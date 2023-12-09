Bengal vs Gujarat Match Prediction BEN 45 % Chance of Winning GUJ 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.823 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the first preliminary quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24, Bengal and Gujarat will take on each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on December 9, 2023 (Saturday). The winner of the encounter will proceed to the quarter-final and will play against Haryana at the same venue a couple of days later.

Bengal vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

After a long time, Bengal showed their dominance in the 50-over format of the game, winning five out of six league games from Group E and topped the chart. Even though Tamil Nadu were behind them in the NRR calculation, the latter managed to sneak through to the QF thanks to an outdated lottery system in place. But Bengal will be confident that they will be able to turn the tide in their favour come this Saturday and beat Gujarat to make it to the round of eight.

Gujarat, led by Chintan Gaja, were admirable in their performance too. By winning four out of six games, they made sure that their performance stayed above the mark. They had multiple players who rose to the occasions and that ensured a completely dominating performance for their unit. One could be hopeful that we are in for a run-fest, come this Saturday.

BEN’s chance of winning is 45%

GUJ’s chance of winning is 55%

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Bengal vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Surely Urvil Patel is not going to fail here. He has been Gujarat’s biggest hope in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and the way he has gone about his business tells you everything you need to know about his growth. There will be no Abhimanyu Easwaran for the knock-outs, as the Bengal opener has left for South Africa to partake in the A-tour, but the onus is squarely on Abhishek Porel to deliver. The wicket-keeper batter is my another pick.

Bengal vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is one of the flattest beds in India and run-scoring has never been more comfortable. It is the venue that has once seen 825 runs being scored in an ODI match and things have hardly changed since then. The batting first team have won 15 of the 33 encounters whereas the chasing side have secured 18 wins. However, captains have shown a dramatic inclination towards batting first, having opted for it a colossal 22 times. The average first innings score is 272 whereas the average first innings winning score is 321.

Weather Report

There is only a 3% chance of rain during the daytime on Saturday, which implies that the match ideally should go ahead without any massive disruption. But there will be some impact of wind, plus the nature of dew is such that it will create some issues.

Bengal Player List

Shakir Gandhi, Abishek Porel(w), Sudip Kumar Gharami(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Anustup Majumdar, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mohammed Kaif, Ishan Porel, Ranjot Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kaushik Maity, Sakshaim Chaudhary

Predicted Playing XI

Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Shakir Gandhi Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Ritwik Chowdhury Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal secured five wins from six games in the group stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 and thus topped the table. They would be stoked to perform better against Gujarat and own the next stage of the tournament with ease.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel (wk), Umang Kumar, Kshitij Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Chirag Gandhi, Hemang Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Aarya Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kathan Patel, Het Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Shen Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Chintan Gaja Batter Priyank Panchal Batter Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper Umang Kumar Batter Kshitij Patel Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Chirag Gandhi All-rounder Hemang Patel All-rounder Jayveer Parmar Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Aarya Desai Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat secured four wins from six matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 and with 18 points, they ended up at the second position on the Group D points table. Rajasthan, with a better NRR, triumphed them to take the top spot on the points table.

Bengal vs Gujarat Head-To-Head

Bengal and Gujarat have played each other four times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the latter emerging triumphant in all four games. The last time both sides met was back in 2019 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in which Gujarat won by 38 runs.

Bengal vs Gujarat Betting Odds

With Abhimanyu Easwaran away from the side due to national duty, it is imperative to believe that Sudip Kumar Gharami, who has now taken over the mantle as the team’s captain, will be effective in his approach. I am also banking on Urvil Patel to make sure that things are more than impressive for Gujarat. Trust in the magic of Arzan Nagwaswalla as well, for he has the ability to squarely change the direction of the game.

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Bengal vs Gujarat Best Batters

Anustup Majumdar to be Bengal’s best batter (Parimatch)

Anustup Majumdar is called as Bengal’s crisis man and how many times he has successfully lived upto the hype is a story worth-exploring. One of the most potent batters of his time, Majumdar has 2653 runs in List A cricket at an average of 42.11 with six centuries and 12 half-centuries. Trust him to stand upto the billing once again.

Priyank Panchal to be Gujarat’s best batter (Parimatch)

Priyank Panchal knows how to score big. He has a knack for hitting big knocks and that shows in his ability to pounce on times. With 3571 runs at an average of 40.12 in List A cricket, Panchal has a solid scoring pattern to fall back on. With seven centuries and 21 half-centuries, Panchal’s penchant for big runs can never be underestimated.

Bengal vs Gujarat Best Bowlers

Akash Deep to be Bengal’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Akash Deep has 42 wickets in 28 List A matches at an average of 24.50, and is the strike bowler for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His ability to move the ball both ways as well as making sure the impact of it is visible, Akash Deep has carved a distinct niche for himself. Be sure that he will be holding bigger torch to propel Bengal forward.

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be Gujarat’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Arzan Nagwaswalla has 63 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 25.22 and an economy rate of 5.32. With two five-wicket hauls, Nagwaswalla has shown that bowling long to pick wickets has never been a concern for him. Such has been his impact. If you need to trust one bowler to reap dividends, it has to be the pacer from Gujarat.