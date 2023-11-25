CHAN (Chandigarh) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction CHAN 95 % Chance of Winning JAK 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.26 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.202 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir are set to lock horns in their next Group C fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The Group B match will take place at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Motera in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 25th. The contest is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance Winning

The two teams have had a contrasting start to their VHT season. Chandigarh are coming off a dominant win while Jammu & Kashmir suffered a heavy defeat in their first game.

Chandigarh hammered Mizoram by 215 runs at Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad. Sent in to bat first, they lost captain Manan Vohra early in the innings but then Arslan Khan and Ankit Kaushik put on a 199-run stand for the second wicket.

Both batters scored individual hundreds with Arslan hitting 131 off 112 and Ankit making 117 off 119. Bhagmender Lather and Raj Bawa scored 80 off 30 balls to power the total to 364. Sandeep Sharma and Murugan Ashwin bagged three wickets each to bowl out the opponents to 149.

Jammu & Kashmir ran into one of the domestic giants Karnataka in the first game and were obliterated by 222 runs. Their bowling unit had no answers to the Karnataka opening pair of Ravikumar Samarth and Mayank Agarwal, both of whom hit three figures.

Chasing a mammoth target of 403, Shubham Khajuria and Vivrant Sharma added 58 runs for the second wicket in seven overs but they could not keep going. Down the order, Yudhvir Singh smashed 64 off 39 to reduce the margin of defeat.

Looking at the form and strengths of these teams, Chandigarh will head into this match as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Chandigarh's chance of winning: 95%

Jammu & Kashmir’s chance of winning: 5%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

Chandigarh’s Ankit Kaushik struck a brilliant century in the previous game. He has a solid record in List A cricket with over 1300 runs at an average of 46. Betting on him to score over 24.5 runs in the match is justified.

Jammu & Kashmir's Vivrant Sharma has numbers in List A cricket with 565 runs at an average of 35. He has three fifties and one hundred in 17 innings. He's coming off a 41-run knock and you can back him to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Motera was excellent to bat on in the first game played here in this tournament. Teams should look to bat first here and post a big total. Chandigarh won their first game while batting first while J & K suffered a big defeat chasing the target. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather around this venue in Mumbai is expected to be clear for this game. It should be sunny and warm on Friday afternoon with no cloud cover and zero chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 28 to 36 degree Celsius during the match-time.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Karan Kaila, Arslan Khan, Ankit Kaushik, Arjit Pannu, Gaurav Puri, Vishu Kashyap, Mandeep singh, Arjun Azad, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Nipun Pandita, Mayank Sidhu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Manan Vohra (c) Batter Arslan Khan Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Gaurav Puri Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Mandeep Singh Batter Mayank Sidhu Wicketkeeper Karan Kaila All-rounder Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh began the tournament with a comprehensive victory over Mizoram by 215 runs. Arslan Khan and Ankit Kaushik hit centuries while bowlers delivered a collective performance. Chandigarh will be hoping for a similar outing and to solidify their position in the top two.

Jammu & Kashmir Players List

Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (c), Fazil Rashid (wk), Henan Nazir Malik, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Pundir, Abhinav Puri, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Khajuria (c) Batter Qamran Iqbal Batter Vivrant Sharma Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Henan Nazir Batter Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Sahil Lotra All-rounder Abid Mushtaq Bowler Umran Malik Bowler Yudhvir Singh Bowler Rasikh Salam Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Recent Form

Jammu & Kashmir were completely outplayed in their opening game of this tournament, losing to Karnataka by a massive margin of 222 runs. The bowlers looked toothless while none of the specialist batters could get a fifty. They would need a better performance from both units if they are to pull off a win here.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir have competed against each other only once in the fifty-over format. J & K won that match by eight wickets.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Chandigarh to hit most fours ( @ Parimatch)

The Chandigarh batting line-up has the likes of Manan Vohra, Arslan Khan, Ankit Kaushik, Raj Bawa, Gaurav Puri and Bhagmender Lather. Most of these players are in top form and did well in the last game. Betting on Chandigarh to hit most fours in this match seems a wise move.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Test Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, null Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.26 Bet Now! Jammu And Kashmir Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.015 Bet Now!

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Arslan Khan to be the top batter for Chandigarh

The Chandigarh opening batter was sensational in the first game of this VHT season, scoring 131 off 112. The 24-year old has a fantastic record in his short List A career so far, with 826 runs at an average of 63 while striking at 97. He has three hundreds and four fifties in this format.

Shubham Khajuria to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu & Kashmir skipper is one of the more experienced batters in the side. He has over 1900 runs in List A cricket at an average of 32. Shubham Khajuria has four centuries and 11 fifties in this format. Bet on him to be Jammu & Kashmir's top batter.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Sandeep Sharma is one of the best exponents of swing bowling in the domestic circuit. He snared 3 for 25 in eight overs in the first game. Overall, he has an excellent List A record with 103 wickets from 65 games at an economy of 4.79. He has taken four or more wickets on five occasions.

Yudhvir Singh to be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir

The 26-year old pacer was expensive in the last game but remains one of their better bets of taking wickets. Yudhvir Singh has taken 13 wickets from nine games with best figures of 4 for 54. Backing him to be the top bowler for J & K in this match would be a good punt.