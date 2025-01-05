Facts: Kerala batter Rohan Kunnummal had blasted 107 not-out in 75 deliveries the last time these two met in 2022.

Kerala’s Krishna Prasad has scored 353 runs from just five List A matches, including two centuries.

Bihar vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Bihar and Kerala are languishing in the bottom half of the Group E table and have no chance of advancing through in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Kerala are fifth on the table with six points while Bihar are languishing at the bottom with four points.

Bihar suffered their fourth defeat of the season on Friday, losing to Bengal by six wickets. Batting first, Bihar kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage one fifty-plus partnership. Piyush Singh was the standout batter, scoring 89 in 112 deliveries to help his side get 235.

Defending the total, their bowlers could not get through the Bengal opening pair early enough. Himanshu Singh and Suraj Kashyap then bagged two scalps each to have Bengal four down for 165 but others could not inflict any damage.

Coming off three defeats in four games, Kerala finally registered a win in the previous game, hammering Tripura by 145 runs. Asked to bat first, Rohan Kunnummal made 57 off 66 at the top and added 80 runs for the second wicket. Krishna Prasad went on to smash 135 in 110 deliveries to take the team to 327.

Kerala bowlers kept chipping away with wickets and maintained an upper hand throughout the defence. Aditya Sarwate claimed 3 for 22 in his full quota while MD Nidheesh also bagged 3 for 34 as they bowled out the opponents for 182.





Moving on to this encounter, Kerala will be favourites according to the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Bihar's chance of winning: 29%

Kerala’s chance of winning: 71%

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Bihar vs Kerala Betting Tips

Bihar’s Sakibul Gani has got consistent starts in the tournament. He has scored 48, 25, 23 and 43 in four of the five innings. You can bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Krishna Prasad was outstanding in the previous game, hitting 135 off 110 deliveries. In the previous season, he had smashed 144 against Maharashtra. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Bihar vs Kerala Toss Prediction

Throughout this ongoing tournament, teams have shown a strong preference for batting second. One of the biggest reasons for this trend is that matches start early in the morning, which makes bowling first a better choice. The afternoon conditions, on the other hand, are much better for batting. So expect the toss-winning side to opt for fielding in this match.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, Hyderabad should witness good enough weather conditions for the match on Sunday. It is likely to be hazy in the morning and afternoon but rain should be a concern with the radar showing no chance of precipitation. Temperatures should range between 24°C and 30°C, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 19 km/h.

Bihar Player List

Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh (wk), Ankit Singh, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Danish Choudhary, Nawaz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Kamlesh Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Mangal Mahrour, Rishav Raj, Piyush Singh, Pratap Singh, Malay Raj, Harsh Raj, Amod Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Piyush Singh Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Harsh Raj Batter Rishav Raj Batter Sakibul Gani (c) All-rounder Bipin Saurabh † Wicketkeeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Himanshu Singh All-rounder Suraj Kashyap Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar have lost four of their five matches in the tournament so far and have won just once. Their only win came against Delhi by 17 runs on VJD method. In the most recent fixture, they lost to Bengal by six wickets.

Kerala Players List

Salman Nizar (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Ahammed Imran, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarvate, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Basil NP, Nidheesh MD, Eden Apple Tom, Sharafuddeen NM, Akhil Scaria, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran, Ajnas M (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohan Kunnummal Batter Krishna Prasad All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicketkeeper Salman Nizar (c) Batter Shoun Roger All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Abdul Basith All-rounder Sharafuddeen Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala have also managed to win only one game in the competition and have lost thrice, with one match ending in a no result. They finally opened their account in the previous game, beating Tripura by 145 runs.

Bihar vs Kerala Head-to-Head Record

Bihar and Kerala have competed against each other two times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Kerala coming out victorious on both occasions.

Bihar vs Kerala Betting Odds

Kerala to hit most fours @ XX (Batery Bet)

Kerala boasts of a stronger batting unit between these two teams, which includes Krishna Prasad, Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena. They scored 327 runs in the previous game with 24 fours. Back Kerala to hit most fours in the match.

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Bihar vs Kerala Top Batters

Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar

Bipin Saurabh been in pretty decent form in the competition. He has had scores of 50, 37, 40 and 34 in four of the innings. He has made 568 runs in the fifty-over format at an average 35 and strike rate of 93. Betting on him to be the top Bihar batter would be a good move.

Rohan Kunnummal to be the top batter for Kerala





Rohan Kunnummal continues to be Kerala's main batter. He has accumulated over 1400 runs in List A cricket, maintaining an impressive average of 46 and a strike rate of 102. He has registered four centuries and six half-centuries in the format, including 57 in the previous outing. Back him to be the top Kerala batter in this match.

Bihar vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Suraj Kashyap to be the top bowler for Bihar

Suraj Kashyap has played only four games in List A cricket but has done a good job, claiming six wickets. He took 2 for 19 in seven overs against Delhi, and bagged 2 for 52 in the previous game against Bengal. You can bet on him to be Bihar’s best bowler.

Jalaj Saxena to be the top bowler for Kerala

Jalaj Saxena has delivered consistent performances in the tournament, picking up 2 for 35 against Bengal and 2 for 20 against Madhya Pradesh. The all-rounder has claimed 123 wickets in List A cricket at an economy rate of 4.41. He is a strong contender to be Kerala's best bowler in this game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kerala Bihar to win the match @ 3.45 Batery Bet

Kerala to win the match @ 1.40 Batery Bet Looking at the two squads, Kerala seem to be the stronger side in this matchup. They have a better batting line-up, comprising Krishna Prasad, Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena. In MD Nidheesh, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate, they have a decent bowling unit. Our prediction is that Kerala will be victorious in this match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





