BEN (Bengal) vs MAP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction BEN 37 % Chance of Winning MAP 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.573 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will be up against each other in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, November 29th. The two teams from Group E will meet at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, with the match slated to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Chance Winning

It's a battle between two teams that are fighting for the top spot in Group E of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Madhya Pradesh currently sit at the top with 12 points and a strong net run-rate of 3.739. Bengal occupy the third spot with eight points and a net run-rate of 1.346, having won two out of three matches.

Bengal suffered their first defeat of the tournament in the previous game against Tamil Nadu at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. They were sent in to bat first in overcast conditions after the match was reduced to 38 overs per side due to rain. The Bengal batters just could not cope with it as Tamil Nadu’s Sandeep Warrier and T Natarajan ran through the top order. None of their batters could cross the 20-run mark as they were eventually bowled out for just 84.

Bengal did give some fight with the ball, reducing the opponents to 65 for 5 but they just didn't have enough runs to make a match out of it. Mohammed Kaif and Ishan Porel bagged two wickets each but it wasn't enough.

Madhya Pradesh continued their winning run with an 88-run victory over Punjab. Having been sent in to bat first, MP did not have a great start and had lost half the side for 99 runs. Rajat Patidar made 31 off 36 but could not make it into a big one. Akshat Raghuwanshi later smashed 62 off just 47 deliveries to help the team reach 177.

There was enough in the pitch for bowlers and Madhya Pradesh made the most of it. Arshad Khan claimed 3 for 9 in his four overs while Kumar Kartikeya bagged 3 for 20. Rahul Batham also picked two scalps as they bowled out the opponents for just 89.

Looking at the form and strengths of these teams, there is not much to separate them. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Bengal's chance of winning: 37%

Madhya Pradesh’s chance of winning: 63%

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Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Bengal’s Abishek Porel has 141 runs to his name after four List A innings. He made 59 runs in the second game of this tournament against Baroda. Betting on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

The Madhya Pradesh opener Yash Dubey has terrific numbers in List A cricket with 1302 runs at an average of 54 with three hundreds and seven fifties. He has scored 30, 49* and 25 in three innings this tournament. Back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane has hosted three games in the tournament and all have been won by the team batting first. However, teams have preferred chasing in the ongoing tournament. Madhya Pradesh have won the toss twice while Begal have won it once, opting to chase on all occasions. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Thane is likely to be hazy and humid for the most part of Wednesday. There could be some cloud cover in the morning but rain should not be an issue throughout the day with only 1% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 28 to 35 degree Celsius during the day.

Bengal Player List

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Kaif, Ritwik Chowdhury, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Ravi Kumar, Ranjot Singh, Kaushik Maity, Shakir Gandhi, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abishek Porel Wicketkeeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (c) Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Habib Gandhi Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal began the VHT 2023 season with a nine-wicket hammering of Nagaland. They then defeated Baroda by 95 runs after posting 314 runs on the board. In the third game, however, they were skittled out for just 84 against Tamil Nadu and lost the match by five wickets.

Madhya Pradesh Players List

Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli (wk), Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Kulwant Khejroliya, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Batham, Ankit Kushwah, Mihir Hirwani, Himanshu Mantri

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Shubham Sharma (c) Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Rahul Batham All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Recent Form

Madhya Pradesh have been unbeaten in the season so far. They defeated Goa in the opening game by seven wickets and went on to smash Nagaland by nine wickets in the second game. In the previous game, MP beat Punjab by 88 runs after managing only 177 runs while batting first.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have faced each other four times in the fifty-over format. Bengal have won twice while Madhya Pradesh have been victorious once. Their last encounter took place in 2019, which ended in a no result.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to hit most fours ( @ Parimatch)

Madhya Pradesh have a stronger batting line-up on paper with Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Akshat Raghuwanshi and Yash Dubey in superb form. Betting on Madhya Pradesh to hit most fours in this match seems like a good punt.

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Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be the top batter for Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran is one of the most consistent batters in domestic cricket. He has an outstanding record in List A cricket with over 3700 runs at an average of 47, including nine hundreds and 22 fifties. He struck a brilliant 141 in the second game versus Baroda.

Rajat Patidar to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh

Rajat Patidar is amongst the best talents in the domestic circuit. He has over 1800 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 35 while striking at 100. He has three centuries and 10 fifties. Bet on him to be Madhya Pradesh's top batter.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Ishan Porel to be the top bowler for Bengal

The right arm medium pacer is a key part of the Bengal team. He has taken 50 wickets from 32 matches in List A cricket at an average of 24.74, with two five-fors and a four-for. Betting on Porel to be the top bowler for Bengal would be a good punt.

Arshad Khan to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

The 25-yr old left arm pacer has done a decent job in six games he has played in List A cricket. He has taken 10 wickets at a strike rate of 23.1. He has snared two three-wicket hauls in the tournament. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh.