Facts: With 508 runs, Chandigarh’s Arslan Khan was the tournament’s leading run-getter last season despite playing just seven matches.

The top two wicket takers from the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy both play for Tamil Nadu - R Sai Kishore and Varun Chakravarthy.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Match Prediction

5-time Vijay Hazare Trophy champions Tamil Nadu face Chandigarh in their 2024/25 season opener. The match is scheduled to be played at 9:00 AM IST on 21st December at the Vizzy Stadium in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Chandigarh finished fifth in their group last season while their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign ended in the preliminary quarter-final at the hands of Bengal. Their record in the new format has been average, at best, failing to qualify for the knockouts in four attempts. Their task doesn’t get any easier having drawn against mighty Tamil Nadu in the first match.

5-time Vijay Hazare Trophy winners reached the semi-final last season after topping their group. In fact, the last time Tamil Nadu failed to top their group was back in the 2020-21 season when they finished second behind Andhra on net run rate. They are expected to steamroll Chandigarh to start their campaign off with a win.

Chandigarh Chance of Winning - 35%

Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning - 65%

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Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

While both teams boast of individual talents, Tamil Nadu are a more well rounded side than Chandigarh. The 5-time winners have two of the most lethal bowlers in R Sai Kishore and Varun Chakravarthy. With Chandigarh’s batting being their weak link, we expect both the Tamil Nadu spinners to cause havoc.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

With it being the first match at the Vizzy Stadium, there is not a lot of clarity on what to expect from the pitch yet. However, with a small chance of rain, teams would like to bowl first to take advantage of the weather if it turns for the worse.

Weather Report

It’s the rainy season in Vizianagaram but it seems the gods are cricket fans with the skies expected to clear right in time for the game. There’s just a 20% chance of rain on the 21st of December. The temperature is expected to hover between 20 and 30 degrees but the players are in for a humid afternoon.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu News & Player List

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Saini, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Amrit Lubana, Nishunk Birla, Nehal Pajni, Nikhil Sharma, Tushar Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Manan Vohra Batter Arslan Khan Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Nishunk Birla Batter Tushar Joshi Wicketkeeper Raj Bawa Allrounder Chiragvir Dhindsa Bowler Jagjit Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Abhishek Saini Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh have won just once in their last five one-day matches, a 100-run win over Bihar in their final match of the 2023-24 season. The T20 format has been kinder to them, having qualified for the playoff stages in the recently concluded SMAT.

Tamil Nadu Player List

R Sai Kishore (c), Jagadeesan N, Indrajith B, Andre Siddharth C, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Tushar Raheja, Shahrukh Khan M, Mohamed Ali S, Sandeep Warrier, Deepesh D, Achyuth C V, Pranav Ragavendra R D, Ajith Ram S, Varun Chakravarthy, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul







Predicted Playing XI

Indrajith B Batter Tushar Raheja Batter Jagadeesan N Wicketkeeper Andre Siddharth C Batter Shahrukh Khan Batter Vijay Shankar Allrounder Boopathi Kumar Batter Varun C V Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Mohamed Ali Bowler R Sai Kishore Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu have won three of their last five matches at the Vijay Hazare Trophy with their last match a loss to Haryana in the semi-final. In the shortest format, however, they have won just once in five.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Head to Head

The two teams are yet to lock horns in the one-day format. They have faced each other once in the Ranji Trophy and once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Tamil Nadu winning on both occasions.

Head to Head

Chandigarh: 0

Tamil Nadu: 0

Draw: 0

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Chandigarh’s Jagjit Singh is familiar with the venue and is likely to be the team’s biggest weapon with the ball. His confidence will be sky high after finishing top of the wicket-taking charts at the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which included a 5-wicket haul in Vizianagaram.

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Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Arslan Khan to be Chandigarh’s top batsman

Last season’s top run scorer, Arslan Khan, is our pick to be Chandigarh’s best batter this season. His consistency was unparalleled, scoring over 50 runs in 6 of the seven matches. In the recently concluded SMAT, the left-handed opener scored a century and a fifty in just four matches. He’ll shoulder the responsibility of scoring most of the runs for the team.

Baba Indrajith to be Tamil Nadu’s top batsman

Tamil Nadu’s opening batsman Baba Indrajith is our pick to be the best batsman in the match. The 30-year-old was the team’s second highest run scorer in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but finished top of the charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. We expect him to start with a bang in the 2024-25 edition.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Jagjit Singh to be Chandigarh’s top bowler

Medium pacer Jagjit Singh Sandhu comes into the tournament in great form, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 7 of his 18 wickets in 7 matches came in the two matches he played in Vizianagaram. His ability to make the most of the wicket could come in handy for Chandigarh.

R Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s top bowler

The task of captaining the most successful team in the tournament’s history comes with its own share of pressure. R Sai Kishore, however, has led from the front despite the added pressure. He ended last season as the most prolific bowler in the tournament with 19 wickets from 8 matches and we’re expecting him to be a nuisance for the Chandigarh batters.