Bihar vs Haryana Match Prediction
BIH
1%
Chance of Winning
HAR
99%
Test
Gujarat College Ground
Facts:
- Haryana's Yuzvendra Chahal picked six wickets in his first outing of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.
- Bihar were thrashed by Haryana by nine wickets and 166 balls remaining in their last match in 2022.
- Haryana finished fourth in Elite Group C last year, Bihar finished seventh in the same group.
Bihar vs Haryana Chance of Winning
Haryana look all set to beat Bihar in their upcoming Group C fixture. The side opened their campaign with a six-wicket win over Uttarakhand. Haryana restricted Uttarakhand at 207 in 47.4 overs before chasing down the target with five overs to spare.
Yuzvendra Chahal picked six wickets in the match.
On the other hand, Bihar were thrashed by eight wickets in their first match against Delhi. They were bundled out for 149. Haryana players are far more ahead of their Bihar counterparts in terms of quality and experience and therefore a second win on the trot is very likely for them.
Bihar Chance of Winning - 1%
Haryana Chance of Winning - 99%
Bihar vs Haryana Pradesh Betting Tips
Haryana opener Yuvraj Singh scored 68 off 78 runs in his first outing against Haryana. His innings consisted of eight fours and a six. The 19-year-old right-hander is likely to score well once again.
Captain Ashutosh Aman scored 20 off 40 balls against Delhi. His innings consisted of two boundaries. The 37-year-old veteran will need to play a key role to place his team in a good position.
Bihar vs Haryana Toss Prediction
In the first match of the season at the venue, Mizoram won the toss and elected to field first and lost the match against Chandigarh by 215 runs. Weaker opponents have usually opted to bowl first in the past. That has been the norm. Chances of the team winning the toss and opting to bat first is high. The pitches are fresh as of now, and teams would look to bat first to exploit the conditions.
Weather Report
No chances of rain in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With a humidity level of 42 percent, the temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 19 km/h.
Haryana Player List
Mayank Shandilya, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Aman Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Singh, Himanshu Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Menaria, Sumit Kumar, Kapil Hooda (wk), Amit Rana, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anshul Kamboj
Haryana Predicted Playing XI
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Batter
|
Ankit Kumar
|
Batter
|
Himanshi Rana
|
Batter
|
Ashok Menaria
|
Batter
|
Nishant Sindhu
|
Batting
|
Rohit Pramod Sharma (wk)
|
wicketkeeper-batter
|
Harshal Patel
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Haryana Recent Form
Haryana kicked off their campaign with a 215-run win over Uttarakhand. They have lost two of their last five matches.
Bihar Player List
Babul Kumar, Harsh Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Ashutosh Aman, Himanshu Singh, Malay Raj, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Shishir Saket, Veer Pratap Singh
Bihar Playing XI
|
Bipin Saurabh (wk)
|
wicketkeeper-batter
|
Mangal Mahrour
|
Batter
|
Babul Kumar
|
Batter
|
S Gani
|
Batter
|
Shishir Saket
|
Bowler
|
R Pratap Singh
|
Bowler
|
Sachin Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
V Pratap Singh
|
Bowler
|
Ashutosh Aman (cap)
|
All-rounder
|
Abhijeet Saket
|
Bowler
|
Malay Raj
|
Bowler
Bihar Recent Form
Delhi thrashed Bihar by eight wickets in their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Bihar haven't lost any of their last five matches.
Haryana vs Bihar Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have played just one List A game against each other. Haryana won the match by nine wickets and 166 balls remaining.
Haryana vs Bihar Betting Odds
Haryana opening partnership to be over 19.5
Haryana openers Yuvraj Singh and Ankit Kumar partnered for 96 runs in their first first match against Uttarakhand. Both the batters looked solid in their intent. Yuvraj Singh scored 68 runs off 78 balls, while Ankit Kumar scored 49 off 66 balls. The runs came against a decent bowling unit. Bihar, on the other hand, conceded a 73-run opening partnership in their first match against Delhi. Therefore, chances of Haryana openers scoring over 20 runs together is high.
Bihar vs Haryana
Test
Gujarat College Ground, null
Haryana vs Bihar Top Batters
Ashok Menaria to be the top batter for Haryana
Haryana captain Ashok Menaria could emerge as the top-scorer for Haryana. He scored 44 unbeaten runs off 57 balls in his first outing. Overall, the 33-year-old has featured in 103 List A matches and scored 2566 runs at an average of 30.18 and a strike rate of 82.48.
Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar
Wicketkeeper-batter Bipin Saurabh was dismissed for a duck in his first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season. However, the 24-year-old is expected to bounce back with a strong outing. In his 11-match List A career, he has scored 341 runs at an average of 48.71. He has a hundred and two fifties to his name in the format.
Haryana vs Bihar Top Bowlers
Yuzvendra Chahal to be the top bowler for Haryana
Out-of-favour spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on fire in his first outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season. He picked six wickets for 26 runs in 10 overs. He is expected to be on song against Bihar as well. He has played a total of 130 List A matches and picked 202 wickets at an average of 25.74.
Rex Rajkumar to be the top batter for Bihar
20-year-old pacer Malay Raj looked the most impressive bowler for Bihar in their first outing. He picked one wicket for 25 runs in four overs. Overall, the youngster has played five wickets in six matches at an average of 25.60.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Haryana
Bihar to win @ 17.00 (Parimatch)
Haryana to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch