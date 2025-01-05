Facts: In the last two clashes between the sides, both the teams won a game each.

Jammu & Kashmir is placed at the 6th place of the Group D table whereas Chandigarh is placed at the 5th position.

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Chance of Winning

Chandigarh had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the competition. Chandigarh is coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their last game against Uttar Pradesh. The team is placed at the 5th place of the Group D standings with a win and three losses. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.253. Chandigarh will look to end their campaign on a high note.

Jammu and Kashmir cannot take a breath. Despite putting in tremendous batting performances, the team struggles in their bowling order. They are coming from a defeat against Chhattisgarh despite putting up a 300+ total in the fixture. With three losses and a win, the team occupies the 6th place of the Group D standings. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.439. Jammu and Kashmir will look to win their final group game against Chandigarh.

Jammu and Kashmir's chance of winning: 46%

Chandigarh' chance of winning: 54%

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Our Prediction

Chandigarh is favored to win, given their well-rounded squad with strong batting and bowling capabilities. The sides have clashed twice before where each team won a game each. The teams matched up against each other in the last season where Chandigarh managed to win the affair by 8 wickets. With depth in both departments, Chandigarh aims to regain momentum in the competition with a victory in the upcoming match.

Jammu and Kashmir to win the match @ 2.15 (Parimatch)

Chandigarh to win the match @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Tips

Jammu & Kashmir to score high before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Jammu & Kashmir has managed to win a single game this season. However, the team has not disappointed in their batting department. Shubham Khajuria and Vivrant Sharma opened for the side in the competition and scored runs consistently in the four games. Sharma and Khajuria average at 40.50 & 71.75 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 75, 27, 97 & 100 runs before their first dismissal in the four games. Vivrant Sharma scored 42 runs while Shubham Khajuria smashed 159 runs in the last game. That said, Jammu & Kashmir will be looking to score before their first dismissal.

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Toss Prediction

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, established in 2003 and managed by the Andhra Cricket Association, is renowned for its picturesque setting. With a seating capacity of 27,000, it has hosted Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and IPL matches. Teams bowling first have an advantage here, winning 60% of ODIs and 2 of 3 matches this season. The pitch eases as the game progresses, making bowling first a smart choice.

Weather Report

On January 5, 2025, Visakhapatnam is expected to have hazy sunshine, with a high of 26°C (78°F) and a low of 20°C (67°F). These conditions are ideal for outdoor activities.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Saini, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Amrit Lubana, Nishunk Birla, Nehal Pajni, Nikhil Sharma, Tushar Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Manan Vohra Batter Arslan Khan Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Nishunk Birla Batter Tushar Joshi Wicketkeeper Raj Bawa Allrounder Hardik Chowdhry Bowler Jagjit Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Nikhil Sharma Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh is coming from two consecutive losses in their campaign. The team is facing problems in sustaining consistent innings in the competition. However, the team displayed glances of potential and will be looking to win the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sunil Kumar, Vivrant Sharma, Musaif Ajaz, Abdul Samad, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vanshaj Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Paras Dogra Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Auqib Nabi Dar Batter Lone Nasir Muzaffar All-rounder Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Vivrant Sharma Batter Sunil Kumar All-rounder Musaif Ajaz All-rounder Abdul Samad Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir is coming from a poor season last year. They lost their last game against Chhattisgarh. The team has a very strong batting order and will look to do well in the final group game.

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice before where both the sides have won a game each.

Jammu and Kashmir Won: 1

Chandigarh Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Odds

Chandigarh had a tough challenge against Uttar Pradesh in the last game. Chandigarh batted first in the game and scored 271/10 in the game. Manan Vohra scored 44 runs while Shivam Bhambri smashed 63 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Uttar Pradesh scored 275/6 in the game, winning it by 4 wickets. Abhishek Saini and Nishunk Birla picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chandigarh will look to win their final game against Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir clashed against Chhattisgarh in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Jammu & Kashmir scored 337 runs in the last game. Vivrant Sharma (42) and Shubham Khajuria (159) led an opening partnership of 100 runs. The lower order added a few more runs to the total score. Chasing the target, Chhattisgarh did not face much resistance from the J&K bowlers. Chhattisgarh scored 339/3 in the game, winning it by 7 wickets. J&K faced another loss and will look to do better in the next game. Jammu & Kashmir should exploit their batting strength in the next game and do better in their bowling order as well.

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Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Batters

Amandeep Khare to be Chandigarh's top batsman

Amandeep Khare is leading his side with the bat this season. He has scored 263 runs in 4 games at an average of 87.33. He scored 44 runs in the last game against Uttar Pradesh. The batter will look to score well in the next game.

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter

Shubham Khajuria was the best batter from the side this season. With 287 runs in 4 games, he was the leading run scorer for his side and averages at 71.75. He scored 159 runs in the last game and will look to bat well in the next game against Chandigarh.

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Bowlers

Nishunk Birla to be Chandigarh’s top bowler

Nishunk Birla looks in fantastic form right now. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side. He has 7 wickets in 4 games and an economy rate of 6.02 in the tournament. Birla will be Chandigarh’s top bowling pick for the next game.







Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top bowler

Abid Mushtaq led the bowling attack in the previous game. He has picked 7 wickets in 4 games. He will be Jammu and Kashmir’s top bowling pick in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chandigarh Jammu and Kashmir to win the match @ 2.15 (Parimatch)

Chandigarh to win the match @ 1.70 (Parimatch) Chandigarh is favored to win, given their well-rounded squad with strong batting and bowling capabilities. The sides have clashed twice before where each team won a game each. The teams matched up against each other in the last season where Chandigarh managed to win the affair by 8 wickets. With depth in both departments, Chandigarh aims to regain momentum in the competition with a victory in the upcoming match. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







