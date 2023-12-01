Bihar vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction BIH 2 % Chance of Winning UTRH 98 % Place a bet Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Bihar and Uttarakhand are set to square off in their second encounter against each in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 1, 2023. Their clash will take place at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Bihar is in the middle of a dismal season as they have struggled to win any match until now. They faced Karnataka in their previous encounter, which put salt in the wound given how dominant they have been in the tournament. Bihar lost the toss and were asked to set the target. They posted 217/7 on the board and had their work cut out for them in their defence. Karnataka, naturally, made light of the situation and finished the match in just 33.4 overs, emerging as the victors by seven wickets with 98 balls remaining.

Uttarakhand, in comparison, has had a much better time in the tournament with two wins on the board out of four matches. Their last outing against Chandigarh was quite impressive considering they won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Chandigarh to post a total. Chandigarh managed to score 305/8, which was a pretty respectable score. However, Uttarakhand chased it down in 47.4 overs and won by six wickets with 14 balls to spare.

Bihar chance of winning - 2%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 98%

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Bihar vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Bihar’s squad seems to be unable to find their momentum as their sole contributor with the bat is Sakibul Gani with 151 runs in just three innings and his score is inclusive of a century. The rest of the team is much further behind, considering the second highest run-getter is Ashutosh Aman, their skipper, with just 53 runs in three innings. Their bowling unit has also shown signs of struggle as there are five bowlers - Sachin Kumar, Malay Raj, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Ashutosh Aman and Veer Pratap Singh - who have each claimed just one wicket in three matches.

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, has a significant lead over the rest of the batting order in terms of runs, having accumulated 234 runs in four innings. Karun Chandela is a close second with 182 runs in four innings. Yuvraj Chaudhary, their opening batsman, has also performed well as he has scored 151 runs in three innings. Agrim Tiwari is their leading wicket-taker, having captured eight wickets in three innings.

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

Bihar and Uttarakhand are scheduled to meet at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad. The last match held at the venue was between Haryana and Mizoram, wherein the latter won the toss and chose to field first. However, this strategy did not pay off as Haryana ended up setting a target of 315/6 and defended it exceptionally well, bowling out Mizoram in 38.4 overs for just 125 runs. They ended up winning by 190 runs in the end. Considering how Haryana was able to take advantage of the situation, it seems likely that the toss winner could opt to bat first in the next match.

Weather Report

The weather at Ahmedabad appears to be extremely conducive for a game of cricket since it is expected to be mostly sunny with no possibility of rainfall and the temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Bihar Player List

Ashutosh Aman (c), Babul Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Sachin Kumar, Abhijeet Saket, Alok Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Sharman Nigrodh, Veer Pratap Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Malay Raj, Harsh Singh, Shishir Saket, Nawaz Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Sharman Nigrodh Batter Alok Kumar Batter Babul Kumar Batter Sakibul Gani All-rounder Bipin Saurabh Wicket-keeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh Batter Ashutosh Aman (C) Bowler Harsh Singh Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar’s form has been rather poor and they do not seem like they can defeat Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Player List

Jiwanjot Singh (c), Aditya Tare, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri, Deepesh Nailwal.

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Avneesh Sudha All-rounder Jiwanjot Singh (C) Batter Dikshanshu Negi Batter Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Kunal Chandela Batter Mayank Mishra All-rounder Agrim Tiwari Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler Deepesh Nailwal Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand won two matches in a row preceding this fixture and has the potential to make it a hat trick of wins.

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

Bihar and Uttarakhand locked horns once in the past during the 2018 season with the former winning by a margin of five wickets with 75 balls left unused.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Bihar - 1

Uttarakhand - 0

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Uttarakhand to have a better opening partnership than Bihar

Bihar amassed a decent opening partnership of 36 runs between Sharman Nigrodh and Alok Kumar, their opening pair. They maintained their partnership for 14.3 overs before the former lost his wicket. This was a rather respectable collaboration, but Uttarakhand outperformed them significantly as their openers, Yuvraj Chaudhary and Avneesh Sudha, managed to establish a partnership of a whopping 125 runs in 22.3 overs as the latter’s wicket was taken. Although Bihar achieved a great opening partnership under ordinary circumstances, Uttarakhand definitely has the upper hand going into the next fixture.

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Bihar vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s Best Batter

Sakibul Gani is Bihar’s leading batsman by a dominant margin as he has managed to amass 151 runs in three innings while no other batter in the team has surpassed the 100-run mark. He scored a ton of runs in their previous showing against Karnataka with 113 runs from 110 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 113.00. He knocked it out of the park five times and hit nine boundaries during his innings. There is a very strong likelihood that he could be their top batsman once again.

Aditya Tare to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, is leading the run charts of his team with 234 runs in just four innings. He has already hit three half-centuries so far, including his previous innings against Chandigarh where he scored 79 runs from 52 deliveries, resulting in an incredible strike rate of 151.92. He has shown consistency throughout the season and can absolutely be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Ashutosh Aman to be Bihar’s Best Bowler

Ashutosh Aman, Bihar’s skipper, bowled a decent spell against Karnataka in their last match. He delivered seven overs and conceded 36 runs while claiming one wicket, translating to an economy rate of 5.14. That is his only wicket in the tournament so far, and he is tied as the top wicket-taker of the team. He can be anticipated to deliver a similar performance in the upcoming match as well.

Agrim Tiwari to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Agrim Tiwari is Uttarakhand’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in three innings, four of which were taken in their previous match against Chandigarh. He bowled a full quota of ten overs and conceded 71 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 7.10. He has been quite economical so far and can be relied upon to replicate his performance and continue as the top bowler for his team.