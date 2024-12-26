Facts: Sakibul Gani recently piled on 353 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, at an average of 59 and strike rate of 142.

Delhi’s Himmat Singh has 489 runs in the last 10 List A innings at an average of 70 while striking at 98.

Bihar vs Delhi Chance of Winning

Coming off back to back defeats, Bihar will be desperate to register their first win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Delhi, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after beating Madhya Pradesh in the previous game and will hope to continue the momentum.

Bihar faced Tripura in the second round of fixtures on Monday, where they suffered a five-wicket loss. Having been sent in to bat first, Bihar lost 3 for 28 inside 11 overs. Mangal Mahrour kept the scoreboard ticking while wickets kept falling from the other end. He made a superb 106 runs while Himanshu Singh struck an unbeaten 36 down the order to help the side reach 226.

Himanshu Singh later picked two wickets with the ball. Bihar managed to drag the game till the end but just didn't have enough runs on the board to pose any real threat to the opponents.

Delhi looked down and out for the majority part of the match against Madhya Pradesh but a match-defining burst from Navdeep Saini clinched them a crucial win. Batting first, Delhi could only post 211 after the top and middle order failed. They were reduced to 122/6 before Anuj Rawat rescued them with a 78-run knock.

Defending the target, Delhi could not get through the MP top order early in the innings before Hrithik Shokeen provided the breakthrough. Fast bowler Saini then ran through their middle order with 4 for 37. Shokeen bagged 3 for 26 while Prince Yadav snared 2 for 22 as they clinched the victory by 79 runs.





Moving on to this match, Delhi will start as strong favourites according to the bookmakers. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Bihar's chance of winning: 1%

Delhi’s chance of winning: 99%

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Bihar vs Delhi Betting Tips

The Bihar wicketkeeper batter Bipin Saurabh scored an excellent fifty against Madhya Pradesh in the opening game. He has 491 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 37. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Anuj Rawat has been in terrific form, smashing 79* off 66 against Bengal in the first game and following it up with 78 versus Madhya Pradesh. You can back him to score over 22.5 runs in this match.

Bihar vs Delhi Toss Prediction

In fifty-over cricket, teams often prefer setting a target rather than chasing. However, with fresh pitches and early morning starts, as well as the overcast conditions are likely to play a significant role. As a result, the team winning the toss in this match is expected to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Hyderabad on Thursday indicates potential rain threat for the game. Morning conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy, with a likelihood of scattered showers. There is a 69% chance of precipitation, with around 1.7 mm rain predicted. Temperatures are anticipated to range between 22°C and 27°C, accompanied by wind gusts reaching up to 30 km/h.

Bihar Player List

Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh (wk), Ankit Singh, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Danish Choudhary, Nawaz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Kamlesh Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Mangal Mahrour, Rishav Raj, Piyush Singh, Pratap Singh, Malay Raj, Harsh Raj, Amod Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Piyush Singh Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Harsh Raj Batter Rishav Raj Batter Sakibul Gani (c) All-rounder Bipin Saurabh † Wicketkeeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Himanshu Singh All-rounder Nawaz Khan Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar were outplayed in the first game of this tournament, losing to Madhya Pradesh by six wickets. Their fortunes didn't change in the second game as they lost to Tripura by five wickets after managing 226 runs on the board.

Delhi Players List

Ayush Badoni (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Priyansh Arya, Prince Yadav, Akhil Chaudhary, Sumit Mathur, Sanat Sangwan, Mayank Gusain, Tejasvi Dahiya

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Priyansh Arya Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni (c) All-rounder Himmat Singh Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Anuj Rawat † Wicketkeeper Harsh Tyagi Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Bengal in the opening game of the season. They bounced back from that pretty quickly by beating Madhya Pradesh by 79 runs. Defending only 211, Navdeep Saini, Hrithik Shokeen and Prince Yadav were outstanding with the ball.

Bihar vs Delhi Head-to-Head Record

Bihar and Delhi have faced off only once in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and it came last year. Delhi won that match quite comprehensively by eight wickets.

Bihar vs Delhi Betting Odds

Delhi to hit most fours @ XX (Batery Bet)

Delhi boasts of a very good batting line-up comprising Ayush Badoni, Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat, Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, and Vaibhav Kandpal. Most of these players are in terrific form and you can back Delhi to hit the most fours in this game.

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Bihar vs Delhi Top Batters

Sakibul Gani to be the top batter for Bihar

Sakibul Gani has been the backbone of the Bihar side in recent years. He made 48 runs in the first game versus Madhya Pradesh and had a decent start of 25 runs in the second game. He has been in good form, recently smashing one century and two half centuries in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. You can back Gani to be the top Bihar batter.

Himmat Singh to be the top batter for Delhi





Himmat Singh was dismissed early in the last game but had scored a fifty in the opening game. He was excellent in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and remains a key player. In his last 12 List A appearances, he has amassed over 500 runs at an average of over 70. Bet on him to be the top Delhi batter in this match.

Bihar vs Delhi Top Bowlers

Himanshu Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar

Bihar lack quality in their bowling department and do not have anyone who stands out. The leg-break bowler Himanshu Singh took one wicket in the opening game and followed it up with 2 for 45 against Tripura. Take a punt on him to be Bihar’s best bowler.

Navdeep Saini to be the top bowler for Delhi

Navdeep Saini was the game-changer for Delhi in the last game, claiming four wickets in a span of three overs. The fast bowler has 106 wickets in the fifty-over format with four instances of four or more wickets in an innings. Bet on him to be the top Delhi bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Delhi Bihar to win the match @ 15.00 Batery Bet

Delhi to win the match @ 1.01 Batery Bet Looking at the two squads, Delhi are clearly the stronger side on paper. Their batting unit has some excellent players such as Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, and Priyansh Arya. They have better resources in the bowling attack as well, with the likes of Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Badoni and Harsh Tyagi. Our prediction is that Delhi will come out on top in this match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





