Bengal vs Goa Match Prediction
BEN
90%
Chance of Winning
GOA
10%
Test
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
Facts:
- Goa is responsible for the largest victory by runs so far in the season, having won against Nagaland by 232 runs.
- Abhimanyu Easwaran is Bengal’s leading run scorer with 272 runs in four innings.
Bengal vs Goa Chances of Winning
Bengal has been in great shape, having won three out of four encounters so far, including their most recent outing against Madhya Pradesh. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, which turned out to be an absolute travesty. Despite restricting Bengal to 254/8, Madhya Pradesh struggled terribly and got bowled out for just 61 runs in 20.4 overs.
Goa had a terrible run with three consecutive losses in the tournament, but there was a reversal of fortune in their last match against Nagaland. Nagaland won the toss and opted to field first and Goa went on to score a whopping 383/6. They defended it brilliantly by bowling out Nagaland in 39.1 overs for just 151 runs.
- Bengal chance of winning - 90%
- Goa chance of winning - 10%
Bengal vs Goa Betting Tips
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Bengal’s opener, is absolutely dominant with the bat given that he has accumulated 272 runs in just four innings, which includes a century and two half-centuries. He has been mighty impressive, especially considering the second highest run scorer for the team is their wicket-keeper batsman, Abhishek Porel, who has gathered 121 runs in four innings. Akash Deep stands out on the bowling front with seven wickets, followed by Karan Lal and Shahbaz Ahmed with six wickets each.
Suyash Prabhudessai is currently Goa’s leading batsman with 235 runs in four innings, and his score includes a century and a half-century. Snehal Kauthankar, their batsman, is next with 198 runs. Rahul Tripathi is not much further behind given that he has gathered 181 runs in four innings. Darshan Misal, their captain, leads their bowling attack with ten wickets in four innings, followed by Arjun Tendulkar with eight wickets.
Bengal vs Goa Toss Prediction
Bengal and Goa are going to meet at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. The last match held at the venue during the tournament was between Punjab and Tamil Nadu. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Punjab to set the target. Punjab scored 251 during their innings and got bowled out in 45.2 overs. It seemed as though Tamil Nadu had the win in the bag but Punjab’s bowling unit went on an absolute rampage and bowled them out for just 175 runs in 34.2 overs. Punjab won the match by 76 runs. It seems highly likely that the toss winner of the next match could opt to set the target.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests mostly overcast conditions at Mumbai on the day of the match but there seems to be no chance of precipitation, and the temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.
Bengal Player List
Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abhishek Porel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Subham Chatterjee, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Anustup Majumdar, Mohammed Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhimanyu Easwaran
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Porel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sudip Kumar Gharami (C)
|
Batter
|
Anustup Majumdar
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Habib Gandhi
|
Batter
|
Karan Lal
|
Bowler
|
Pradipta Pramanik
|
Batter
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Kaif
|
Bowler
|
Ishan Porel
|
Bowler
Bengal Team Form
Bengal’s form has been rather impressive given their run in the tournament so far.
Goa Player List
Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Vikas Singh, Shubham Tari.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ishaan Gadekar
|
Batter
|
Snehal Kauthankar
|
Batter
|
Suyash Prabhudessai
|
All-rounder
|
Darshan Misal (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Krishnamurthy Siddharth
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Deepraj Gaonkar
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Redkar
|
Bowler
|
Vijesh Prabhudessai
|
Bowler
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
Bowler
|
Lakshay Garg
|
Bowler
Goa Team Form
Goa’s form has been questionable and subpar until now, and their win against Madhya Pradesh seems to be an outlier.
Bengal vs Goa Head-to-Head
Bengal and Goa encountered each other twice in the past, once in 2015 and then in the 2017 season. The former emerged victorious on both occasions by dominant margins.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Bengal - 2
Goa - 0
Bengal vs Goa Betting Odds
Goa to have a better opening partnership than Bengal
Bengal played an exceptional innings against Madhya Pradesh in their last encounter, considering they were able to achieve an opening partnership of 86 runs between Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abhishek Porel. They kept their partnership alive for 17 overs until the latter’s wicket was taken. However, while this was incredibly impressive, Goa kicked it up a notch in their last match against Nagaland. Their opening pair, Ishaan Gadekar and Suyash Prabhudessai managed to establish a partnership of 113 runs until the former’s wicket fell in 21.4 overs. Considering this brilliant result, Goa seems poised to amass a better first wicket partnership than Bengal.
Bengal vs Goa
Test
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null
Bengal vs Goa Best Batters
Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal’s Best Batter
Abhimanyu Easwaran has been nothing short of sensational so far and stands as Bengal’s top batsman with 272 runs in just four innings, including a century and two half-centuries, underscoring his consistency. He was the top batsman against Madhya Pradesh in their last match, having scored 73 runs from 95 deliveries. There is a good possibility he will be able to replicate his performance and be their top batter once again.
Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s Best Batter
Suyash Prabhudessai stands as Goa’s leading run-getter with 235 runs in four innings. He was the top run scorer of their entire match against Nagaland, wherein he scored 132 runs from just 81 deliveries, resulting in an incredible strike rate of 162.96. He hit nine boundaries and six 6s. Given his remarkable performance, he can be expected to remain their premier batsman in the upcoming match, too.
Bengal vs Goa Best Bowlers
Shahbaz Ahmed to be Bengal’s Best Batter
Shahbaz Ahmed bowled an exceptional spell against Madhya Pradesh in their last outing. In just 3.4 overs, he gave away a mere seven runs and bagged four wickets, resulting in an economy rate of just 1.90. This was a sensational spell and he is currently tied as the team’s second highest wicket-taker with six wickets in four innings. Given this brilliant showing, he can be expected to be their top bowler in the next match as well.
Arjun Tendulkar to be Goa’s Best Bowler
Arjun Tendulkar emerged as the top bowler of the entire match in their recent encounter against Nagaland. He bowled a full quota of ten overs and gave away 30 runs while delivering a maiden over, giving him an economy rate of 3.00. He managed to capture four wickets during his spell. He is currently their second highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings. Given his recent performance, he can be expected to remain their top bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bengal
- Bengal to win @ 1.15 (Parimatch)
- Goa to win @ 4.48 (Parimatch)
Parimatch