21 season.

Bengal Chance of Winning - 55%

Delhi Chance of Winning - 45%

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Bengal vs Delhi Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

In the last 5 matches between the two teams, the bowlers have been in great form, taking 81 wickets in just 10 innings. We are going with the historic trend and backing the bowlers for the first round match of the tournament.

Mohammed Kaif and Mukesh Kumar would be our picks from Bengal to do well. With Mohammed Shami allowed more time to get fit, Kaif and Kumar will be tasked with keeping the Delhi batters quiet and we believe they will do well.

Bengal vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

The last two 50-over matches played at the venue have been won by teams batting first, in line with the historic results at the venue. With it being the first match for both teams at the tournament, we are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first and try to put pressure on the opponents.

Weather Report

The temperature is likely to be between 22 and 30 degrees in Hyderabad on matchday. However, the teams are in for a humid afternoon with over 50% humidity expected during the match. There is little to no chance of rain so we are in for a full match.

Bengal vs Delhi News & Player List

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Mohammad Shami, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Karan Lal, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Sumanta Gupta, Subham Chatterjee, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Pradipta Pramanik, Kaushik Maity, Vikas Singh (Sr), Mukesh Kumar, Saksham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Md Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sayan Ghosh and Kanishk Seth

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Porel Wicket-keeper Karan Lal Batter Ranjot Singh Khaira Allrounder Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Saksham Chaudhary Allrounder Pradipta Pramanik Allrounder Mohammed Kaif Bowler Kanishk Seth Allrounder Mukesh Kumar Bowler Sayan Ghosh Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal come into the match with four wins in their last five matches, with the only loss in the format seeing them get knocked out last season. They will be looking to start the campaign with a bang in Hyderabad.

Delhi Player List

Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Akhil Chaudhary, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya, Mayank Gusain, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Prince Yadav, Sanat Sangwan, Sumit Mathur







Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Himmat Singh Batter Anuj Rawat Wicketkeeper Mayank Rawat Allrounder Harsh Tyagi Allrounder Navdeep Saini Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi are not in their best form with just one win in their last four 50-over matches. Their results in T20s, however, are a pleasant read for their fans with 7 wins in 9 matches. They will be eager to replicate their form from the shortest format of the sport to the one-day matches.

Bengal vs Delhi Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other 7 times in Vijay Hazare Trophy with Bengal winning four times and Delhi thrice. Two of Delhi’s three wins came in their last two matches.

Head to Head

Bengal: 4

Delhi: 3

Draw: 0

Bengal vs Delhi Betting Odds

For Delhi, Prince Yadav and Suyash Sharma are our picks to be among the wickets in the match. Yadav is in great form having topped Delhi’s bowling charts in the recently concluded SMAT while Suyash was the team’s leading wicket-taker last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy despite playing just 4 matches.

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Bengal vs Delhi Top Batters

Abishek Porel to be Bengal’s top batsman

Bengal’s wicketkeeper-batsman is expected to be the team’s leading run scorer if not being among the tournament’s top scorers this edition.Abishek Porel comes into the tournament on the back of a team-leading 335 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The top order batter will be key to his team’s fortunes against Delhi.

Himmat Singh to be Delhi’s top batsman

With 337 runs last season, Himmat Singh was Delhi’s leading run getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While his form wasn’t the best in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Himmat Singh is likely to emerge as Delhi’s best batter in the 50-over format.

Bengal vs Delhi Top Bowlers

Mukesh Kumar to be Bengal’s top bowler

With Mohammed Shami set to be given a rest despite being recused from international duty, the wicket-taking responsibilities will fall on Mukesh Kumar‘s shoulders. The seamer, who was one of the reserves for Team India's Australia tour, took 6 wickets the last time he played for Bengal, which was in the Ranji Trophy.

Prince Yadav to be Delhi’s top bowler

Delhi’s leading wicket-taker from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is expected to don the mantle of the team’s best bowler in the absence of fellow pacer Harshit Rana, who is representing India in Australia. The 23-year-old will be making his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut for Delhi against Bengal and it could turn out to be a memorable one for him.