Facts: Bengal’s Abhishek Porel delivered a stunning knock against Delhi, smashing an unbeaten 170 off 130 balls.

Tripura’s Manisankar Murasingh has picked 26 wickets in the last 10 List A matches at an economy of 3.6 while scoring 214 runs with the bat.

Bengal vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Four crucial points will be up for grabs when Tripura and Bengal clash in this round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Tripura have played two games in the tournament so far while Bengal had an off day on the December 23 round.

Bengal faced Delhi in the first round of the season and clinched a comfortable victory by six wickets. Bowling first, they had the opponents five down for 127 but failed to close out the innings. Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 66 as Delhi went on to score 272 in 50 overs.

The run-chase was all about Abishek Porel. The Bengal opening batter was sensational as he hammered 170 not-out in 130 deliveries. He smashed 18 fours and seven sixes in his knock. Anustup Majumdar also made 37 off 39 as they reached the target in just 41.3 overs.

Tripura registered their first win of this season on Monday, beating Bihar by five wickets. Having opted to field first, their bowlers did a solid job to restrict the opposing team to 226 in 50 overs. Manisankar Murasingh was the star of the show, snaring 3 for 27 including three maiden overs while Parvez Sultan bagged 2 for 43.

Tripura looked in control of the run-chase from the get go thanks to Bikramkumar Das, who anchored the innings with 77 off 81 deliveries. Following his dismissal, Bishal Ghosh took the reins and made an unbeaten 43 to steer the side over the finishing line.





Looking at the strengths and the current form of these two teams, Bengal will head into this match as heavy favourites. As per the bookmakers, the two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Bengal's chance of winning: 92%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 8%

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Bengal vs Tripura Betting Tips

Anustup Majumdar has over 2800 runs to his name in List A cricket at an average of 43. He has registered seven hundreds and 12 fifties in the format, and made 37 runs in the previous game. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Bishal Ghosh, who made 43 not-out in the last game, has a good record in List A cricket. He has over 1400 runs at an average of 39 with five hundreds and six fifties. You can back him to score over 20.5 runs in the game.

Bengal vs Tripura Toss Prediction

With the matches being scheduled to start in the early morning in winter, teams have looked to extract any help on offer for the seamers. The first round of fixtures in this tournament saw each toss-winning team opt to chase and the trend continued on Monday as well. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this game.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Hyderabad could be an issue for this game on Thursday. It is likely to be mostly cloudy in the morning with a couple of showers predicted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in the morning with around 1.7 mm of rain. The temperatures are expected to range between 22 to 27 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at around 30 kmph.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Kanishk Seth, Sayan Ghosh, Sudip Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Subham Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Mohammed Kaif, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Kaushik Maity, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Rohit Kumar, Ranjot Khaira, Vikas Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abishek Porel † Wicketkeeper Karan Lal All-rounder Sudip Kumar Gharami (c) Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Sumanta Gupta Batter Pradipta Pramanik All-rounder Saksham Choudhary Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Kaushik Maity Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal registered a pretty comprehensive win in the first game of the tournament, beating Delhi by six wickets. Last year, they had lost to Haryana in the quarterfinals after beating Gujarat in the preliminary quarterfinal. More recently, they reached the quarterfinals in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Tripura Players List

Mandeep Singh (c), Kaushal Acharjee, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Bikramkumar Das, Saurabh Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Joydeb Deb, Rajat Dey, Babul Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Bishal Ghosh, Saruk Hossain, Rana Dutta, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Parvez Sultan, Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Samrat Sutradhar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bikramkumar Das Batter Jiwanjot Singh Batter Sridam Paul Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Bishal Ghosh Batter Srinivas Sharath † Wicketkeeper Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura lost their opening game of the season against Baroda by 92 runs but bounced back with a five-wicket win over Bihar. They didn't have a great run in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where they managed to win only two out of seven games.

Bengal vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

Bengal have dominated the head-to-head record against Tripura in the fifty-over format. They have been victorious in all of the previous five encounters between the two teams, the last of which was played in 2019.

Bengal vs Tripura Betting Odds

Bengal to score most runs in the powerplay @ XX (Batery Bet)

Bengal possesses a strong top order with the likes of Abishek Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Karan Lal, and Anustup Majumdar. Moreover, Tripura will have to deal with a threatening bowling attack of Bengal. Betting on Bengal to score the most runs in the powerplay seems a good option.

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Bengal vs Tripura Top Batters

Sudip Kumar Gharami to be the top batter for Bengal

Sudip Kumar Gharami has had a short career so far but has been mighty impressive. He has scored 700 runs in 15 List A matches at an average of 58 and strike rate of 89. He has recorded three centuries and two half centuries in this format. Bet on Gharami to be the top Bengal batter.

Bikramkumar Das to be the top batter for Tripura





Bikramkumar Das is coming off a match-winning knock of 77 in the previous game. He has been in good touch lately, smashing 79, 42* and 52 in three T20 innings before this tournament. The opening batter has eight fifties and a hundred in the fifty-over format. Bet on him to be the top Tripura batter in this match.

Bengal vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Mohammed Shami to be the top bowler for Bengal

The experienced Indian pacer was rested for the first game but is likely to play in this. He has a stellar record in this format, having taken 252 wickets at a strike rate of 25.8. He has claimed four or more wickets in 19 innings. Back Mohammed Shami to be Bengal’s best bowler.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh claimed two wickets in the season opener but was expensive. In the second game, however, he produced an outstanding performance with 3 for 27 in his full quota. He has taken 99 wickets in 71 List A matches at an economy of 4.66. Bet on Murasingh to be the top Tripura bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bengal Bengal to win the match @ 1.09 Batery Bet

Tripura to win the match @ 9.00 Batery Bet Bengal are one of the strongest teams in Group E and will hold an advantage against Tripura. They have a much better batting unit, comprising Abishek Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Chatterjee. Bengal also have a more potent bowling attack in Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kaushik Maity, and Sayan Ghosh. Our prediction is that Bengal will be victorious in this match. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





