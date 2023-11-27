BEN (Bengal) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction BEN 19 % Chance of Winning TAMI 81 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.252 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Bengal and Tamil Nadu will square off on November 27, 2023, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy as Tamil Nadu looks to win their fifth consecutive match against their upcoming rivals. The match will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Bengal has made a strong impression at the beginning of the season, having won two matches in a row. They won the toss and elected to field first against Nagaland, restricting them to a total of just 139. They were able to breeze past them with a nine-wicket with 187 balls to spare. Their following match against Baroda was quite impressive as they lost the toss and were tasked with batting first. They managed to post a total of 314/8 and proceeded to defend it by bowling out Baroda in 44.2 overs, winning by 95 runs.

Tamil Nadu has only participated in one match so far in the tournament. They played against Goa, wherein they lost the toss and were asked to bat first. However, it worked out favourably for them as they put up a score of 296/8 and Goa faltered in their chase, losing by a mere 33 runs.

Bengal chance of winning - 19%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 81%

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Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Abhimanyu Easwaran has easily been Bengal’s most valuable player with 198 runs in just two innings so far. He started the season with a half-century and then went on to score a ton in the following match. Their wicket-keeper batsman, Abhishek Porel, is next in line with 73 runs, followed by skipper Sudip Kumar Gharami who has amassed 64 runs in two innings. Karan Lal leads their bowling department with five wickets.

In just a single innings, Sai Sudharsan, Tamil Nadu’s opening batsman, managed to contribute 127 runs from 144 deliveries in their match against Goa. He was truly dominant and that is evidenced by the fact that the second highest was Baba Aparajith with just 40 runs. Sandeep Warrier was incredible on the bowling front with four wickets in one match.

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, where Bengal and Baroda faced each other in the last match played at the venue. Baroda won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, this strategy did not pay off as Bengal took advantage of the opportunity to bat first and won by 95 runs. Keeping this in mind, the toss winner might opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts gloomy conditions as there is a 60% chance of rainfall and scattered thunderstorms are expected. The temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abhishek Porel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Subham Chatterjee, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Anustup Majumdar, Mohammed Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abhishek Porel Wicket-keeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (C) Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Ritwik Roy Chowdhury Batter Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Sakshaim Chaudhary Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal seems to be experiencing strong form and could be optimistic about their prospects in the next match as they have the opportunity for redemption against Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Dinesh Karthik (c), Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Sonu Yadav, T Natarajan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Sen, Manimaran Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Vimal Khumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan All-rounder Narayan Jagadeesan Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Baba Aparajith All-rounder Vijay Shankar Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Dinesh Karthik (C) Wicket-keeper M Shahrukh Khan Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu is, undoubtedly, a great contender in the tournament and could seal their fifth consecutive victory against Bengal.

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters against each other, Tamil Nadu has won four of their most recent ones. Bengal managed to win one match.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Bengal - 1

Tamil Nadu - 4

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu participated in their first match of the season against Goa but their opening partnership was not particularly special as Sai Sudharsan and Narayan Jagadeesan, their opening duo, only managed to score seven runs before the latter’s wicket fell in just 3.2 overs. Bengal, on the other hand, showcased absolute dominance with the bat as their opening pair, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abhishek Porel, managed to post a partnership of 118 runs until the latter’s wicket fell in 21.4 overs. There is a world of difference in Bengal and Tamil Nadu’s performance and the former can be expected to establish a better first wicket partnership.

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Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Bengal’s opening batsman, has performed admirably in both matches so far. He achieved a half-century in their first match against Nagaland, wherein he scored 57 runs from 63 deliveries. He displayed an absolute masterclass with the bat in the following match against Baroda, having scored 141 runs from 138 balls. He is, naturally, leading the run charts of his team with 198 runs in just two innings. He has the potential to continue as the top batsman of the team in the upcoming match.

Sai Sudharsan to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Sai Sudharsan, Tamil Nadu’s opener, played a sensational innings in just their first match of the season against Goa, having amassed 127 runs from 144 deliveries. He appeared nearly invincible as he emerged as the top run scorer for the team. He was miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs and could bring the same form into the next match against Bengal.

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Karan Lal to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Karan Lal already has five wickets in the bag in just two innings. In their first match against Nagaland, he delivered just seven overs and conceded a mere 18 runs, resulting in an exceptional economy rate of 2.57. He also claimed two wickets during his spell. In the following match, he performed even better as he bowled 9.2 overs, gave away 43 runs and captured three wickets, which translated to an economy rate of 4.60. Considering his consistency, there is a good possibility he could continue as the top bowler of the team.

Sandeep Warrier to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Sandeep Warrier played a brilliant spell against Goa during their first match of the season. In just seven overs, he conceded a mere 20 overs and claimed a whopping four wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 2.85. His showing has inspired a great deal of confidence and he can be relied upon to do so in the upcoming match as well.