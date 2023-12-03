Chandigarh vs Delhi Match Prediction
CHAN
47%
Chance of Winning
DEL
53%
Test
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- Arslan Khan has scored 720 runs in the last 10 List A matches.
- Bhagmender Lather has scored 345 runs in the last 10 List A matches.
- Ayush Badoni has scored 300 runs in the last 10 List A matches.
- Mayank Yadav took 15 wickets in the last nine List A matches.
- Lalit Yadav took 11 wickets in the last 10 List A matches.
Chandigarh vs Delhi Chance of Winning
Chandigarh are coming off a loss against Karnataka by 22 runs in round five clash. Karnataka scored 299/6 and set up a mammoth total of 300 runs for Chandigarh. Sandeep Sharma and Mandeep Singh took two wickets each. Chandigarh got off to a good start in the run-chase and we're at a comfortable position. Arslan Khan (102 runs) and Manan Vohra (34 runs) added 108 runs in 21 overs for the first wicket. Ankit Kaushik (52 runs) played a vital knock and Chandigarh were bossing the chase. Karnataka then took wickets in quick succession and restricted Chandigarh to 277/7.
Delhi lost the round five clash against Haryana by 53 runs. Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first and Haryana scored 293/6 batting first. Navdeep Saini and Harsh Tyagi picked up two wickets each. Delhi lost two wickets early in the run-chase, Himmat Singh (80 runs) and Jonty Sidhu (55 runs) scored valiant half centuries but rest of the batters couldn't contribute and as a result Delhi were bowled out for 240 runs in 49.1 overs.
- Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 47%
- Delhi’s chance of winning: 53%
Chandigarh vs Delhi Betting Tips
Arslan Khan scored 102, 54, 26, 76 and 131 runs in the last five matches. Keeping in mind the pitch conditions and the opponent he will be up against, we believe Arslan Khan is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs.
Chandigarh vs Delhi Toss Prediction
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. As it is a day game the pitch might slow down in the afternoon time and batting might become difficult. In the last five matches played at Narendra Modi Stadium the team batting first won three matches and team batting second won two matches. The average 1st innings score in the last five matches played at this venue is 255 runs. Our toss prediction is the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, 3rd December is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 72% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Chandigarh Players List
Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra (c), Gaurav Puri, Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Karan Kaila, Mayank Sidhu (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep singh, Sandeep Sharma, Vishu Kashyap, Arjun Azad, Arjit Pannu, Nipun Pandita
Chandigarh Probable Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Arslan Khan
|
Batsman
|
Manan Vohra
|
Batsman
|
Ankit Kaushik
|
Batsman
|
Gaurav Puri
|
Batsman
|
Bhgamender Lather
|
Batsman
|
Raj Bawa
|
All-rounder
|
Karan Kaila
|
All-rounder
|
Mayank Sidhu
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Murugan Ashwin
|
Bowler
|
Mandeep SIngh
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
Chandigarh Recent Form
Chandigarh won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They are positioned fifth on the points table in group C.
Delhi Players List
Yash Dhull (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Priyansh Arya, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Jonty Sidhu, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Kshitiz Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Hrithik Shokeen, Divij Mehra, Pranshu Vijayran
Delhi Probable Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batsman
|
Jonty Sidhu
|
Batsman
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batsman
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batsman
|
Yash Dhull
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Lalit Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Navdeep Saini
|
Bowler
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
Delhi Recent Form
Delhi won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They are positioned sixth on the points table in group C.
Chandigarh vs Delhi Head to Head Record
Chandigarh and Delhi have never faced off against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in recent times, making this their first match-up in the last five years.
Chandigarh vs Delhi Odds
Chandigarh to win the opening Partnership
Chandigarh opening pair of Arslan Khan and Manan Vohra scored 108,105 and 51 runs in the last three matches. On the other hand Delhi’s opening pair of Jonty Sidhu and Priyansh Arya scored 16, 0 and 6 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers of Chandigarh and Delhi, we predict Chandigarh to win the opening Partnership.
Chandigarh vs Delhi
Test
Narendra Modi Stadium, null
Chandigarh vs Delhi Top Batters
Arslan Khan to be the top batter for Chandigarh
Arslan Khan scored 102 runs in the last match against Karnataka and was the best batter for Chandigarh. He has been in good touch in recent times and he is the top run-scorer (389 runs) for Chandigarh in the tournament so far. Arslan Khan has scored 720 runs in the last ten List A matches. Considering his recent form, we predict Arslan Khan to produce a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Chandigarh against Delhi.
Himmat Singh to be the top batter for Delhi
Himmat Singh scored 80 runs in 86 in the round five clash against Chandigarh. He has been in good touch in the tournament and has scored 184 runs in five matches at an average of 61.33 in the tournament so far. He is the second highest run-scorer for Delhi in the tournament and he has scored 290 runs in the last 10 List A matches. We expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Delhi against Chandigarh.
Chandigarh vs Delhi Top Bowlers
Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh
Sandeep Sharma was sensational with the ball in the last game against Karnataka, where he took two wickets and was the top bowler for Chandigarh. Sandeep is very effective in the powerplay overs and death overs. He has picked up ten wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket taker for his team. The 30-year-old pacer has picked up 23 wickets in the last 10 list A matches. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh against Delhi.
Suyash Sharma to be the top bowler for Delhi
Suyash Sharma missed out in the round five clash and will be back for the round six match. In his last outing he took two wickets against Jammu & Kashmir. The young leggie has picked up ten wickets in four matches and is the leading wicket-taker for Delhi in the tournament. We believe he is the best bowler to bet on to be the best bowler for Delhi against Chandigarh.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi
- Chandigarh to win the match @ 2.03 (Melbet)
- Delhi to win the match @ 1.77 (Melbet)
Melbet