Bihar vs Haryana Match Prediction BIH 1 % Chance of Winning HAR 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar will take on Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group C match at the Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 25. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Bihar vs Haryana Chance of Winning

Haryana look all set to beat Bihar in their upcoming Group C fixture. The side opened their campaign with a six-wicket win over Uttarakhand. Haryana restricted Uttarakhand at 207 in 47.4 overs before chasing down the target with five overs to spare.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked six wickets in the match.

On the other hand, Bihar were thrashed by eight wickets in their first match against Delhi. They were bundled out for 149. Haryana players are far more ahead of their Bihar counterparts in terms of quality and experience and therefore a second win on the trot is very likely for them.

Bihar Chance of Winning - 1%

Haryana Chance of Winning - 99%

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Bihar vs Haryana Pradesh Betting Tips

Haryana opener Yuvraj Singh scored 68 off 78 runs in his first outing against Haryana. His innings consisted of eight fours and a six. The 19-year-old right-hander is likely to score well once again.

Captain Ashutosh Aman scored 20 off 40 balls against Delhi. His innings consisted of two boundaries. The 37-year-old veteran will need to play a key role to place his team in a good position.

Bihar vs Haryana Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at the venue, Mizoram won the toss and elected to field first and lost the match against Chandigarh by 215 runs. Weaker opponents have usually opted to bowl first in the past. That has been the norm. Chances of the team winning the toss and opting to bat first is high. The pitches are fresh as of now, and teams would look to bat first to exploit the conditions.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With a humidity level of 42 percent, the temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 19 km/h.

Haryana Player List

Mayank Shandilya, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Aman Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Singh, Himanshu Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Menaria, Sumit Kumar, Kapil Hooda (wk), Amit Rana, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anshul Kamboj

Haryana Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshi Rana Batter Ashok Menaria Batter Nishant Sindhu Batting Rohit Pramod Sharma (wk) wicketkeeper-batter Harshal Patel Bowler Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana kicked off their campaign with a 215-run win over Uttarakhand. They have lost two of their last five matches.

Bihar Player List

Babul Kumar, Harsh Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Ashutosh Aman, Himanshu Singh, Malay Raj, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Shishir Saket, Veer Pratap Singh

Bihar Playing XI

Bipin Saurabh (wk) wicketkeeper-batter Mangal Mahrour Batter Babul Kumar Batter S Gani Batter Shishir Saket Bowler R Pratap Singh Bowler Sachin Kumar All-rounder V Pratap Singh Bowler Ashutosh Aman (cap) All-rounder Abhijeet Saket Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Delhi thrashed Bihar by eight wickets in their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Bihar haven't lost any of their last five matches.

Haryana vs Bihar Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played just one List A game against each other. Haryana won the match by nine wickets and 166 balls remaining.

Haryana vs Bihar Betting Odds

Haryana opening partnership to be over 19.5

Haryana openers Yuvraj Singh and Ankit Kumar partnered for 96 runs in their first first match against Uttarakhand. Both the batters looked solid in their intent. Yuvraj Singh scored 68 runs off 78 balls, while Ankit Kumar scored 49 off 66 balls. The runs came against a decent bowling unit. Bihar, on the other hand, conceded a 73-run opening partnership in their first match against Delhi. Therefore, chances of Haryana openers scoring over 20 runs together is high.

Bihar vs Haryana Test Gujarat College Ground, null Bihar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 17.00 Bet Now! Haryana Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.005 Bet Now!

Haryana vs Bihar Top Batters

Ashok Menaria to be the top batter for Haryana

Haryana captain Ashok Menaria could emerge as the top-scorer for Haryana. He scored 44 unbeaten runs off 57 balls in his first outing. Overall, the 33-year-old has featured in 103 List A matches and scored 2566 runs at an average of 30.18 and a strike rate of 82.48.

Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar

Wicketkeeper-batter Bipin Saurabh was dismissed for a duck in his first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season. However, the 24-year-old is expected to bounce back with a strong outing. In his 11-match List A career, he has scored 341 runs at an average of 48.71. He has a hundred and two fifties to his name in the format.

Haryana vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be the top bowler for Haryana

Out-of-favour spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on fire in his first outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season. He picked six wickets for 26 runs in 10 overs. He is expected to be on song against Bihar as well. He has played a total of 130 List A matches and picked 202 wickets at an average of 25.74.

Rex Rajkumar to be the top batter for Bihar

20-year-old pacer Malay Raj looked the most impressive bowler for Bihar in their first outing. He picked one wicket for 25 runs in four overs. Overall, the youngster has played five wickets in six matches at an average of 25.60.