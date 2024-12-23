Facts: The sides have met once before in the 50 over format where Chhatisgarh won the game.

Both the teams finished at the 5th place in their respective group last season.

Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning

Chandigarh had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the competition. Despite this brief success initially, the tournament overall was a challenging one for them, with four losses in seven games. They finished 5th in the standings and took an exit after the group games. Chandigarh is the most recent team to make their debut in Vijay Hazare Trophy and they had an impressive Syed Mustaq Ali trophy recently.

Chhattisgarh, despite their relatively uninspiring run, come into the match as favourites to win. The team led by Amandeep Khare won four and lost three matches last season to finish fifth in the group. They were grouped in a competitive pool with Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha. Their first game this season was abandoned. But the team looks confident to pick a few points with a win in the next game against Chandigarh.

Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 45%

Chandigarh' chance of winning: 55%

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Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh to score low before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Chhattisgarh finished 5th in their group in the previous season of the competition. The team opened their innings with Rishabh Tiwari and Eknath Kerkar in majority of their games. The pair secured 18, 38 & 17 runs before their first dismissals in the last three games. Tiwari and Kerkar averaged at 37.57 & 27.40 respectively in the competition. The team faced early dismissals pretty early in their games last season. Having said that, Chhattisgarh will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Chandigarh.

Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction

While specific pitch reports for this venue are limited, general observations suggest that subcontinental pitches often favor batting initially, with potential assistance for spinners as the game progresses. Captains winning the toss might opt to bat first to capitalize on favorable early batting conditions. However, this decision can vary based on real-time assessments of the pitch and prevailing weather conditions on match day.

Weather Report

On December 23, 2024, Vizianagaram is expected to experience pleasant weather conditions. The day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures ranging from a high of approximately 25°C (77°F) to a low of around 20°C (68°F). Currently, it is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 26°C (78°F).

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Saini, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Amrit Lubana, Nishunk Birla, Nehal Pajni, Nikhil Sharma, Tushar Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Manan Vohra Batter Arslan Khan Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Nishunk Birla Batter Tushar Joshi Wicketkeeper Raj Bawa Allrounder Chiragvir Dhindsa Bowler Jagjit Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Abhishek Saini Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh have won just once in their last five one-day matches, a 100-run win over Bihar in their final match of the 2023-24 season. The T20 format has been kinder to them, having qualified for the playoff stages in the recently concluded SMAT. They will be thrilled to enter the competition this season.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Bhupen Lalwani, Prateek Yadav, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Eknath Kerkar, Ashish Chouhan, Gagandeep Singh, Prashant Sai Painkra, Ravi Kiran

Predicted Playing XI

Anuj Tiwary Batter Amandeep Khare Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicketkeeper Ashutosh Singh Allrounder Prateek Yadav Batter Shashank Singh Batter Ajay Mandal Allrounder Gagandeep Singh Bowler Shubham Agarwal Allrounder Ashish Chouhan Bowler Gagandeep Singh Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh have won three of their last five matches but the two losses cost them a spot in the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their SMAT run also ended in disappointing fashion as they finished fifth in the table with just 2 wins in 6 matches.

Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once before where Chhattisgarh won the game by 44 runs.

Chhattisgarh Won: 1

Chandigarh Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Chandigarh will be led by Manan Vohra in this season too. Last season's highest run getter Arslan Khan will join their skipper to open the batting followed by the likes of Shivam Bhambri, Raj Bawa, Amrit Lubana and Nikhil Sharma in their playing XI. They have a strong core in the pace department with the likes of Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa and Nikhil Sharma in the starting XI. They have a number of spin bowlers in the squad and we expect the likes of Chiragvir Singh, Amrit Lubana and Nishank Birla to be in the starting XI.

Chhattisgarh missed the playoffs last season despite picking up their campaign in the latter half of the competition. They are well prepared this season with a spectacular squad and Rinku Singh as their captain. Chhattisgarh’s batting will be anchored by players like Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik and Aryan Juyal. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh are also crucial to the team’s batting depth. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a veteran pacer, will lead Chhattisgarh’s bowling attack. His ability to swing the ball both ways and his experience at the international level make him a major weapon. Mohsin Khan will be another key fast bowler to watch, bringing pace and aggression.

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Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters

Arslan Khan to be Chandigarh’s top batsman

Last season’s top run scorer, Arslan Khan, is our pick to be Chandigarh’s best batter this season. His consistency was unparalleled, scoring over 50 runs in 6 of the seven matches. In the recently concluded SMAT, the left-handed opener scored a century and a fifty in just four matches. He’ll shoulder the responsibility of scoring most of the runs for the team.

Shashank Singh to be Chhattisgarh’s top batsman

Shashank Singh was Chhattisgarh's leading run scorer in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also finished second highest in the charts for his team in the SMAT. He scored two centuries and smashed a fifty last season, ending the tournament with 450 runs in six innings at an astonishing average of 75.

Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers

Jagjit Singh to be Chandigarh’s top bowler

Medium pacer Jagjit Singh Sandhu comes into the tournament in great form, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 7 of his 18 wickets in 7 matches came in the two matches he played in Vizianagaram. His ability to make the most of the wicket could come in handy for Chandigarh.





Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s top bowler

Fresh off a 5-wicket haul against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ajay Mandal will be looking to restrict Mizoram’s batting line-up in the tournament opener. He was the team’s leading wicket taker in the SMAT while he took 8 wickets in the one-day format last season.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chandigarh Chhattisgarh to win the match @ 1.95 (Batery)

Chandigarh to win the match @ 1.85 (Batery) Chhattisgarh will be favourites to win here. The team has a better hold of their squad complimented by their batting and bowling skills. Chandigarh is a relatively new team in the competition. The sides have met once before where Chhattisgarh won the fixture by 44 runs. With a better squad, Chhattisgarh will be expected to win here. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







