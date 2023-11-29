Bihar vs Karnataka Match Prediction

BIH

1%

Chance of Winning

KAR

99%

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Test

Narendra Modi Stadium

Bihar will take on Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group C match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, November 29. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Mayank Agarwal hit a blistering hundred in his first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.
  • Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal (258) is currently the leading run-scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.
  • Bihar finished seventh in the same group, Karnataka lost to Saurashtra in the semi-final.

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Bihar vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Group C table-toppers Karnataka are the favourites to beat Bihar in their upcoming fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Karnataka have won each of their last three matches. In their last match, they defeated a strong Delhi squad by six wickets.

The exceptional bowling of Karnataka bundled out Delhi for 143 runs in 36.3 overs. Vidhwath Kaverappa and Vasuki Koushik picked three wickets each. Later, Devdutt Padikkal hit 70 off 69 balls to help Karnataka chase down the target in just 27.3 overs.

Bihar, on the other hand, are yet to open their account. They lost their first two games. The last match against Jammu and Kashmir was abandoned due to wet outfield. There is no match between the quality of two sides and Karnataka look set to register their fourth consecutive win.

Karnataka Chance of Winning @ 99%

Bihar Chance of Winning @ 1%

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Bihar vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Captain Ashutosh Aman scored 20 off 40 balls against Delhi. He was dismissed for a duck in his match against Haryana. He will look to bounce back to form and help his team register their first. win.

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 12 runs in his last outing. In the three matches so far, he has scored 169 runs in three matches at an average of 56.33. The 32-year-old would look to bounce back with a big score against Delhi. He has scored 4806 List A runs at an average of 47.11 in 107 matches.

Bihar vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

In the last Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Chandigarh lost the match after electing to field first against Haryana. Uttarakhand lost the match after electing to field first in the second last match. On Wednesday, the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

Weather Report

Only 10 percent of precipitation level in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With a humidity level of 67 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 8 km/h.

Bihar Player List

Babul Kumar, Harsh Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Ashutosh Aman, Himanshu Singh, Malay Raj, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Shishir Saket, Veer Pratap Singh

Bihar Playing XI

Bipin Saurabh (wk)

wicketkeeper-batter

Mangal Mahrour

Batter

Babul Kumar

Batter

S Gani

Batter

Shishir Saket

Bowler

R Pratap Singh

Bowler

Sachin Kumar

All-rounder

V Pratap Singh

Bowler

Ashutosh Aman (cap)

All-rounder

Abhijeet Saket

Bowler

Malay Raj

Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar lost their opening two matches against Delhi and Haryana. Their last match against J&K was abandoned due to rain. They have lost three of their last four matches.

Karnataka Player List

Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde, BR Sharath (Wk), Krishnan Shrijith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Karnataka Predicted Playing XI

Samarth R

Batter

Mayank Agawarl

Wicket-keeper batter

Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounder

Nikin Jose

Batter

Manish Pandey

Batter

K Gowtham

Batter

Sharath BR (WK)

All-rounder

J Suchith

All-rounder

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Bowler

V Koushik

Bowler

Vidhwath Kaverappa

Bowler

Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka have won their first three matches against Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi. They have lost just one of their last five matches.

Bihar vs Karnataka Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played one List A game against each other till date. Karnataka won the match by 267 runs.

Bihar vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka opening partnership to be over 19.5

Karnataka openers Samarth R and Mayank Agarwal partnered for 267 runs in their first match of the season. However, their stand could last just one run in the second last outing against Uttarakhand, and 15 runs against Delhi. However, they will look to put on a strong partnership against a weaker opponent like Bihar.

Bihar vs Karnataka

Test

Narendra Modi Stadium, null

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Bihar

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25.00
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Karnataka

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Bihar vs Karnataka Top Batters

Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar

Wicketkeeper-batter Bipin Saurabh was dismissed for a duck in his first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season. In the second match, he scored 16 runs off just six balls. His innings consisted of two sixes. The intent was there from Saurabh and the 24-year-old is expected to bounce back with a strong outing. In his 12-match List A career, he has scored 357 runs at an average of 44.62. He has a hundred and two fifties to his name in the format.

Manish Pandey to be the top batter for Karnataka

Star batter Manish Pandey scored 56 runs off 40 balls in his second-last outing against Uttarakhand. His innings consisted of four fours and three sixes. The 34-year-old scored 23 unbeaten runs against Jammu and Kashmir in his first outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. In the match against Delhi on Monday, he scored 28 unbeaten runs off 35 balls. Overall, the right-hand batter has scored 6150 runs in 186 first-class matches at an average of 44.89.

Bihar vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Sachin Kumar to be the top batter for Bihar

Left-arm spinner Sachin Kumar has picked 11 wickets at an average of 4.63 in his last 10 matches. He picked a wicket against Delhi in his first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Overall, he has featured in 15 List A matches and picked 13 wickets at an average of 26.07 and an economy rate of 4.78.

Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

The 31-year-old pacer picked four wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs against Uttarakhand in his second-last outing. In his last match against Delhi, he picked the wickets of Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat and Himmat Singh. He picked one wicket against Jammu and Kashmir in his first match. Koushik has picked 18 wickets in his last nine matches. Overall, he has featured in 28 List A matches in which he has picked 54 wickets at an average of 14.05.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Karnataka

Karnataka are the red hot favourites to beat Bihar in their upcoming Group B fixture. Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, V Koushik and Vijaykumar Vyshak make Karnataka a dangerous unit stronger. Bihar players do not have the exposure, experience, class and temperament which their Karnataka counterparts carry in abundance. The last time the two sides clashed, Karnataka cruised to a 237-run win.

Bihar to win @ 25.00 (Parimatch)

Karnataka to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

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