Bengal vs Punjab Match Prediction BEN 52 % Chance of Winning PUN 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.736 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal and Punjab will be up against each other in the final round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, December 5th. The two teams from Group E will lock horns at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Bengal vs Punjab Chance Winning

It's all to play for when Bengal and Punjab clash in the final round. Group E is wide open with both the knockouts spots up for grabs and four teams in contention. Bengal currently occupy the top spot with 16 points from five games and by far the best net run-rate in the group of 2.355. Punjab are placed fourth on the table with 12 points and the second best net run-rate at 1.260.

Bengal are coming off an eight-wicket win over Goa in their most recent round in Mumbai. They opted to bowl first after winning the toss and bowlers justified the decision big time. Akash Deep picked 3 for 6 in seven overs whereas Mohammed Kaif bagged 3 for 39. Shahbaz Ahmed and Karan Lal also bagged two wickets each as they bundled out the opponents to 106.

Chasing a small target, they didn't have much difficulty as they cruised home in 22.3 overs. Opener Habib Gandhi top scored with 48 off 68 while Shahbaz hit an unbeaten 21 off 8 to help his side register fourth win of the tournament.

Punjab, who had a difficult start to the season with two losses, kept themselves alive in the race with a nine-wicket thrashing of Nagaland in their most recent fixture. Opting to field first, Their bowlers decimated the Nagaland batting unit. Siddarth Kaul claimed 5 for 38 in nine overs while Baltej Singh picked 3 for 20 in eight overs. Mayank Markande also took 2 for 16 as they bowled out the opponents for just 75.

Prabhsimran Singh then smashed 44 not-out in 14 balls while Ramandeep Singh struck 27 not-out in seven balls as they mowed down the target in just 4.1 overs.

Looking at the form and strengths of these teams, there is not much to separate the rivals. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Bengal's chance of winning: 52%

Punjab’s chance of winning: 48%

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Bengal vs Punjab Betting Tips

Abishek Porel has scored 141 runs from five innings in this tournament. He was excellent in the second game versus Baroda, scoring 59 runs. You can bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Punjab's destructive batter Prabhsimran Singh has scored 145 runs in the ongoing tournament at an average of 36 while striking at 119. Backing him to score over 20.5 runs in the match would be a good move.

Bengal vs Punjab Toss Prediction

The trend in this tournament shows the teams have given a huge preference for chasing. However, the record at Dadoji Konddev Stadium suggests there is value in batting first. The venue has hosted six matches in the tournament and all of those have been won by the team batting first. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Thane is likely to be hazy on Tuesday morning. There could be some cloud cover in the morning but rain should not be a concern with no chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature should range between early to mid 30 degree Celsius during the day.

Bengal Player List

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Kaif, Ritwik Chowdhury, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Ravi Kumar, Ranjot Singh, Kaushik Maity, Shakir Gandhi, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abishek Porel Wicketkeeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (c) Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Habib Gandhi Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal began the VHT 2023 season with comprehensive victories over Nagaland and Baroda. They then lost to Tamil Nadu by five wickets after getting bowled out for just 84. They bounced back to smash Madhya Pradesh by 193 runs and followed it up with an eight-wicket win over Goa.

Punjab Players List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mandeep Singh(c), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Prerit Dutta, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Harpreet Brar, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jassinder Singh, Naman Dhir, Vikrant Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Anmolpreet Singh Batter Sanvir Singh All-rounder Nehal Wadhera Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Mayank Markande Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler Prerit Dutta Bowler

Punjab Recent Form

Punjab suffered two defeats at the beginning of the tournament against Baroda and Madhya Pradesh. They turned things around quickly, beating Goa by 67 runs and Tamil Nadu by 76 runs. Most recently, they obliterated Nagaland by nine wickets, dismissing them for 75 and chasing it down in 25 balls.

Bengal vs Punjab Head-to-Head Record

Bengal and Punjab have faced each other only twice in the fifty-over format, back in 2006 and 2012. Bengal won both those encounters by four wickets and three wickets.

Bengal vs Punjab Betting Odds

Bengal to score under 48.5 runs in the powerplay @ XX (Parimatch)

The tournament has seen good movement for the new ball bowlers and that has made life hard for the opening batters. Add to that the venue in Thane has been on the bowling-friendly side. Betting on Bengal to score under 48.5 runs in the first 10 overs could be productive.

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Bengal vs Punjab Top Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be the top batter for Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been superb for his side in the ongoing VHT season. He has scored 272 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 91. He has smashed one century and two half-centuries in the competition. In overall List A cricket, he has over 3800 runs at an average of 47, including nine hundreds and 22 fifties.

Prabhsimran Singh to be the top batter for Punjab



The opener has made 145 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of nearing 119, making one fifty in five innings. He has got starts in the last two games, making a 39-ball 58 against Tamil Nadu and a fiery 44* in only 14 deliveries against Nagaland in the last game. Bet on him to be Punjab's top batter.

Bengal vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Akash Deep to be the top bowler for Bengal

The 27yr right arm seamer has been the pick of the bowlers for Bengal in this tournament. He has taken 10 wickets from five games at an excellent economy of 2.42. He snared 3 for 6 in the previous game. Betting on him to be the top bowler for Bengal would be a good move.

Siddarth Kaul to be the top bowler for Punjab

Kaul is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, scalping 18 wickets in only five innings at an average of 12.44. He has picked up two five-fers and a four-wicket haul in the tournament already, and will enter the game against Bengal with 10 wickets in his last two matches.