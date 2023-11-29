BEN (Bengal) vs MAP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction
BEN
37%
Chance of Winning
MAP
63%
Test
Dadoji Konddev Stadium
Facts:
- Madhya Pradesh have lost only once in their previous eight matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
- Bengal captain Sudip Kumar Gharami has scored 439 runs in the last eight games at an average of 63 and strike rate of 103.
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Chance Winning
It's a battle between two teams that are fighting for the top spot in Group E of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Madhya Pradesh currently sit at the top with 12 points and a strong net run-rate of 3.739. Bengal occupy the third spot with eight points and a net run-rate of 1.346, having won two out of three matches.
Bengal suffered their first defeat of the tournament in the previous game against Tamil Nadu at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. They were sent in to bat first in overcast conditions after the match was reduced to 38 overs per side due to rain. The Bengal batters just could not cope with it as Tamil Nadu’s Sandeep Warrier and T Natarajan ran through the top order. None of their batters could cross the 20-run mark as they were eventually bowled out for just 84.
Bengal did give some fight with the ball, reducing the opponents to 65 for 5 but they just didn't have enough runs to make a match out of it. Mohammed Kaif and Ishan Porel bagged two wickets each but it wasn't enough.
Madhya Pradesh continued their winning run with an 88-run victory over Punjab. Having been sent in to bat first, MP did not have a great start and had lost half the side for 99 runs. Rajat Patidar made 31 off 36 but could not make it into a big one. Akshat Raghuwanshi later smashed 62 off just 47 deliveries to help the team reach 177.
There was enough in the pitch for bowlers and Madhya Pradesh made the most of it. Arshad Khan claimed 3 for 9 in his four overs while Kumar Kartikeya bagged 3 for 20. Rahul Batham also picked two scalps as they bowled out the opponents for just 89.
Looking at the form and strengths of these teams, there is not much to separate them. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.
- Bengal's chance of winning: 37%
- Madhya Pradesh’s chance of winning: 63%
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips
Bengal’s Abishek Porel has 141 runs to his name after four List A innings. He made 59 runs in the second game of this tournament against Baroda. Betting on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.
The Madhya Pradesh opener Yash Dubey has terrific numbers in List A cricket with 1302 runs at an average of 54 with three hundreds and seven fifties. He has scored 30, 49* and 25 in three innings this tournament. Back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction
Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane has hosted three games in the tournament and all have been won by the team batting first. However, teams have preferred chasing in the ongoing tournament. Madhya Pradesh have won the toss twice while Begal have won it once, opting to chase on all occasions. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.
Weather Report
The weather in Thane is likely to be hazy and humid for the most part of Wednesday. There could be some cloud cover in the morning but rain should not be an issue throughout the day with only 1% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 28 to 35 degree Celsius during the day.
Bengal Player List
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Kaif, Ritwik Chowdhury, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Ravi Kumar, Ranjot Singh, Kaushik Maity, Shakir Gandhi, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Abhimanyu Easwaran
|
Batter
|
Abishek Porel
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sudip Kumar Gharami (c)
|
Batter
|
Anustup Majumdar
|
Batter
|
Habib Gandhi
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Karan Lal
|
All-rounder
|
Pradipta Pramanik
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Kaif
|
Bowler
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
|
Ishan Porel
|
Bowler
Bengal Recent Form
Bengal began the VHT 2023 season with a nine-wicket hammering of Nagaland. They then defeated Baroda by 95 runs after posting 314 runs on the board. In the third game, however, they were skittled out for just 84 against Tamil Nadu and lost the match by five wickets.
Madhya Pradesh Players List
Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli (wk), Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Kulwant Khejroliya, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Batham, Ankit Kushwah, Mihir Hirwani, Himanshu Mantri
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Yash Dubey
|
Batter
|
Himanshu Mantri
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shubham Sharma (c)
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
Akshat Raghuwanshi
|
Batter
|
Rahul Batham
|
All-rounder
|
Saransh Jain
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Khan
|
Bowler
|
Kumar Kartikeya
|
Bowler
|
Kulwant Khejroliya
|
Bowler
Madhya Pradesh Recent Form
Madhya Pradesh have been unbeaten in the season so far. They defeated Goa in the opening game by seven wickets and went on to smash Nagaland by nine wickets in the second game. In the previous game, MP beat Punjab by 88 runs after managing only 177 runs while batting first.
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record
Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have faced each other four times in the fifty-over format. Bengal have won twice while Madhya Pradesh have been victorious once. Their last encounter took place in 2019, which ended in a no result.
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds
Madhya Pradesh to hit most fours ( @ Parimatch)
Madhya Pradesh have a stronger batting line-up on paper with Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Akshat Raghuwanshi and Yash Dubey in superb form. Betting on Madhya Pradesh to hit most fours in this match seems like a good punt.
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh
Test
Dadoji Konddev Stadium, null
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters
Abhimanyu Easwaran to be the top batter for Bengal
Abhimanyu Easwaran is one of the most consistent batters in domestic cricket. He has an outstanding record in List A cricket with over 3700 runs at an average of 47, including nine hundreds and 22 fifties. He struck a brilliant 141 in the second game versus Baroda.
Rajat Patidar to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh
Rajat Patidar is amongst the best talents in the domestic circuit. He has over 1800 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 35 while striking at 100. He has three centuries and 10 fifties. Bet on him to be Madhya Pradesh's top batter.
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers
Ishan Porel to be the top bowler for Bengal
The right arm medium pacer is a key part of the Bengal team. He has taken 50 wickets from 32 matches in List A cricket at an average of 24.74, with two five-fors and a four-for. Betting on Porel to be the top bowler for Bengal would be a good punt.
Arshad Khan to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh
The 25-yr old left arm pacer has done a decent job in six games he has played in List A cricket. He has taken 10 wickets at a strike rate of 23.1. He has snared two three-wicket hauls in the tournament. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Madhya Pradesh
- Bengal to win the match @ 2.23 PARIMATCH
- Madhya Pradesh to win the match @ 1.56 PARIMATCH
Parimatch