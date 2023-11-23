Bihar vs Delhi Match Prediction BIH 1 % Chance of Winning DEL 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Delhi will lock horns for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 23, 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Bihar vs Delhi Chances of Winning

Bihar had a dismal season during the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, considering they finished seventh in the Group C standings with no wins on the board. Their Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy campaign this season was not much better, given that they were only able to clinch victory in one fixture against Sikkim by a margin of 70 runs. However, their overall strength is still lacking.

Delhi is experiencing a brilliant run of form which is in complete contrast to Bihar’s predicament. Delhi managed to secure three wins out of seven matches in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, they were able to claim the top spot in the Group E standings with five wins out of six matches. The remaining match ended in no result but had the potential to be a flawless season for the squad. Their victories arrived in dominant fashion as they beat Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets, Nagaland and Karnataka by eight wickets, Tamil Nadu by 124 runs, Tripura by 86 runs, Vidarbha by 39 runs and Punjab by six wickets.

Bihar chance of winning - 1%

Delhi chance of winning - 99%

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Bihar vs Delhi Betting Tips

Bipin Saurabh, Bihar’s wicket-keeper batsman, was in a league of his own since he was able to gather 420 runs in seven innings in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, making him the third highest run-getter of the tournament.

Delhi’s batting unit was extremely powerful considering they had Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Priyansh Arya and Anuj Rawat who are all capable of smashing it out of the park several times over. They scored 210, 209, 222 and 206 runs respectively during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Their most valuable bowler was Suyash Sharma, considering he captured 18 wickets in seven innings, earning him the second spot among the top bowlers of the tournament.

Bihar vs Delhi Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. A total of 33 One Day International matches have been held here in the past, and 17 of those have been won by teams batting first. However, the recent trend suggests that batting second could be quite advantageous, and it is likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather at Ahmedabad is likely to be very conducive for a game of cricket as there is no chance of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Bihar Player List

Babul Kumar (c), Bipin Saurabh, Sachin Kumar, Abhijeet Saket, Alok Kumar, Ashutosh Aman, Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Sharman Nigrodh, Veer Pratap Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Malay Raj, Harsh Singh, Shishir Saket.

Predicted Playing XI

Babul Kumar (C) Batter Bipin Saurabh Wicket-keeper Sakibul Gani Batter Raghuvendra Pratap Singh Batter Sachin Kumar All-rounder Alok Kumar Batter Ashutosh Aman Batter Mangal Mahrour All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh Bowler Abhijeet Saket Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar has their work cut out for them and are not in a position to overcome Delhi at present.

Delhi Player List

Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Rawat, Divij Mehra, Sumit Mathur, Lakshay Thareja, Pranshu Vijayran.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Yash Dhull (C) Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Himmat Singh Batter Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Lalit Yadav All-rounder Ishant Sharma Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi is in a comfortable position at the moment and they do not have much to worry about in the next fixture against Bihar.

Bihar vs Delhi Head-to-Head

Bihar and Delhi will be facing each other for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. No head-to-head record has been established between the two.

Bihar vs Delhi Betting Odds

Ayush Badoni to score a half-century against Bihar

Ayush Badoni, Delhi’s wicket-keeper batsman, was one of the top run scorers for the team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 210 runs in seven innings. In their last match against Punjab, he smashed 80 runs from 57 runs, giving him a strike rate of 140.35. He remained not out throughout the innings and did a bulk of the scoring for his team. Given his recent run of form, it is likely that he will be able to score a half-century against Bihar in the upcoming match.

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Bihar vs Delhi Best Batters

Bipin Saurabh to be Bihar’s Best Batter

Bipin Saurabh, their wicket-keeper batsman, was Bihar’s best batsman during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as he accumulated 420 runs in seven innings. He also had a strike rate of 150.53 and an average of 70.00. This made him the third highest run scorer in the entire tournament. He can be expected to be their top batter in the upcoming match.

Yash Dhull to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Yash Dhull, Delhi’s captain, was the second highest run-getter for his team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 209 runs in seven innings. He was also their second highest run scorer in the last season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy wherein he amassed 191 runs in six innings. His form has been exceptional and he can be expected to emerge as the top batsman for his team.

Bihar vs Delhi Best Bowlers

Abhijeet Saket to be Bihar’s Best Bowler

Abhijeet Saket was not their best bowler during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He participated in five innings and only accumulated two wickets throughout but he was quite economical with the ball, given that he achieved an overall economy rate of 8.35. He is expected to perform at a higher level in the upcoming match.

Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Suyash Sharma emerged as the second highest wicket-taker of the entire tournament during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was in a league of his own considering his economy rate also stood at 4.64 and he achieved an average of 7.22. There is no doubt that he will be able to carry that momentum into the next match and continue to be Delhi’s best bowler.