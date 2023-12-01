Chandigarh vs Karnataka Match Prediction CHAN 5 % Chance of Winning KAR 95 % Place a bet Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.061 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Chandigarh and Karnataka are set to collide in their next round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The Group C fixture will take place at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 1st. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST.

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Chance Winning

It's a battle for the quarterfinals spots in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 as Chandigarh and Karnataka take on each other on Friday. Chandigarh currently occupy the third place in Group C with eight points, having won two and lost as many games. Karnataka are placed second with 16 points as they are one of the five teams in the tournament to be undefeated so far.

Chandigarh are coming off a six-wicket defeat against Uttarakhand at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad in the last round. They had a great start with the opening duo of Arslan Khan and Manan Vohra scored individual fifties to put on a 104-run partnership. Ankit Kaushik then made 60 while Bhagmender Lather struck 66 as the pair added 116 runs for the third wicket. They lost a few wickets at the back end but 305 was still a good total.

However, Chandigarh's bowling apart from Sandeep Sharma, who picked 2 for 47, was completely ineffective. They couldn't make enough inroads and went on to lose the match with 14 balls to spare.

Karnataka registered their fourth win in a row when they defeated Bihar by seven wickets at Motera stadium. Bowling first, they did an excellent job to reduce the opponents to 110 for 7 with Jagadeesha Suchith taking 3 for 27. But they didn't have any answers to Sakibul Gani, who scored an unbeaten century to lift Bihar to 217/7.

Chasing the target, Karnataka lost an early wicket and captain Mayank Agarwal could manage 28 runs. Nikin Jose then made 69 runs while Devdutt Padikkal smashed 93 not-out in just 57 deliveries. They finished the chase in 33.4 overs to boost their net run-rate.

Looking at the current form and strengths of the two teams, Karnataka will head into this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Chandigarh's chance of winning: 5%

Karnataka’s chance of winning: 95%

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Chandigarh vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Chandigarh’s Arslan Khan has been in good form, scoring a century and two half centuries. He has an excellent record in List A cricket with an average of 65. Betting on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match is justified.

Nikin Jose has done a solid job for Karnataka in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 154 runs from three innings with two half centuries. You can back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament has seen a heavy bias for chasing from the teams winning the toss. Chandigarh have opted to chase on both occasions they won the toss while Karnataka have done the same in the last two games. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for this game looks pretty good as Ahmedabad is likely to witness sunny and pleasant weather on Friday. There is only around a 10% cloud cover predicted with a minimal chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 22 to 28 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at 28 kmph.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Raj Bawa, Karan Kaila, Arslan Khan, Ankit Kaushik, Arjit Pannu, Gaurav Puri, Vishu Kashyap, Mandeep singh, Arjun Azad, Bhagmender Lather, Nipun Pandita, Mayank Sidhu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Manan Vohra (c) Batter Arslan Khan Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Gaurav Puri Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Mandeep Singh Batter Mayank Sidhu Wicketkeeper Karan Kaila All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh smashed Mizoram by 215 runs in their opening game of the VHT 2023 and followed it up with an eight-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir. But then they lost to Haryana by 82 runs before losing another game versus Uttarakhand.

Karnataka Players List

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose , Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sharath BR (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde, Krishnan Shrijith

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ravikumar Samarth All-rounder Mayank Agarwal (c) Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Nikin Jose All-rounder Manish Pandey Batter Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Sharath BR Wicket-keeper Vasuki Koushik Bowler Jagadeesha Suchith Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka obliterated Jammu and Kashmir by 222 runs in the first game of the season and backed it up with a 52-run victory over Uttarakhand. In the third game, they bowled out Delhi for 143 and won by six wickets. On Wednesday, Karnataka chased down 218 with seven wickets to spare.

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Head-to-Head Record

Chandigarh and Karnataka have not yet faced each other in the fifty-over format.

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Karnataka have a strong batting line-up with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey and Nikin Jose in pretty good form. Chandigarh also have a solid unit but they will be facing an in-form Karnataka bowling attack. Bet on Karnataka to hit most fours in this match.

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Chandigarh vs Karnataka Top Batters

Ankit Kaushik to be the top batter for Chandigarh

Ankit Kaushik has been in pretty good form in the ongoing VHT season. He registered a century in the first game against Mizoram and struck 60 in the most recent game. He has over 1400 runs in List A cricket at an average of 46 with two hundreds and 12 fifties.

Devdutt Padikkal to be the top batter for Karnataka

The left hand batter has been in sensational form in the VHT 2023. Devdutt Padikkal has amassed 351 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 124 while being dismissed only twice. He has one hundred and three fifties in the tournament. Bet on him to be Karnataka's top batter.

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Sandeep Sharma has been superb for the team in the ongoing tournament. He has taken eight wickets in four games with best figures of 3/25. In overall List A career, he has picked 108 wickets from 68 games with five instances of four or more wickets.

Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

The right arm pacer has picked eight wickets in the tournament at an economy of 3.90. Vasuki Koushik has 54 wickets in List A cricket from 29 games at 3.54 rpo, including three four-wicket hauls. Back him to be the top bowler for Karnataka in this match.