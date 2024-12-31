Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction
CDG
33%
Chance of Winning
UP
67%
India
Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex
Facts:
- In the last clash between the sides, Chandigarh leads the tally by 1-0.
- Uttar Pradesh is placed at the 3rd place of the Group D table whereas Chattisgarh is placed at the 4th position in the same list.
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning
Chandigarh had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the competition. Chandigarh is coming from a loss here against Vidarbha. The team is placed at the 4th place of the Group D standings with a win and two losses. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.514. Chandigarh needs to work on their bowling strategy and try to win some points in the current competition. The team will face Uttar Pradesh in the next outing.
Uttar Pradesh won the title once in the 2004/05 season. The team has failed to grab any titles after that. They finished third in their respective group last season. They had a fantastic start to their campaign with a win over Mizoram in the first game of this season. The team lost the next game but returned with a win against Chhattisgarh in their last outing. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.463.
Uttar Pradesh's chance of winning: 67%
Chandigarh' chance of winning: 33%
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips
Uttar Pradesh to score high before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)
Uttar Pradesh has a fantastic set of batters in the team. Uttar Pradesh has Aryan Juyal and Abhishek Goswami as their openers in the competition. Juyal and Goswami average at 49.50 & 48.66 respectively in the competition right now. The pair secured opening partnerships of 133, 17 & 11 runs before their first dismissal in three games. Although the batters were inconsistent in the last two games, they both possess ample batting skills to secure a good score for the first wicket in the next game.
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction
At the Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram, recent matches have shown a tendency for teams winning the toss to opt for fielding first. This pattern suggests that captains perceive an advantage in chasing at this venue, possibly due to favorable pitch conditions for bowlers early on or dew factors influencing later stages of the game.
Weather Report
The weather in Vizianagaram on December 31, 2024, is expected to be warm and hazy, with a high temperature of 31°C (87°F) and a low of 18°C (65°F). Dry conditions are anticipated, ideal for outdoor activities.
Chandigarh Player List
Manan Vohra (c), Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Saini, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Amrit Lubana, Nishunk Birla, Nehal Pajni, Nikhil Sharma, Tushar Joshi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Manan Vohra
|
Batter
|
Arslan Khan
|
Batter
|
Shivam Bhambri
|
Batter
|
Ankit Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Nishunk Birla
|
Batter
|
Tushar Joshi
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Raj Bawa
|
Allrounder
|
Hardik Chowdhry
|
Bowler
|
Jagjit Singh
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Nikhil Sharma
|
Bowler
Chandigarh Team Form
Chandigarh is walking here after a loss against Vidarbha in the last game. The team has a stellar batting strength but lacks in their bowling order. The team will look to do better in the next game against Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Player List
Rinku Singh (c), Abhishek Goswami, Akshdeep Nath, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma, Kritagya Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Aaradhya Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Aaqib Khan, Atal Bihari Rai, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Karthikeya Jaiswal, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Vineet Panwar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aryan Juyal
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Karan Sharma
|
Allrounder
|
Priyam Garg
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh(c)
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Goswami
|
Batter
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
Allrounder
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Team Form
Uttar Pradesh is coming from a poor season last year. They won their first game this season but faced a loss in the next game against Tamil Nadu. They won their last outing against Chhattisgarh with a strong batting and bowling vigour.
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed once before where Chandigarh managed to win that fixture.
Uttar Pradesh Won: 0
Chandigarh Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds
Chandigarh had a tough challenge against Vidarbha in the last game. However, they performed well in the batting order. They batted first in the game and scored 315/4 in the game. Manan Vohra smashed 101 runs while Shivam Bhambri chipped in 44 runs. Ankit Kaushik (59*) and Amrit Lubana (58*) led a fantastic partnership by the end. However, Vidarbha replied with 316/5 to win the game by 5 wickets. Nishunk Birla picked 2 wickets in the game for Chandigarh. Chandigarh had a poor bowling outing and resulted in a loss for them.
Uttar Pradesh matched up against Chhattisgarh in their last group game. Batting first in the game, UP scored 272/9 in the game. Abhishek Goswami scored 85 runs in the last game while Shivam Mavi remained unbeaten 52 in the fixture. Sameer Rizvi also scored 48 runs in the match. Chhattisgarh replied with 240 runs while losing all their wickets. Uttar Pradesh won the game by 32 runs. Mohsin Khan picked 3 wickets while Vipraj Nigam and Karan Sharma picked 2 wickets each. Uttar Pradesh will be looking to do well in the next game as well.
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh
India
Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, null
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters
Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s top batsman
Manan Vohra was exquisite with his bat in the last game. He smashed 101 runs off 117 balls against Vidarbha in the last game. He struck 5 boundaries and 3 maximums in his innings. He looks in fantastic form and should score a bundle of runs in the next game.
Abhishek Goswami to be Uttar Pradesh’s top batsman
Abhishek Goswamiu is Uttar Pradesh’s highest run scorer in this season so far. He has scored 146 runs in 3 games at an average of 48.66 respectively in the competition. He scored 85 runs in the last game and will be looking to score well in the next game.
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers
Nishunk Birla to be Chandigarh’s top bowler
Nishunk Birla looks in fantastic form right now. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side. He has 5 wickets in 3 games and an economy rate of 6.32 in the tournament. Birla will be Chandigarh’s top bowling pick for the next game.
Mohsin Khan to be Uttar Pradesh’s top bowler
Mohsin Khan is turning out to be a menace for the batters in Group D. He picked 3 wickets in both his outings in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game against Chhattisgarh for 50 runs. He will come in as the best bowler from Uttar Pradesh.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Uttar Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh to win the match @ 1.47 (Parimatch)
- Chandigarh to win the match @ 2.49 (Parimatch)
Parimatch