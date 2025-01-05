Facts: Bengal all-rounder Pradipta Pramanik has picked up seven wickets in the last three games and scored 74 not-out in one of those.

Harsh Gawli has scored 345 runs in this tournament at an average of 86 and strike rate of 136, with no other Madhya Pradesh batter touching the three-figure mark.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Bengal have qualified for the knockouts of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 from Group E. They sit at the top of the table with 18 points from five games. Madhya Pradesh are out of contention for the top two spots, having earned only 10 points from five games.

Bengal registered fourth win of the season on Friday, beating Bihar by six wickets. The bowling unit did an excellent job in the first innings to bowl out the opponents for 235. Pradipta Pramanik was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 34 while Mukesh Kumar and Karan Lal bagged two wickets each.

Chasing the target, Sudip Kumar Gharami and Abhishek Porel got Bengal off to a flying start with 111 runs in 17.4 overs. Porel hit 55 off 53 deliveries while captain Gharami went on to smash an unbeaten 107 off 128. Sumanta Gupta and Karan Lal made 30s to take the side over the line.

Madhya Pradesh lost their chance of pushing for the pre quarterfinals when they lost to Baroda by 84 runs. Fielding first, their bowlers could not quite keep the run-flow in check. Kumar Kartikeya took 3 for 51 and Avesh Khan bagged 2 for 44 in their full quota. Saransh Jain picked 1 for 35 but the rest of the attack was expensive.

Chasing 302, Harsh Gawli scored 42 off 35 at the top and Harpreet Singh made 34 coming in at number four but neither could capitalise on the start. Madhya Pradesh lost eight wickets for 140 and despite late hitting from Avesh Khan and Saransh Jain, they fell well short of the target.





Talking about this upcoming encounter, Bengal will be favourites according to the bookmakers. Check out the two teams’ chances of winning this game.

Bengal's chance of winning: 71%

Madhya Pradesh’s chance of winning: 29%

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Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Bengal’s Sumanta Gupta made 30 off 29 in the previous game. Earlier, he scored 69 not-out against Baroda. You can bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Rajat Patidar hasn't been at his best in the ongoing tournament but has a good record in List A cricket with over 2000 runs at an average of 35. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

In this tournament, teams have consistently favored batting second. This trend is largely due to the early morning start times, which make bowling first more advantageous. In contrast, the afternoon conditions are more favorable for batting. Therefore, the toss-winning team is expected to choose to field first in this match.

Weather Report

Hyderabad is expected to have favorable weather for the match on Sunday. The day may remain hazy in the morning and afternoon, but rain is unlikely, with no precipitation predicted on the radar. Temperatures are forecasted to range from 24°C to 30°C, with wind gusts reaching up to 19 km/h.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Kanishk Seth, Sayan Ghosh, Sudip Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Subham Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Mohammed Kaif, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Kaushik Maity, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Rohit Kumar, Ranjot Khaira, Vikas Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abishek Porel † Wicketkeeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (c) Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Sumanta Gupta Batter Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik All-rounder Saksham Choudhary Bowler Sayan Ghosh Bowler Kaushik Maity Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal are the only undefeated team in Group E, winning four games with one match ending in a no result. Recently, they defeated Kerala by 24 runs and followed it up with a six-wicket victory over Bihar.

Madhya Pradesh Players List

Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Dubey, Venkatesh Iyer, Harpreet Singh, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Sagar Solanki, Avesh Khan, Rahul Batham, Harsh Gawli, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shubham Sharma, Subhranshu Senapati, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Aryan Pandey

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harsh Gawli † Wicketkeeper Subhranshu Senapati Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Rajat Patidar (c) Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Harpreet Singh Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Recent Form

Madhya Pradesh have had a middling season, winning and losing two games each with one match getting washed out. In their most recent fixture, they lost to Baroda by 84 runs while chasing 302.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Bengal have had the upper hand in the last five encounters between the two teams, winning three while Madhya Pradesh came out on top once.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Bengal to score most fours @ XX (Batery Bet)

Bengal boasts of an in-form batting line-up, including Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abishek Porel, Sudip Chatterjee, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, and Anustup Majumdar. They also have a potent bowling attack. Bet on Bengal to score the most fours in the match.

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Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Sudip Kumar Gharami to be the top batter for Bengal

The Bengal skipper Sudip Kumar Gharami was magnificent in the previous game, hitting an unbeaten 107 against Bihar. He has amassed 839 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 56, including four centuries and two half centuries. Bet on him to be the top Bengal batter.

Harsh Gawli to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh





Harsh Gawli has been the best batter for his team in the tournament. He has made 345 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 136 while averaging 86, including 142 not-out in 74 balls against Tripura. Back him to be the top Madhya Pradesh batter in this match.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Sayan Ghosh to be the top bowler for Bengal

Sayan Ghosh has been the best bowler for Bengal in the ongoing competition, picking up 12 wickets from five games at a strike rate of 17.91. He has taken 41 wickets in List A cricket from 22 games. Back him to be Bengal’s top bowler in the match.

Kumar Kartikeya to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

Kumar Kartikeya has been superb in the ongoing tournament, picking nine wickets with two three-wicket hauls. He has taken 23 wickets in the last 10 List A matches at an economy of 3.78. Back him to be Madhya Pradesh's best bowler in this game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bengal Bengal to win the match @ 1.40 Batery Bet

Madhya Pradesh to win the match @ 3.40 Batery Bet Considering the strengths and form of the two teams, Bengal will hold an edge heading into this game. Bengal's batting lineup, featuring Abishek Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, and Sudip Chatterjee, stands out as a major strength. Complementing this is their formidable bowling attack, which includes Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, and Sayan Ghosh. We predict Bengal will emerge victorious in this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







