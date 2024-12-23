Bihar vs Tripura Match Prediction
BIH
37%
Chance of Winning
TRI
63%
India
NexGen Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Sakibul Gani had a magnificent campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 353 runs at an average of 59 and strike rate of 142.
- Tripura’s Bikramjit Debnath had scored 190 runs in the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy while picking eight wickets with the ball.
Bihar vs Tripura Chance of Winning
Having lost their respective opening fixtures, Tripura and Bihar will be hoping to get off the mark when they meet in this round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Bihar suffered a six-wicket beating at the hands of Madhya Pradesh whereas Tripura lost by 92 runs against Baroda.
Bihar had an awful start to their innings after being sent in to bat first, losing 4 for 37 in 13 overs. Captain Sakibul Gani made 48 runs in 62 balls and tried to steady the ship alongside Bipin Saurabh, who scored a 54-ball fifty. Raghuvendra Pratap Singh later added 32 runs in 43 balls. But none of them could go on to play a longer knock and the team could only manage 196.
With such a small target to defend, Bihar’s bowling attack could not make a dent in the opposing top order. Nawaz Khan picked two wickets but was very expensive as were most of the other bowlers. Madhya Pradesh only took 25.1 overs to mow down the target.
Tripura started well against Baroda, with their bowlers keeping the opponents down to 136/4 in 31 overs. However, they couldn't control the run-flow in the later stages and ended up conceding 302 in 50 overs. Bikramjit Debnath, Manisankar Murasingh and Parvez Sultan picked two wickets each in the innings.
Tripura needed a good platform from their top order but losing two of their key batters in the first three overs pushed them on the backfoot. Jiwanjot Singh and Mandeep Singh added 98 runs for the third wicket to keep the team in the game. Jiwanjot made 60 while Mandeep struck 54 runs but the following batters could not keep up.
As for this match, Tripura will be favourites according to the bookmakers. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.
- Bihar's chance of winning: 37%
- Tripura’s chance of winning: 63%
Bihar vs Tripura Betting Tips
Bipin Saurabh recently scored a fifty against Mizoram in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has made 219 runs in the last nine List A matches at 32 average. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.
Sridam Paul was the top run-getter for Tripura in the recent SMAT, scoring 199 runs at 33 average and 152 strike rate. You can back him to score over 22.5 runs in the first innings.
Bihar vs Tripura Toss Prediction
The general trend in the fifty-over format at domestic level suggests that teams prefer setting targets instead of chasing. However, with the pitches being fresh and early morning starts, teams would look to exploit the conditions for bowlers. So expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.
Weather Report
As per the forecast, the weather in Hyderabad is likely to be hazy throughout the day on December 23rd. Rain should not be a concern as there's unlikely to be any cloud cover. The temperatures are expected to hover between 25 to 30 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at around 19 kmph.
Bihar Player List
Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh (wk), Ankit Singh, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Danish Choudhary, Nawaz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Kamlesh Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Mangal Mahrour, Rishav Raj, Piyush Singh, Pratap Singh, Malay Raj, Harsh Raj, Amod Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Piyush Singh
|
Batter
|
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|
Batter
|
Harsh Raj
|
Batter
|
Rishav Raj
|
Batter
|
Sakibul Gani (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Bipin Saurabh †
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Raghuvendra Pratap Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sachin Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Himanshu Singh
|
Bowler
|
Nawaz Khan
|
Bowler
|
Malay Raj
|
Bowler
Bihar Recent Form
Bihar had a terrible season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, finishing at the bottom in Group C with six defeats and no victories. In the recent T20 competition, they lost five games and won twice. Bihar were outplayed in the first game of this tournament, losing to Madhya Pradesh by six wickets.
Tripura Players List
Mandeep Singh (c), Kaushal Acharjee, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Bikramkumar Das, Saurabh Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Joydeb Deb, Rajat Dey, Babul Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Bishal Ghosh, Saruk Hossain, Rana Dutta, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Parvez Sultan, Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Samrat Sutradhar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Bikramkumar Das
|
Batter
|
Jiwanjot Singh
|
Batter
|
Sridam Paul
|
Batter
|
Mandeep Singh (c)
|
Batter
|
Srinivas Sharath †
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Bikramjit Debnath
|
All-rounder
|
Manisankar Murasingh
|
All-rounder
|
Sankar Paul
|
Bowler
|
Abhijit Sarkar
|
Bowler
|
Parvez Sultan
|
Bowler
|
Ajay Sarkar
|
Bowler
Tripura Recent Form
Tripura are coming off a 92-run defeat versus Baroda in the opening game. In the previous edition, they missed out on preliminary quarterfinals by four points, finishing third in Group A with four wins and three losses. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they could only win two out of seven games.
Bihar vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record
Bihar and Tripura have competed against each other only twice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bihar won in 2004 while Tripura came out on top more recently in 2019.
Bihar vs Tripura Betting Odds
Tripura to hit most fours @ XX (Batery Bet)
Tripura boasts of a better batting unit compared to Bihar. They have Bikramkumar Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Manisankar Murasingh, Sridam Paul, and Mandeep Singh, who are coming off good form in the recent T20 competition. Betting on Tripura to score the most number of fours would be a good option.
Bihar vs Tripura
India
NexGen Cricket Ground, null
Bihar vs Tripura Top Batters
Sakibul Gani to be the top batter for Bihar
Sakibul Gani scored 48 runs in the first game of the season against a strong bowling unit of Madhya Pradesh. He recently struck two fifties and a hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Bet on Gani to be the top Bihar batter.
Bikramkumar Das to be the top batter for Tripura
Bikramkumar Das was dismissed for a low score in the first game of the tournament. But he has been in pretty good form lately, hitting 79, 42* and 52 in the last three T20 innings. He has one century and seven half centuries in the fifty-over format. Back him to be the top Tripura batter in this match.
Bihar vs Tripura Top Bowlers
Malay Raj to be the top bowler for Bihar
Malay Raj has played only nine List A matches and has taken 13 wickets in those. His best figures in the format read 5 for 38. Considering the lack of quality in their bowling unit, he seems to be one of the better options. Take a punt on him to be Bihar’s best bowler.
Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura
Manisankar Murasingh picked two wickets in the opening game, albeit at an expensive rate. He is the most experienced bowler for Tripura, having played 70 List A matches. He has taken 96 wickets in those games at an economy of 4.67. Bet on him to be the top Tripura bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tripura
- Bihar to win the match @ 2.20 Batery Bet
- Tripura to win the match @ 1.66 Batery Bet
Batery