Chandigarh vs Mizoram Match Prediction CHAN 97 % Chance of Winning MIZ 3 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Mizoram will meet for the second time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 23, 2023. The match will be held at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad, and it will commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Chances of Winning

Chandigarh had a respectable finish to their 2022 campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they ended up emerging victorious in five out of the seven matches that they took part in. They seemed to be riding a wave of momentum until their recent performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy wherein they were only able to garner three wins, a downturn from their expected results. However, all three of their victories arrived in dominant fashion as they beat Bihar by nine wickets, Sikkim by eight wickets and Assam by six wickets.

Mizoram’s form has been absolutely dismal. Their previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy was rather humiliating as they ended it with absolutely no wins in the bag. They were not expected to do any better in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and they lived up to their recent reputation with just a single win to their credit. They managed to defeat Meghalaya by 20 runs in the middle of the season and went back to losing ways immediately after.

Chandigarh chance of winning - 97%

Mizoram chance of winning - 3%

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Chandigarh vs Mizoram Betting Tips

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Manan Vohra, Chandigarh’s captain, single-handedly did the bulk of their scoring as he managed to accumulate 254 runs in seven innings. Gaurav Puri was a close second with 201 runs in five innings. On their bowling front, they had Bhagmender Lather who captured nine wickets in seven innings and emerged as their top wicket-taker.

Mizoram’s squad was rather underwhelming as they only had one batsman who stood out and contributed with the bat. Agni Chopra, their opening batsman, scored 234 runs in seven innings. He was their sole contributor with the bat as the second highest was Jehu Anderson, their wicket-keeper, with 100 runs. In their bowling department, they had KC Cariappa who claimed nine wickets, followed by TC Vanlalremruata and Mohit Jangra who captured seven wickets each.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad. During the 2022 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the last match played at this venue was between Assam and Jammu & Kashmir. The former won the toss and opted to bowl first and it worked well in their favour as they were able to chase down a target of 350/7. Given this result, it is likely that the toss winner will opt to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts good playing conditions on the day of the match as there is no chance of precipitation. The temperature is going to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Sandeep Sharma, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arpit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Raman Bishnoi, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Shresth Nirmohi.

Predicted Playing XI

Manan Vohra (C) Batter Gurinder Singh All-rounder Shivam Bhambri Batter Gaurav Puri Batter Arjit Pannu Wicket-keeper Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Jagjit Singh All-rounder Arpit Pannu Bowler Raman Bishnoi Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Shresth Nirmohi Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh’s form has been somewhat mediocre considering their recent tournament outcomes.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Vikash Kumar, KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, B Lalnunfela, C Lalrinsanga, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, TC Vanlalremruata, Zothanzuala.

Predicted Playing XI

Agni Chopra Batter Vikash Kumar Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Lalhriatrenga Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler Lalhruai Ralte (C) All-rounder G Lalbiakvela Bowler TC Vanlalremruata Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram has been in horrendous shape for quite a while and they have been unable to get out of their slump.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Head-to-Head

Chandigarh and Mizoram met once in the 2019 season, and the former won by a dominant margin of ten wickets with 223 balls remaining.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Chandigarh - 1

Mizoram - 0

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Chandigarh to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram

Chandigarh and Mizoram faced each other once in this tournament during the 2019 season. Chandigarh was immensely dominant as Mizoram batted first and only posted a total of 87 runs in 50 overs. Chandigarh was able to chase it down with ease as their opening batsmen were able to finish the game themselves, having scored 89 runs to win the match. Chandigarh is expected to dominate in their upcoming encounter as well, and they can be expected to play a similar innings.

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Chandigarh vs Mizoram Best Batters

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Manan Vohra, Chandigarh’s skipper, was the second highest run scorer for his team in the previous season of the tournament, having amassed 248 runs in seven innings. He also emerged as the top run scorer for his team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 254 runs in seven innings. He had a strike rate of 137.29 and an average of 50.80. He emerges as the obvious candidate to be their top batsman once again.

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Agni Chopra, Mizoram’s opening batsman, was leading the run charts of his team with 234 runs in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was leagues ahead of the rest of the team as the second highest batsman had scored 100 runs. He also had a strike rate of 150.96. Considering the form he has been in, he can be relied upon to be their premier batter in the next match.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Best Bowlers

Bhagmender Lather to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Bhagmender Lather was tied as the top wicket-taker for Chandigarh in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with nine wickets to his credit in seven innings. He had an overall economy rate of 7.91, suggesting that he was quite economical with the ball. He also had an average of 20.22. There is a good possibility that he could emerge as their top wicket-taker again.

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

KC Cariappa stood as Mizoram’s top wicket-taker in the previous series they participated in, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He claimed eight wickets in seven innings with an incredible economy rate of 5.56 and an average of 17.37. He can be anticipated to remain their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.