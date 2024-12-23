Facts: Sakibul Gani had a magnificent campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 353 runs at an average of 59 and strike rate of 142.

Tripura’s Bikramjit Debnath had scored 190 runs in the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy while picking eight wickets with the ball.

Bihar vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Having lost their respective opening fixtures, Tripura and Bihar will be hoping to get off the mark when they meet in this round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Bihar suffered a six-wicket beating at the hands of Madhya Pradesh whereas Tripura lost by 92 runs against Baroda.

Bihar had an awful start to their innings after being sent in to bat first, losing 4 for 37 in 13 overs. Captain Sakibul Gani made 48 runs in 62 balls and tried to steady the ship alongside Bipin Saurabh, who scored a 54-ball fifty. Raghuvendra Pratap Singh later added 32 runs in 43 balls. But none of them could go on to play a longer knock and the team could only manage 196.

With such a small target to defend, Bihar’s bowling attack could not make a dent in the opposing top order. Nawaz Khan picked two wickets but was very expensive as were most of the other bowlers. Madhya Pradesh only took 25.1 overs to mow down the target.

Tripura started well against Baroda, with their bowlers keeping the opponents down to 136/4 in 31 overs. However, they couldn't control the run-flow in the later stages and ended up conceding 302 in 50 overs. Bikramjit Debnath, Manisankar Murasingh and Parvez Sultan picked two wickets each in the innings.

Tripura needed a good platform from their top order but losing two of their key batters in the first three overs pushed them on the backfoot. Jiwanjot Singh and Mandeep Singh added 98 runs for the third wicket to keep the team in the game. Jiwanjot made 60 while Mandeep struck 54 runs but the following batters could not keep up.



As for this match, Tripura will be favourites according to the bookmakers. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Bihar's chance of winning: 37%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 63%

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Bihar vs Tripura Betting Tips

Bipin Saurabh recently scored a fifty against Mizoram in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has made 219 runs in the last nine List A matches at 32 average. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Sridam Paul was the top run-getter for Tripura in the recent SMAT, scoring 199 runs at 33 average and 152 strike rate. You can back him to score over 22.5 runs in the first innings.

Bihar vs Tripura Toss Prediction

The general trend in the fifty-over format at domestic level suggests that teams prefer setting targets instead of chasing. However, with the pitches being fresh and early morning starts, teams would look to exploit the conditions for bowlers. So expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather in Hyderabad is likely to be hazy throughout the day on December 23rd. Rain should not be a concern as there's unlikely to be any cloud cover. The temperatures are expected to hover between 25 to 30 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at around 19 kmph.

Bihar Player List

Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh (wk), Ankit Singh, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Danish Choudhary, Nawaz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Kamlesh Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Mangal Mahrour, Rishav Raj, Piyush Singh, Pratap Singh, Malay Raj, Harsh Raj, Amod Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Piyush Singh Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Harsh Raj Batter Rishav Raj Batter Sakibul Gani (c) All-rounder Bipin Saurabh † Wicketkeeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Himanshu Singh Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar had a terrible season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, finishing at the bottom in Group C with six defeats and no victories. In the recent T20 competition, they lost five games and won twice. Bihar were outplayed in the first game of this tournament, losing to Madhya Pradesh by six wickets.

Tripura Players List

Mandeep Singh (c), Kaushal Acharjee, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Bikramkumar Das, Saurabh Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Joydeb Deb, Rajat Dey, Babul Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Bishal Ghosh, Saruk Hossain, Rana Dutta, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Parvez Sultan, Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Samrat Sutradhar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bikramkumar Das Batter Jiwanjot Singh Batter Sridam Paul Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Srinivas Sharath † Wicketkeeper Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Sankar Paul Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura are coming off a 92-run defeat versus Baroda in the opening game. In the previous edition, they missed out on preliminary quarterfinals by four points, finishing third in Group A with four wins and three losses. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they could only win two out of seven games.

Bihar vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

Bihar and Tripura have competed against each other only twice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bihar won in 2004 while Tripura came out on top more recently in 2019.

Bihar vs Tripura Betting Odds

Tripura to hit most fours @ XX (Batery Bet)

Tripura boasts of a better batting unit compared to Bihar. They have Bikramkumar Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Manisankar Murasingh, Sridam Paul, and Mandeep Singh, who are coming off good form in the recent T20 competition. Betting on Tripura to score the most number of fours would be a good option.

Bihar vs Tripura India NexGen Cricket Ground, null Bihar Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.603 Bet Now!

Bihar vs Tripura Top Batters

Sakibul Gani to be the top batter for Bihar

Sakibul Gani scored 48 runs in the first game of the season against a strong bowling unit of Madhya Pradesh. He recently struck two fifties and a hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Bet on Gani to be the top Bihar batter.

Bikramkumar Das to be the top batter for Tripura





Bikramkumar Das was dismissed for a low score in the first game of the tournament. But he has been in pretty good form lately, hitting 79, 42* and 52 in the last three T20 innings. He has one century and seven half centuries in the fifty-over format. Back him to be the top Tripura batter in this match.

Bihar vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Malay Raj to be the top bowler for Bihar

Malay Raj has played only nine List A matches and has taken 13 wickets in those. His best figures in the format read 5 for 38. Considering the lack of quality in their bowling unit, he seems to be one of the better options. Take a punt on him to be Bihar’s best bowler.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh picked two wickets in the opening game, albeit at an expensive rate. He is the most experienced bowler for Tripura, having played 70 List A matches. He has taken 96 wickets in those games at an economy of 4.67. Bet on him to be the top Tripura bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Tripura Bihar to win the match @ 2.20 Batery Bet

Tripura to win the match @ 1.66 Batery Bet On paper, Bihar looks like the weaker side between these two. Tripura had done a significantly better job in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They have a stronger batting unit, comprising Bikramkumar Das, Manisankar Murasingh, Sridam Paul, and Mandeep Singh. In Murasingh, Abhijit Sarkar, and Parvez Sultan, they have in-form bowling options. Our prediction is that Tripura will win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







