BIH (Bihar) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction BIH 28 % Chance of Winning JAK 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.303 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir lock horns in round 3 (Group C) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday 27th November, 2023. The match will be played at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance of winning

Bihar suffered a huge loss in the second round of group C clash against Haryana by 10-wickets on Saturday. Batting first, Bihar were bowled out to 112 runs in 30.4 overs. Raghuvendra Singh Pratap scored 46 runs in 68 balls and was the top-scorer for Bihar. Bihar bowlers then failed to defend the total as Haryana chased down the target in 19.1 overs and won the match by 10-wickets. Bihar now lost both the matches played in the tournament and are positioned at sixth position in group C.

After a loss in the first match of the tournament against Karnataka by a huge margin of 222 runs, Jammu & Kashmir lost another match against Chandigarh by eight wickets in the second round on Saturday. Batting first Jammu & Kashmir were bowled out for 138 runs in 37.4 overs. Abdul Samad scored 40 runs in 33 balls and was the top scorer for J&K. Jammu then failed to defend the total of 139 as Chandigarh chased down the target in 25.1 overs. Aquib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh picked up a wicket each. Jammu & Kashmir lost both the matches played in the tournament and are positioned seventh in group C.

Bihar’s chance of winning: 28%

Jammu & Kashmir’s chance of winning: 72%

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Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

Abdul Samad scored 40 runs in 33 balls in the last match. Samad can score runs in quick time and is one of the most reliable batters in the middle order for Jammu & Kashmir. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more against the weak bowling lineup of Bihar.

Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

The pitch at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad is a balanced track that favours both batsmen and bowlers. In the last two matches played at this venue the team batting first won one match and the team batting second won one match. The average 1st innings score is 238 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad on Monday, 27th November is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 85% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Bihar Players List

Bipin Saurabh (wk), Mangal Mahrour, Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shishir Saket, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Veer Pratap Singh, Ashutosh Aman (c), Abhijeet Saket, Malay Raj, Sharman Nigrodh, Himanshu Singh, Harsh Singh

Bihar Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Mangal Mahour Batsman Shishir Saket Batsman Sakibul Gani Batsman Babul Kumar Batsman Bipin Saurabh Wicket Keeper R Pratap Singh Batsman Sachin Kumar All-rounder V Pratap Singh Bowler Ashutosh Aman Bowler Abhijeet Saket Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar won zero and lost three of the last five List A matches played. They lost their last match against Haryana by 10-wickets.

Jammu & Kashmir Players List

Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (c), Vivrant Sharma, Henan Nazir Malik, Abdul Samad, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Fazil Rashid, Sahil Lotra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Umran Malik, Shubham Pundir, Abhinav Puri

Jammu & Kashmir Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Khajuria Batsman Qamran Iqbal Batsman Henan Nazir Batsman Shivansh Sharma Wicket Keeper Vivrant Sharma Batsman Yudhvir Singh All-rounder Abdul Samad All-rounder Lone Nasir Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler Vanshaj Sharma Bowler Aquib Nabi Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Recent Form

Jammu & Kashmir won two and lost three of the last five List A matches played. They lost their last match against Chandigarh by eight wickets.

Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir Head to Head Record

Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir clashed off only once in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Jammu & Kashmir won the match by 65 runs.

Matches Played: 01 match

Bihar Won: 00 match

Jammu & Kashmir Won: 01 matches

Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Jammu & Kashmir to win an opening partnership

Bihar on average scored 24 runs for the opening wicket in the last three list A matches, while Jammu & Kashmir are averaging 28 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Jammu & Kashmir to win an opening Partnership.

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Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar

Bipin Saurabh scored 16 runs in 06 balls on a losing cause in the last match against Haryana. He was the leading run-scorer for Bihar in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and was the second best batsman (159 runs in five matches) last season. Bipin is the most reliable batsman for Bihar and he has underperformed in both the matches. We believe Bipin Saurabh to bounce back and be the top batter for Bihar against Jammu & Kashmir.

Shubham Khajuria to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir

Shubham Khajuria scored one run in the last match against Chandigarh. After a tremendous batting display in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Shubham Khajuria has struggled to score runs in the tournament so far and has scored 30 runs in two matches. Khajuria is one of the most reliable batsmen in the top order for Jammu & Kashmir and we back him to return to his usual best and be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir against Bihar.

Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Malay Raj to be the top bowler for Bihar

Malay Raj was the most economical and impactful for Bihar in the last match against Haryana finishing with match figures of 0/24. He has picked up one wicket in two matches and is the leading wicket taker for Bihar in the competition. Malay has picked up 10 wickets in the last six List A matches and is one of the most reliable bowlers for Bihar. We predict Malay Raj to produce a match winning spell and be the top bowler for Bihar against Jammu & Kashmir.

Aquib Nabi to be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir

Aquib Nabi finished with match figures of (1/31) in the last match against Chandigarh and was the best bowler of the match for Jammu & Kashmir. Nabi can outfox the batsman with his slower balls and variations. He has picked up 29 wickets in 21 List A matches at an economy of 5.11. We predict Aquib Nabi to come good and produce a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir against Bihar.