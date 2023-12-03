Bengal vs Goa Match Prediction BEN 90 % Chance of Winning GOA 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.168 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal and Goa are going to meet on December 3, 2023, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. Their clash is slated to begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Bengal vs Goa Chances of Winning

Bengal has been in great shape, having won three out of four encounters so far, including their most recent outing against Madhya Pradesh. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, which turned out to be an absolute travesty. Despite restricting Bengal to 254/8, Madhya Pradesh struggled terribly and got bowled out for just 61 runs in 20.4 overs.

Goa had a terrible run with three consecutive losses in the tournament, but there was a reversal of fortune in their last match against Nagaland. Nagaland won the toss and opted to field first and Goa went on to score a whopping 383/6. They defended it brilliantly by bowling out Nagaland in 39.1 overs for just 151 runs.

Bengal chance of winning - 90%

Goa chance of winning - 10%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bengal vs Goa Betting Tips

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Bengal’s opener, is absolutely dominant with the bat given that he has accumulated 272 runs in just four innings, which includes a century and two half-centuries. He has been mighty impressive, especially considering the second highest run scorer for the team is their wicket-keeper batsman, Abhishek Porel, who has gathered 121 runs in four innings. Akash Deep stands out on the bowling front with seven wickets, followed by Karan Lal and Shahbaz Ahmed with six wickets each.

Suyash Prabhudessai is currently Goa’s leading batsman with 235 runs in four innings, and his score includes a century and a half-century. Snehal Kauthankar, their batsman, is next with 198 runs. Rahul Tripathi is not much further behind given that he has gathered 181 runs in four innings. Darshan Misal, their captain, leads their bowling attack with ten wickets in four innings, followed by Arjun Tendulkar with eight wickets.

Bengal vs Goa Toss Prediction

Bengal and Goa are going to meet at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. The last match held at the venue during the tournament was between Punjab and Tamil Nadu. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Punjab to set the target. Punjab scored 251 during their innings and got bowled out in 45.2 overs. It seemed as though Tamil Nadu had the win in the bag but Punjab’s bowling unit went on an absolute rampage and bowled them out for just 175 runs in 34.2 overs. Punjab won the match by 76 runs. It seems highly likely that the toss winner of the next match could opt to set the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests mostly overcast conditions at Mumbai on the day of the match but there seems to be no chance of precipitation, and the temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abhishek Porel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Subham Chatterjee, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Anustup Majumdar, Mohammed Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abhishek Porel Wicket-keeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (C) Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Habib Gandhi Batter Karan Lal Bowler Pradipta Pramanik Batter Akash Deep Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal’s form has been rather impressive given their run in the tournament so far.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Vikas Singh, Shubham Tari.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai All-rounder Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Rahul Tripathi Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket-keeper Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Mohit Redkar Bowler Vijesh Prabhudessai Bowler Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa’s form has been questionable and subpar until now, and their win against Madhya Pradesh seems to be an outlier.

Bengal vs Goa Head-to-Head

Bengal and Goa encountered each other twice in the past, once in 2015 and then in the 2017 season. The former emerged victorious on both occasions by dominant margins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Bengal - 2

Goa - 0

Bengal vs Goa Betting Odds

Goa to have a better opening partnership than Bengal

Bengal played an exceptional innings against Madhya Pradesh in their last encounter, considering they were able to achieve an opening partnership of 86 runs between Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abhishek Porel. They kept their partnership alive for 17 overs until the latter’s wicket was taken. However, while this was incredibly impressive, Goa kicked it up a notch in their last match against Nagaland. Their opening pair, Ishaan Gadekar and Suyash Prabhudessai managed to establish a partnership of 113 runs until the former’s wicket fell in 21.4 overs. Considering this brilliant result, Goa seems poised to amass a better first wicket partnership than Bengal.

Bengal vs Goa Test Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null Bengal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.15 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Goa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.56 Bet Now!

Bengal vs Goa Best Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been nothing short of sensational so far and stands as Bengal’s top batsman with 272 runs in just four innings, including a century and two half-centuries, underscoring his consistency. He was the top batsman against Madhya Pradesh in their last match, having scored 73 runs from 95 deliveries. There is a good possibility he will be able to replicate his performance and be their top batter once again.

Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s Best Batter

Suyash Prabhudessai stands as Goa’s leading run-getter with 235 runs in four innings. He was the top run scorer of their entire match against Nagaland, wherein he scored 132 runs from just 81 deliveries, resulting in an incredible strike rate of 162.96. He hit nine boundaries and six 6s. Given his remarkable performance, he can be expected to remain their premier batsman in the upcoming match, too.

Bengal vs Goa Best Bowlers

Shahbaz Ahmed to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Shahbaz Ahmed bowled an exceptional spell against Madhya Pradesh in their last outing. In just 3.4 overs, he gave away a mere seven runs and bagged four wickets, resulting in an economy rate of just 1.90. This was a sensational spell and he is currently tied as the team’s second highest wicket-taker with six wickets in four innings. Given this brilliant showing, he can be expected to be their top bowler in the next match as well.

Arjun Tendulkar to be Goa’s Best Bowler

Arjun Tendulkar emerged as the top bowler of the entire match in their recent encounter against Nagaland. He bowled a full quota of ten overs and gave away 30 runs while delivering a maiden over, giving him an economy rate of 3.00. He managed to capture four wickets during his spell. He is currently their second highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings. Given his recent performance, he can be expected to remain their top bowler.