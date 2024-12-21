Facts: Rajat Patidar requires 102 runs to complete 2000 runs in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Madhya Pradesh have the dubious honour of the second biggest loss by runs (324 runs) in the history of the tournament.

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh reunite after five years to face each other for only the second time in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match is scheduled to be played at 9:00 AM IST on 21st December at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad.

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Bihar finished a dismal sixth in Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with just two wins in seven matches. They have an uphill climb in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with their first match of the one-day tournament being against Madhya Pradesh. They are yet to register a win in the revised format with their last win of the tournament coming three years ago in the plate division.

Madhya Pradesh are in great form in limited overs cricket, reaching the final of the SMAT. While they lost to Mumbai in the final, that was just one of two losses they’ve suffered in the last 10 matches. They come into the match as favourites and it’ll be a big surprise if they lose to Bihar in the tournament opener.

Bihar Chance of Winning - 5%

Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning - 95%

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Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We’re expecting Madhya Pradesh to steamroll over Bihar in their opening match of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Our first pick would be to back their batting unit especially with Bihar’s bowling unit continuing to be underwhelming. Rajat Patidar is likely to do well in the match and we’re backing him to go big.

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

With their bowling attack failing to deliver, Bihar will be looking to bat first and avoid chasing an unassailable target. Madhya Pradesh could also look to put their opponents in to bat first to avoid spending more time on the field in the heat.

Weather Report

The temperature during the match is expected to be in the mid-20s but humidity of over 50% means the players are in for an energy-sapping day.

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh News & Player List

Bihar Player List

Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh, Piyush Singh, Rishav Raj, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar, Ankit Singh, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Danish Choudhary, Himanshu Singh, Kamlesh Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Mangal Mahrour, Nawaz Khan, Pratap Singh, Malay Raj, Harsh Raj, Kumar Rajnish, Amod Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Bipin Saurabh Batter Sakibul Gani Batter Baljeet Singh Bihari Wicketkeeper Piyush Singh Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Sachin Kumar Allrounder Kumar Rajnish Batter Danish Choudhary Bowler Himanshu Singh Bowler Malay Raj Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar are winless in their last five matches in the format, losing their last four while the fifth was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They have won just two of their last 10 matches across all formats, which came against lowly Mizoram and Meghalaya.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Rajat Patidar (c), Harpreet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Sharma, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Batham, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Sagar Solanki







Predicted Playing XI

Harsh Gawli Wicketkeeper Shubham Sharma Allrounder Rajat Patidar Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Venkatesh Iyer Allrounder Yash Dubey Batter Rahul Batham Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejrolia Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh have lost two of their last three matches, but won three in five in one-day cricket. However, their confidence will be high, having reached the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this month. Across all formats, they’ve won 8 matches in their last 10.

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Head to Head

The only time the two teams went head to head in the tournament was back in 2019. Madhya Pradesh restricted Bihar to just 137 runs and chased the target down in the 28th over with 7 wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Bihar: 0

Madhya Pradesh: 1

Draw: 0

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

The team’s bowling trio of Kulwant Khejrolia, Kumar Kartikeya, and Avesh Khan are also expected to cut through the Bihar batting line-up. If picking one bowler, Kumar Kartikeya’s form highlights that he would be a decent bet to grab a few wickets.

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Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s top batsman

The captain of Bihar has led from the front in recent campaigns for the team. Despite playing just seven matches, Sakibul Gani was the third highest run scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 353 runs which includes one century and two fifties. He was also Bihar’s top run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season and we expect him to feature among the top this season as well.

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’s top batsman

India international Rajat Patidar scored 315 runs for the team in just 6 matches last season courtesy of a tournament-leading four fifties. His recent form is sensational as well with the top order batter scoring 428 runs in the SMAT, just behind Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane. Patidar will be aiming to continue his sensational form and help MP reach the knockout stages having narrowly missed out last season.

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Sachin Kumar to be Bihar’s top bowler

Bihar’s bowling attack has been shooting blanks in recent matches with none of their bowlers consistently taking wickets. Allrounder Sachin Kumar, however, gets highlighted for his team-leading 12 wickets in the last 8 matches. He, however, failed to take a wicket in three of his last four SMAT matches. He is still the team’s best hope to restrict Madhya Pradesh from achieving an unassailable target.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s top bowler

The second-highest wicket-taker of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is our pick to be Madhya Pradesh’s and the match’s best bowler. He failed to take a wicket in only one match in the T20 series, finishing on 17 wickets. He was also the team’s most prolific bowler in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season with 14 wickets and is expected to be among the wickets once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Madhya Pradesh Bihar to Win - 12.00 (Batery)

Madhya Pradesh to Win - 1.04 (Batery) Madhya Pradesh are expected to defeat Bihar on paper and we are backing them to do so on the field. The finalists of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be flowing with confidence and hoping to return to winning ways after their loss to Mumbai in the final. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





