Facts: Bengal senior pro Anustup Majumdar has made 448 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 89.6 and strike rate of 96.55.

Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena had smashed an unbeaten century in the only clash between these two teams.

Bengal vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Bengal are sitting at the second spot in Group E of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 with 10 points from three games and a net run-rate of 0.953. Kerala are languishing at the bottom with two points from three games, having a net run-rate of -0.910.

Bengal are coming off an impressive victory over Baroda in the last game by seven wickets. Opting to field first, their bowling attack was on the money to restrict the opponents to 228. Left-arm orthodox spinner Pradipta Pramanik was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 25 in his full quota. Sayan Ghosh also bagged 3 for 43 while Mukesh Kumar claimed two scalps.

Chasing the target, Bengal lost Abishek Porel in the very first over and were later reduced to 71 for 3 inside 17 overs. Anustup Majumdar and Sumanta Gupta then joined hands to stitch an unbroken partnership of 158 runs. Majumdar scored an unbeaten 99 with Gupta supported well with 69 not-out as they finished the chase in 43 overs.

Salman Nizar-led Kerala suffered another defeat in the previous game against Delhi, losing by 29 runs. Bowling first, they had kept the opponents in check most of the innings, reducing them to 147 for 5 but could not close it out. Sharafuddeen snared 2 for 32 in 10 overs while Basil Thampi took 1 for 32 in 7.5 overs.

Chasing 259, Kerala had a horror start as they lost two wickets in the opening over. Rohan Kunnummal made 42 off 39 at the top but they were soon reduced to 128 for 6. Abdul Basith fought hard with a run-a-ball 90 alongside Nizar, who made 38. However, once the captain was dismissed, the next two fell quickly.





Moving on to this encounter, Bengal are favourites according to the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Bengal's chance of winning: 71%

Kerala’s chance of winning: 29%

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Bengal vs Kerala Betting Tips

Bengal’s captain Sudip Kumar Gharami has over 700 runs to his name in the fifty-over format at an average of 52. He has three hundreds and two fifties. You can bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Salman Nizar was solid in the previous game, scoring 38 runs against Delhi. He has been in decent form, recently smashing an unbeaten 99 in a T20 match. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Bengal vs Kerala Toss Prediction

Teams have shown a strong preference for batting second in the ongoing tournament so far. With matches starting early in the morning, bowling first becomes a favorable choice. The afternoon conditions, with the sun beating down, often provide better opportunities for batters while chasing. The toss-winning side is likely to opt for fielding in this match.

Weather Report

Hyderabad is expected to witness favorable weather conditions for the match on Tuesday. The morning and afternoon will likely be partly sunny and pleasant. The radar shows only a 1% chance of precipitation so rain disruptions are unlikely. Temperatures should range between 23°C and 30°C, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 26 km/h.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Kanishk Seth, Sayan Ghosh, Sudip Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Subham Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Mohammed Kaif, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Kaushik Maity, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Rohit Kumar, Ranjot Khaira, Vikas Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abishek Porel † Wicketkeeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (c) Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Sumanta Gupta Batter Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik All-rounder Saksham Choudhary Bowler Sayan Ghosh Bowler Kaushik Maity Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal defeated Delhi by six wickets in the opening game of the season but had to settle for shared points against Tripura due to rain. They registered their second win of the tournament on Saturday, beating Baroda by seven wickets.

Kerala Players List

Salman Nizar (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Ahammed Imran, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarvate, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Basil NP, Nidheesh MD, Eden Apple Tom, Sharafuddeen NM, Akhil Scaria, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran, Ajnas M (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Rohan Kunnummal Batter Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicketkeeper Salman Nizar (c) Batter Shoun Roger All-rounder Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Abdul Basith All-rounder Sharafuddeen Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Akhil Scaria Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala lost their opening game of the season against Baroda by 62 runs while chasing 404. They then had to share the points with Madhya Pradesh due to persistent rain. In the previous game, they lost to Delhi by 29 runs while chasing 259.

Bengal vs Kerala Head-to-Head Record

Bengal and Kerala have faced each other only once in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The contest that took place in 2018 ended in a tie.

Bengal vs Kerala Betting Odds

Bengal to score most runs in the powerplay @ XX (Batery Bet)

Bengal have some quality batters in their top order, including Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abishek Porel, Sudip Chatterjee and Anustup Majumdar. Porel recently hit 170 not-out while Majumdar struck 99 not-out in the last game. Back Bengal to score the most runs in the first 10 overs.

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Bengal vs Kerala Top Batters

Anustup Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal

Anustup Majumdar was at his best in the previous game against Baroda, hitting 99 not-out in 106 deliveries. He has over 2900 runs in List A cricket at an average of 44, including seven hundreds and 13 fifties. Betting on him to be the top Bengal batter would be a good move.

Rohan Kunnummal to be the top batter for Kerala





Rohan Kunnummal remains the best batter in the Kerala side. He has amassed over 1400 runs in List A cricket, averaging 47 at a strike rate of 103. He has four centuries and five half-centuries in the format, and is coming off a 42-run knock. Back him to be the top Kerala batter in this match.

Bengal vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Mukesh Kumar to be the top bowler for Bengal

Mukesh Kumar has been in pretty good form with the ball, picking seven wickets in three games in this competition. He took 4 for 66 in the season opener and bagged 2 for 37 in the most recent outing. Overall, he has 38 wickets in List A cricket at 5.23 economy. You can bet on him to be Bengal’s best bowler.

Sharafuddeen to be the top bowler for Kerala

Sharafuddeen has played only three matches in List A cricket but has done a decent job. He claimed 2 for 55 against Baroda in the first game and took 2 for 32 in his full quota in the previous game. He could be a good bet to be Kerala's best bowler in this game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bengal Bengal to win the match @ 1.40 Batery Bet

Kerala to win the match @ 3.45 Batery Bet Bengal stands out as one of the strongest sides in Group E, and will hold an edge over Kerala. Their batting lineup, featuring Abishek Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, and Sudip Chatterjee, is significantly superior. Bengal boasts a potent bowling attack, including Mukesh Kumar, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik and Sayan Ghosh. Based on all the factors, our prediction is that Bengal will win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







