Bihar vs Mizoram Match Prediction BIH 93 % Chance of Winning MIZ 7 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.081 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Mizoram will lock horns in the next round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Sunday, December 3rd. The two teams from Group C will meet at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Motera in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on Sunday morning.

Bihar vs Mizoram Chance Winning

It's a bottom of the table clash in Group C, with Bihar placed seventh and Mizoram languishing at the bottom. Both teams are without a win in this tournament, with Bihar gaining two points due to an abandoned game versus Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last round, Bihar lost to Uttarakhand by 75 runs at this same venue. They elected to field first after winning the toss and their bowlers did a good job. Sakibul Gani was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 29 in his full quota whereas Nawaz Khan also bagged three wickets. Others chipped in as they bowled out the opponents for 191.

Chasing wasn't going to be easy with help on offer for bowlers. Bipin Saurabh made 44 runs at the top of the order but they were soon reduced to 4 for 63. Sakibul Gani tried to hang in there with 34 off 85 balls but they kept losing wickets. Eventually they were shot out for 116.

Mizoram suffered a 182-run hammering at the hands of Jammu and Kashmir at Motera stadium in their previous game. They opted to bowl first and did a reasonable job at the start. Their bowlers kept the run-rate in check and had J&K 62 for 2 in 18.1 overs. But then they were blown away by Qamran Iqbal and Vivrant Sharma, who added 228 runs for the third wicket in 28.2 overs.

Chasing a big total of 332, Mizoram suffered a big collapse at the beginning with half the side back in the shed for 54 runs. Agni Chopra scored a fifty, coming at number three while Mohit Jangra made 43 down the order. But they had no momentum in the chase and the target proved to be too much as they folded for 150.

Looking at the form and strengths of these teams, Bihar will be slight favourites heading into this match. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Bihar's chance of winning: 93%

Mizoram’s chance of winning: 7%

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Bihar vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Bihar’s Bipin Saurabh scored 44 in the last game against Uttarakhand. He has 409 runs in List A cricket at an average of 41 while striking at 93. He has one hundred and two fifties in the tournament. Back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Mizoram's Mohit Jangra is the top run-getter for the team in this competition. He has scored 133 runs in five innings and is coming off a 43-run knock. You can take a punt on him to score over 15.5 runs in the match.

Bihar vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

As the matches start in the early morning, there is a good amount of assistance for the seamers. This has prompted the teams to bowl first in this tournament. Mizoram and Bihar won the toss in their last respective games, and both teams opted to chase. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Motera is expected to be mostly sunny and pleasant on Sunday Wednesday morning and afternoon. There could be some cloud cover in the afternoon with around 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to range between 22 to 28 degree Celsius during the day, with wind gusts blowing at around 32 kmph.

Bihar Player List

Sharman Nigrodh, Alok Kumar, Babul Kumar, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sakibul Gani, Bipin Saurabh(w), Veer Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Ashutosh Aman(c), Nawaz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Shishir Saket, Malay Raj, Harsh Singh, Abhijeet Saket

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sharman Nigrodh Batter Bipin Saurabh Wicketkeeper Babul Kumar Batter Sakibul Gani All-rounder Imran Najir Batter Raghuvendra Pratap Singh Batter Veer Pratap Singh All-rounder Ashutosh Aman (c) All-rounder Himanshu Singh Bowler Harsh Singh Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar have been poor in the tournament, losing four games and one match getting abandoned. In their second last game, they posted 217 against Karnataka and lost by seven wickets. Most recently, they bowled out Uttarakhand for 191 but could not chase it down, falling short by 75 runs.

Mizoram Players List

Zothanzuala, Vikash Kumar, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson(w), Joseph Lalthankhuma, C Lalrinsanga, Mohit Jangra, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte(c), Remruatdika Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalhriatrenga, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Vanlal Remruata

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lalhruaizela Batter Vikash Kumar Batter Agni Chopra Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder Parvez Ahmed Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Lalhruai Ralte (c) Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler

Mizoram Recent Form

Mizoram have lost all five games in this Vijay Hazare Trophy season. They have lost four games while chasing, with margins being 215 runs, 137 runs, 190 runs and 182 runs. In the one match they batted first against Delhi, they lost by eight wickets.

Bihar vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record

Bihar and Mizoram have faced each other twice in the fifty-over format. Bihar won the first clash in 2018 by nine wickets while Mizoram won the second encounter in 2021 by seven wickets.

Bihar vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Mizoram to hit most fours @ (Parimatch)

Both Bihar and Mizoram have pretty weak batting line-ups. But Mizoram have had three players hitting at least a fifty in the tournament, compared to only one from Bihar. Betting on Mizoram to hit most fours in this match seems like a good punt.

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Bihar vs Mizoram Top Batters

Sakibul Gani to be the top batter for Bihar

Sakibul Gani has been one of the better performers for Bihar in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 185 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 78. Gani has the only fifty-plus score for Bihar in the season, having smashed 113 not-out versus Karnataka.

Agni Chopra to be the top batter for Mizoram

Mizoram batters have struggled to make any impact in the competition. Agni Chopra has had starts but couldn't convert them until the last game, where he scored a fifty. Take a punt on him to be Mizoram's top batter.

Bihar vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Nawaz Khan to be the top bowler for Bihar

Nawaz Khan doesn't have much experience in the domestic circuit, featuring in only two List A games and FC games each. He has done well in the longer format and is coming off 3/55 in the previous game. Betting on him to be the top bowler for Bihar would be a good punt.

KC Cariappa to be the top bowler for Mizoram

Much like their batters, Mizoram bowlers have also been ineffective. KC Cariappa is the only bowler to have conceded at less than 6 runs per over. He has picked five wickets at an economy of 4.91. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Mizoram.