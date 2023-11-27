Chandigarh vs Haryana Match Prediction CHAN 45 % Chance of Winning HAR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Haryana battle out in round 3 (Group C) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday 27th November, 2023. The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Chandigarh vs Haryana Chance of winning

After a commanding 215-run victory over Mizoram to kick start their season, Chandigarh followed it up with another dominant win over Jammu & Kashmir in the last match on Saturday in the second round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Chandigarh won the toss and elected to bowl first and their bowlers responded perfectly by bowling accurate lines and lengths and made it tough for Jammu & Kashmir batters. Raj Bawa (4/25), Sandeep Sharma (2/09) and Karan Kaila (1/20) bowled exceptionally well and bowled out Jammu & Kashmir to 138 runs in 37.2 overs. Chandigarh then chased down the target in 25.1 overs on the back of a well compiled half century from Arslan Khan (76 runs in 72 balls) and a supporting knock from Gaurav Puri (34 runs in 48 balls) guided Chandigarh to their second win of the season.

Haryana continued their dominance with yet another with a dominating 10-wicket victory over Bihar in the second round of group C clash on Saturday. Bowling first Haryana bowled out Bihar to 112 runs in 30.4 overs. Harshal Patel (4/49), Sumit Kumar (3/25) and Anshul Kamboj (2/17) were the stand out performers with the ball for Haryana. Haryana openers Yuvraj Singh (50 runs in 57 balls) and Ankit Kumar (61 runs in 60 balls) chased down the target in 19.1 overs with ease and registered their second win of the season by a huge margin.

Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 45%

Haryana’s chance of winning: 55%

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Chandigarh vs Haryana Betting Tips

Ankit Kumar has been at his best with the bat in the tournament and has scored over 40 runs in the two matches played in the tournament. He has scored 110 runs at an average of 110 in the tournament. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 40 runs against Chandigarh.

Chandigarh vs Haryana Toss Prediction

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. As it is a day game the pitch might slow down in the afternoon time and batting might become difficult. Our toss prediction is the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, 27th November is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 85% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Chandigarh Players List

Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra (c), Gaurav Puri, Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Karan Kaila, Mayank Sidhu (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep singh, Sandeep Sharma, Vishu Kashyap, Arjun Azad, Arjit Pannu, Nipun Pandita

Chandigarh Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Arslan Khan Batsman Manan Vohra Batsman Ankit Kaushik Batsman Gaurav Puri Batsman Bhgamender Lather Batsman Raj Bawa All-rounder Karan Kaila All-rounder Mayank Sidhu Wicket Keeper Murugan Ashwin Bowler Mandeep SIngh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh won four and lost one of the last five List A matches played. They won their last match against Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets.

Haryana Players List

Yuvraj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Ashok Menaria (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Rana, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya, Aman Kumar

Haryana Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Yuvraj Singh Batsman Ankit Kumar Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Ashok Menaria Batsman Nishanth Sandhu All-rounder Rohit Pramod Sharma Wicket Keeper Harshal Patel All-rounder Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana won two, lost two and tied one of their last five List A matches played. They won their last match against Bihar by 10 wickets.

Chandigarh vs Haryana Head to Head Record

Chandigarh and Haryana played one match against each other in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Chandigarh won the match by three wickets.

Matches Played: 01

01 Chandigarh won: 01

01 Haryana won:00

Chandigarh vs Haryana Betting Odds

Haryana to win an opening Partnership

Chandigarh on average scored 21 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches, while Haryana on average scored 77 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent form of both the teams, we predict Haryana to win an opening partnership against Chandigarh

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Chandigarh vs Haryana Top Batters

Arslan Khan to be the top batter for Chandigarh

Arslan Khan scored 72 runs in the last match against Jammu & Kashmir and was the best batter for Chandigarh. He has been in good touch in recent times and he is the top run-scorer (207 runs) for Chandigarh in the tournament so far. Arslan Khan has scored 684 runs in the last List A matches. Considering his recent form, we predict Arslan Khan to produce a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Chandigarh against Haryana.

Yuvraj Singh to be the top batter for Haryana

Yuvraj Singh scored a match winning knock (50 runs in 57 balls) against Bihar. He has been in good touch in the tournament and has scored 118 runs at an average of 118.00 in the tournament so far. Yuvraj Singh is the leading run-scorer for Haryana in the tournament and he has scored 377 runs in the last nine list A matches. We expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Haryana against Chandigarh.

Chandigarh vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Sandeep Sharma was sensational with the ball in the last game against Jammu & Kashmir finishing with match figures of 2/09. Sandeep is very effective in the powerplay overs and death overs. He has picked up five wickets in two matches played in the tournament. The 30-year-old pacer has picked up 18 wickets in the last 10 list A matches. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh against Haryana.

Harshal Patel to be the top bowler for Haryana

Harshal Patel bowled a match winning spell in the last match against Bihar and he finished with match figures of 4/49. The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad suits fast bowlers and it is the ideal surface for Harshal Patel. He has picked up four wickets in two matches played in the tournament and we predict he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Haryana against Chandigarh.