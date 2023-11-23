Bengal vs Nagaland Match Prediction BEN 99 % Chance of Winning NAGL 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal and Nagaland will lock horns for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 23, 2023. The match will be held at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, and it is scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Bengal vs Nagaland Chances of Winning

Bengal has been quite consistent in their last few tournaments. In the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and their recent season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, they participated in six matches and won four in both tournaments. Their form lately has been quite good, considering they beat Rajasthan by 28 runs, Puducherry by 62 runs, Uttarakhand by eight wickets and Jharkhand by five runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Nagaland, on the other hand, has been in absolutely dismal shape. There are major parallels that can be drawn between their previous campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and recent Syed Mushtaq Ali season - they went winless in both tournaments and do not seem to be in a position to redeem themselves.

Bengal chance of winning - 99%

Nagaland chance of winning - 1%

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Bengal vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Both of Bengal’s opening batsmen, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abhishek Porel surpassed the 200-run milestone during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy recently, having scored 248 and 239 runs respectively. Sudip Kumar Gharami, their skipper, was next in line with 197 runs in seven innings. In the bowling department, Akash Deep stood out as he captured nine wickets in seven innings.

The strength of Nagaland’s squad was quite underwhelming during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Their top performing batsman was Sedezhalie Rupero who managed to amass 120 runs in five innings. Trailing behind him were RS Jaganath Sinivas and skipper Rongsen Jonathan, who scored 75 runs each. RS Jaganath Sinivas was a great all-rounder for them as he claimed six wickets as well in five innings.

Bengal vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. It is a low-scoring pitch and the average first innings score has been 142. The highest recorded total was 210/8 during the END-G vs IND-W match. A total of four One Day International matches have been played at the venue in the past, and all four matches were won by teams bowling first. Since there is a flawless record for teams bowling first at this venue, it is likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match will opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy on the day of the match with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 34 degrees Celsius.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abhishek Porel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Subham Chatterjee, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Anustup Majumdar, Mohammed Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abhishek Porel Wicket-keeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (C) Batter Ranjot Khaira Batter Ritwik Roy Chowdhury Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Karan Lal Batter Kaushik Maity Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal has been in great form and is on track to perform at a similar level in the forthcoming match.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Joshua Ozukum, Hokaito Zhimomi, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Oren Ngullie, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Shamwang Wangnao, Akavi Yeptho.

Predicted Playing XI

Rongsen Jonathan (C) Batter Oren Ngullie Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper RS Jaganath Sinivas All-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Khrievitso Kense Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland’s form has been horrendous to say the least and they do not appear to stand a chance against Bengal in the next match.

Bengal vs Nagaland Head-to-Head

Bengal and Nagaland will be playing against each other for the first time in the tournament and, therefore, there is no head-to-head record between the teams.

Bengal vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland

Bengal, in their last match against Assam, established an opening partnership of 34 runs between Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abhishek Porel before the fall of their first wicket in 3.4 overs, wherein the former got out. On the other hand, Nagaland, in their last match against Tamil Nadu, were able to score 21 runs between their openers, Rongsen Jonathan and Oren Ngullie, before they lost their first wicket at the end of the second over. Bengal could prove to have a better first wicket partnership than Nagaland in the upcoming match.

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Bengal vs Nagaland Best Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Bengal’s opener, was their top run scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 248 runs in seven innings. This includes two half-centuries and he managed to achieve a strike rate of 155.00. He was Bengal’s second highest run scorer in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 194 runs in five innings. Given his consistency, it is likely that he could emerge as their best batter once again.

Sedezhalie Rupero to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Sedezhalie Rupero was miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, wherein he amassed 120 runs in five innings. He was their leading batsman throughout the season and although his numbers are not particularly outstanding, he can be anticipated to outshine his teammates once more in the next fixture.

Bengal vs Nagaland Best Bowlers

Akash Deep to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Akash Deep emerged as Bengal’s second highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season with nine wickets under his belt in seven matches. He had an overall economy rate of 8.16 and an average of 24.22. He displayed his wicket-taking abilities in the recent tournament and can be expected to be their premier bowler in the next game.

RS Jaganath Sinivas to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

RS Jaganath Sinivas was Nagaland’s top bowler in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with six wickets to his credit in five innings. He established an overall economy rate of 7.89 and an average of 20.83 during the season. Considering he was their standout bowler in the tournament, he can be relied upon to replicate his performance and claim the top spot once again.