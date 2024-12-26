Facts: The sides have met twice before in the 50 over format where Chandigarh won both the games.

Chandigarh is placed at the 4th place whereas Mizoram are 6th in the Group D standings of the VHT 2024/25.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Chandigarh had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the competition. They finished 5th in the standings and took an exit after the group games. Chandigarh began this season with a loss against Chhattisgarh in their first group game. They batted well in the game but were not able to replicate the same from the bowling end. They are placed at the 4th place of the Group D standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.280.

Mizoram had a dismal last season. The team faced a series of losses in the previous season and finished near the bottom of their group with seven losses and a win. The team has had no success in the previous seasons as well. They faced Uttar Pradesh in the last game of the current season and had to taste defeat after a disappointing performance. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the group standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -4.204.

Mizoram's chance of winning: %

Chandigarh' chance of winning: %

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Chandigarh vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Mizoram to score low before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Mizoram finished 7th in their group in the previous season of the competition. The team opened their innings with Jehu Anderson and Marty Lalrinhlua this season. However, the openers were disappointed with their performances. They secured an opening partnership of 4 runs against Uttar Pradesh in their last game. Anderson scored 8 runs while Lalrinhlua ducked out in the fixture. The batting order of Mizoram is pretty fragile and are expected to face an early dismissal against Chandigarh in the next game.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

While specific pitch reports for this venue are limited, general observations suggest that subcontinental pitches often favor batting initially, with potential assistance for spinners as the game progresses. Captains winning the toss might opt to bat first to capitalize on favorable early batting conditions. However, this decision can vary based on real-time assessments of the pitch and prevailing weather conditions on match day.

Weather Report

On December 26, 2024, Vizianagaram is expected to experience wet weather conditions. The temperature will peak at 28 degree Celsius while there is 25% of precipitation early in the morning.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Saini, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Amrit Lubana, Nishunk Birla, Nehal Pajni, Nikhil Sharma, Tushar Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Manan Vohra Batter Arslan Khan Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Nishunk Birla Batter Tushar Joshi Wicketkeeper Raj Bawa Allrounder Hardik Chowdhry Bowler Jagjit Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Nikhil Sharma Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh have won just once in their last five one-day matches, a 100-run win over Bihar in their final match of the 2023-24 season. They lost their last game against Chhattisgarh despite a phenomenal batting performance. They will be looking to win the next game and bring in easy points for the team.

Mizoram Player List

Bobby Zothansanga (c), KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Rohan Chowdury, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Parvez Ahmed, Lalhruai Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Khiangte Vanrotlinga

Predicted Playing XI

Jehu Anderson Wicketkeeper Agni Chopra Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder Marty Lalrinhlua Batter Lalhriatrenga Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Khiangte Vanrotlinga Bowler Lalnunkima Varte Bowler Parvez Ahmed All-rounder Bobby Zothansanga (c) Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram come into the match having lost 3 of their last 5 matches in the format. The team batted poorly in the last game and were bundled out for 141 runs in the game. The team could not do much with their bowling as well and had to suffer a huge defeat.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met twice before where Chandigarh won on both the occasions.

Mizoram Won: 0

Chandigarh Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Chandigarh, led by Manan Vohra, had to suffer a defeat against Chhattisgarh in the last fixture. Chandigarh batted first in the game and scored 322 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Shivam Bhambri smashed 152 off 134 balls in the game. Tushar Joshi (59) and Ankit Kaushik (51*) also batted extremely well in the game. Chhattisgarh were on to a comfortable chase where their score read as 299/4 in 46.3 overs. Due to bad weather, the game was declared in favour of Chhattisgarh with a win margin of 13 runs (VJD). The bowlers were decent but could make a dent on Chhattisgarh’s batting.

Mizoram faced a huge loss in the last game. They met Uttar Pradesh in the last game. Batting first, they scored 142 runs before losing their last wicket in the match. Mohit Jangra scored 70 runs while most of the batters dismissed for a single digit score. It was an easy chase for Uttar Pradesh. They scored 144/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. KC Kariappa was the only bowler with a wicket in the game from Mizoram.

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Chandigarh vs Mizoram Top Batters

Shivam Bhambri to be Chandigarh’s top batsman

Shivam Bhambri was exquisite with his bat in the last game. He smashed 152 runs off 134 balls against Chhattisgarh in the last game. He struck 12 boundaries and 8 maximums in his innings. He looks in fantastic form and should score a bundle of runs in the next game.

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s top batsman

Allrounder Mohit Jangra is Mizoram’s most potent weapon with the bat. The 25-year-old has been the team’s leading run scorer in the last two limited overs tournaments. He scored a personal best of 91 not out in one-day cricket last season while his 2024 SMAT season ended with 296 runs in 7 matches. He scored 70 runs in the first game against Uttar Pradesh. He will enter as the best batting pick from the side.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Jagjit Singh to be Chandigarh’s top bowler

Medium pacer Jagjit Singh Sandhu comes into the tournament in great form, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 7 of his 18 wickets in 7 matches came in the two matches he played in Vizianagaram. He picked a single wicket in the last game. He will be looking to do well in the next game.

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s top bowler

The talisman of the team, Mohit Jangra, is our pick to be the team’s best bowler as well. While he often goes for runs, the talented 25-year-old uses that to his advantage by tempting the batters to bag wickets. He ended the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy season with 11 wickets in 7 matches while also scalping 8 wickets in the SMAT.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chandigarh Mizoram to win the match @ 20.16 (Parimatch)

Chandigarh to win the match @ 1.00 (Parimatch) Chandigarh enters this contest as clear favorites, having emerged victorious in both their previous encounters against Mizoram. While Chandigarh showcased impressive batting performances in their last match, Mizoram struggled to find consistency in the same department. With a well-balanced squad and players who exhibit confidence and skill in both batting and bowling, Chandigarh holds a significant advantage. Given their form and team composition, they are expected to secure another comfortable victory in this matchup. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





